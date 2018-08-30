News About France… Friday, August 31st

Macron Tells Denmark ‘No Such Thing as a True Dane, True Frenchman’

JAVIER SORIANO/AFP/Getty Images 30 Aug 20183,128





French politicians have reacted with anger after Emmanuel Macron asserted that “true” Frenchmen and Danes “do not exist”, and attacked the people he rules over as stubbornly resistant to change, while on an official visit to Denmark.

The French president made the remarks while on a three-day tour of Denmark and Finland, where he is hoping to establish a “progressive arc” of nations supporting his vision of a globalized EU super state, which would revolve around a liberal conception of human rights, ahead of European Parliament elections next year.

Speaking before a gala lobster dinner on Wednesday, at which Denmark’s Queen Margaret was in attendance, Macron praised the Scandinavian nation as one which is “completely open to the rest of the world,” compared with a France whose people he said showed a “Gaulish stubborn resistance to change”.

France has a “deep and complex identity, which has always been thought of as universalism”, said Macron, before stating he believes he has succeeded in provoking “cultural change” in the native, since his election last year.

“People are changing their minds, they are much more open to risk,” he told the event, which was broadcast on Danish television.

“You will see France transformed by its people.”

Asked by a Danish student about the future of national identities in Europe, Macron said that “the ‘true Dane’ does not exist — he is a European”.

“Even your language is not just Danish — it is European. The same is true for the French”, he added.

The president’s performance overseas attracted ire from French politicians including far-left populist Alexis Corbière, who accused him of having “not only shown contempt towards his own people” but also of displaying “an astounding level of stupidity”, tweeting that Macron was “ignorant of the fact the Gauls were great inventors”.

Right-wing Laurent Wauquiez of the Les Republicains party declared it was "unacceptable" to hear the President criticize his own people instead of being an ambassador of his country abroad.

Meanwhile, National Rally leader Marine Le Pen commented: “In Denmark, Macron castigates the ‘Gaulish stubborn resistance to change’. As usual, he despises the French from abroad! The ‘Gauls’ will be happy to respond to his arrogance and contempt!”

Fabien Di Filippo, a National Assembly member for the Republicans also responded to the globalist leader, Macron.

“Between the denial of French identity and his coining a new insult to the French people, President Rothschild Emmanuel Macron has outdone himself again while in Denmark,” he posted on Twitter.

Pascal Pavageau, leader of the Worker's Force trade union, defined himself as an "unyielding Gaul".

"We are in 2018 AD", he said. "Have all Gaul been invaded by Jupiterians?

No There are many unyielding Gauls who are attached to social progress" Pavageau said.

"Life is not easy for the garrisons of the French government", he said, "because we have a magic potion."

Pavageau also declared his intention for a workers' strike in October.

Obelix would probably have asked him for a wild boar roast.

_________________________

Is France set to postpone its flagship income tax reform... again?

The Local This e-mail address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it @thelocalfrance 30 August 2018





A major reform is set to come into force from January next year that will see all workers have their income tax automatically deducted each month, but President Emmanuel Macron suggested on Thursday the landmark change could be postponed once again and perhaps even scrapped altogether.

The major reform that was announced by the previous government under former President François Hollande was finally set to come into force in January 2019 after years of promises, talks and delays.

The change would see most workers in France have their income tax automatically taken out of their wages each month, as is the case in most other European countries, rather than the current system which sees employees pay income tax the following year.

The reform, which Macron backed, was due to be implemented this past January, but was delayed a year because the new government wanted time to make sure the reform was actually worth it, and to smooth out any problems.

But speculation has grown in recent days that the change may be delayed again. More opposition voices have spoken up urging the president to scrap the plan.

On Thursday Macron announced that he wanted some "precise responses", before deciding once and for all if the change to income tax payments would be brought in this coming January.

According to French newspaper Le Canard Enchainé Macron is ready to postpone a reform that would impact France's 38 million tax paying households.

The paper claimed the president will decide before September 15th.

Macron, already under pressure due to low popularity ratings, will fear the reform will give the French the impression that they are losing their spending power under his leadership.

________________________________

'This is our land': Furious French farmers protest Chinese investors

The Local This e-mail address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it @thelocalfrance 30 August 2018



On the heels of a row which has broken out between French and British fishermen, another international spat is in the making, this time between French farmers and foreign land investors.

Mounted on tractors and wielding flares, angry farmers came from all corners of France to say to Chinese investors: get off our land.

More than 100 farmers swarmed on a Chinese-owned field in the Indre region of central France on Wednesday, occupying it in protest at what they say is financial speculation.

Waving the flag of France's Farmers' Confederation, they filled a seed drill with rye and sprayed grain, in a demonstration they said symbolized the need to "take back the land for the farmers".

"The land is there to provide for farmers' families and to produce food," said Laurent Pinatel, spokesman for the Farmers' Confederation, and added, "the Chinese owners have come here to make a profit, to speculate on agriculture while monopolizing the land."

Chinese consortium Hongyang bought 1,700 hectares of land in the Indre in 2016, growing wheat for the international market.

The group has also snapped up 900 hectares in the nearby Allier region, adding to mounting worries in rural France that their traditional family ownership model is under threat, from a huge rise in investor purchases.

Chinese investors have spent at least 76 billion euros on French land since 2010, according to figures published by the American Enterprise Institute and Heritage Foundation.

As tensions rose at Wednesday's protest in the hamlet of Murs, a farm worker employed by the Chinese landowners punched a protester and a journalist in the face.

"We have the same problem in the north between Saint-Omer and Dunkirk," complained Jean-Luc Bardel, a farmer who travelled down for the protest, saying he had "barely" managed to buy three hectares due to investors buying swathes of land.

"In the agricultural colleges loads of young people in rural areas want to return to the land. But they can't find any, or it's much too expensive, because consortiums have driven up the prices."

Some farmers -- particularly those nearing retirement -- have been enticed by rising prices to rent out or sub-let their land to large companies, he said.

"Farmers' pensions are so weak that we can't really blame them, but it's not great," he added.

Nicolas Calame, spokesman of the Farmers' Confederation in the Indre, said the region was "emblematic" of a global problem.

"The problem is not that the owners are Chinese. It's also scandalous when the French monopolize land in Ukraine or Poland," he told AFP.

The farmers urged the government to draft legislation restricting the amount of land major investors can buy up.

President Macron in February announced that he would impose new restrictions on foreign purchases of agricultural land.

Agriculture Minister Stephane Travert said Wednesday that a parliamentary commission was investigating the problem and that the government would announce "concrete proposals" once its work was done.

_______________________________

What's the story? Sheep carcasses, blood and scuffles in a French village

The Local This e-mail address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it @thelocalfrance 30 August 2018





Framers have tossed the torn and bloody carcasses of sheep on the street outside the town hall of village Etsaut, in the Pyrénées mountains of south west France.

Gendarmes looked on as 200 people, most of them local sheep farmers and local officials, protested against the planned introduction of two bears into the Pyrenees, which they say threatens their livelihood, because bears attack and kill their sheep.

The mayor of Etsaut, Elisabeth Medard, is apparently in favor of releasing the bears, hence the reason her town hall was the scene of the bloody exhibition on Wednesday.

To make their point they threw sheep's carcasses and sacks of blood in front of the town hall as the protest briefly threatened to boil over.

The gendarmes and their cars, as well as protesters and photographers from the local press, were all left covered in sheeps' blood.

"Farmers are ready to do everything, even if it's illegal. They will not let this go," warned Bernard Layre, head of the FDSEA farming union.

Echoing the battle over the wolves which have been reintroduced to and now roam parts of the Pyrenees and other mountainous areas of France, animal rights activists have passionately defended efforts to increase bear numbers, but farmers say they are the ones bearing the costs.

According to an official count, livestock breeders lost 700 animals to bear attacks last year in the Ariege border area alone. Farmers put the figures at double this.

Hundreds of people joined a protest in the southwestern French city of Pau on April 30, against the arrival of the two new animals, wielding banners reading "You will not have the skin of the shepherds!"

___________________________________

Parents in France urged to avoid certain baby hygiene products

The Local This e-mail address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it @thelocalfrance 30 August 2018





A leading French consumer group has warned parents about certain baby hygiene products including wipes, moisturizers and nappies that contain toxic components, including glyphosate residue, which is considered to potentially cause cancer.

The association 60 Million Consumers has studied around 155 products linked to baby hygiene. They looked at 12 brands of nappies, around one third of which were found to contain potentially toxic chemicals.

In nappies made by the brands Love & Green, Lotus Baby, Pommette and Lillydoo the study found they contained residues of glyphosate, a component which some studies and the World Health Organization have labelled carcinogenic.

Nappies by the brand Mots d'enfants that are found in E.Leclerc supermarkets were also flagged up for the presence of "volatile organic components" that are known to cause "skin irritations, or mucous, in the respiratory system".

In its study the association notes that the levels of substances found in the nappies are very low but nevertheless the health risks associated with them "cannot be ruled out" because "newborn babies are also exposed to glyphosate and other volatile organic components from other sources".

One of those sources is baby wipes.

The problem chemical contained in baby wipes was pheno-xyethanol, which French health authorities advised against, including in products for babies due in part to the fact it was believed to cause allergies and potentially be cancer-causing.

Since then many brands have removed phéno-xyéthanol as an ingredient in baby wipes.

But three of the 44 products tested by 60 Million Consumers were still found to contain it, including ultra-soft wipes made by the well-known label Mixa Bébé.

The association also notes that most baby wipes contain substances that can be considered "undesirable" such as irritants, perfumes or chemicals that can cause allergies because of their high use.

60 Million Consumers recommends parents use liniments, including ones which mix olive oil and limewater called Limestone Oleo.

All 17 of the liniments tested by the association were given the green light.

Problems were also raised around several moisturizers used for babies, some of which were found to contain phenoxyethanol.

Some seven out of 47 moisturizing products tested should be banned because of their composition, said 60 Million Consumers.

Two products were singled out to be avoided: "Lait de toilette" (bath milk) by Mixa and Nivea Baby face and body moisturizer.

Brands that produce baby bath milks were also slammed for the fact they all contained perfumes that could potentially cause allergies.

If possible parents were advised to look for moisturizers that contained no perfumes at all, but they may be hard to come by.

60 Million Consumers regularly produce studies looking at dangerous substances in everyday products.

In the past, French consumer watchdog groups such as 60 Million Consumers and UFC-Que Chosir have warned the public about the dangers of cosmetic products and supermarket foods.

_______________________________

Parents in one French town vote for school uniforms

Connexion

La Rentrée in France… the return to school, and the end of the summer holidays… almost inevitably sees the return of the debate on the pros and cons of school uniforms.

For one town, in Seine-et-Marne, the debate is over. Within a matter of weeks, all children who attend one of the six schools in Provins, will wear the same blue-and-white uniforms.

The uniforms will cost €145.

The decision was made by public ballot following a consultation with parents in early June. 62% voted in favor of uniforms, to be made compulsory in schools after from November.

Education Minister Jean-Michel Blanquer is not against the idea of uniforms being implemented at a local level in this way. "It's a subject that needs to be totally dispassionate, that needs to be looked at in a concrete way, and that can be very positive," he told BFMTV.

____________________________