WEATHER FORECAST Weekend Aug 31st - Sept 3

Mostly Sunny around Lake Leman this morning, but cloudier in most areas today. Perhaps a shower over higher ground, and even on the plain.

Maximum temperature 21 C. 0 at 2900 meters elevation. Moderate NW winds in the mountains. Light Bise on the Plateau. Sometimes gusty Joran winds along the Jura.

Tomorrow Saturday

Chance of a shower along the PreAlps and in High Valais, otherwise quite sunny and generally dry. Moderate Bise winds on the Plateau. High around 22.

Sunday

Sunny. Moderate Bise winds on the Plateau. High around 23 C.



Monday

Sunny. Perhaps an isolated shower in the Alps by evening. Max Temp 24 C.



Tuesday and Wednesday

Sunny and warm. Maybe a thunderstorm towards evening in the Alps.

High of 25 C.



That’s the weather from RADIO 74 “The Answer”, produced by the Swiss weather service, interpreted in English for you by the RADIO 74 news team.



