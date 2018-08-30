News About France… Monday, September 3rd

Thousands of glitches in French PAYE tests, report

By RFI Issued on 02-09-2018 Modified 02-09-2018 to 13:12

France is ready to switch over to pay-as-you-earn (PAYE) taxation in January, despite a press report of thousands of mistakes in trial runs, Public Accounts Minister Gérald Darmanin tweeted this weekend. The ministry in charge of the changeover on Sunday said there would be no going back.

The system "is ready for January 2019", Damarnin's ministry announced on Sunday after a report in Le Parisien newspaper raised serious doubts about whether that would really be the case.

There have been thousands of glitches in tests run by the government and employers over the last year, the paper reported, with as many as 352,000 in February.

It quoted a leaked account of a "crisis meeting" at the economy ministry at which "the civil servants feared the worst" if PAYE is introduced on schedule at the beginning of next year.

The change, which was first mooted under previous president François Hollande, has already been postponed once but was one of President Emmanuel Macron's campaign commitments.

But Le Parisien reported "massive and completely random mistakes", some of which were also recurrent.

The chief culprits were not the ministry, which has recruited an extra 500 employees to prepare for the transition, but employers, in both the private and public sectors.



The taxman rings twice

They sometimes sent in lists of employees twice, leading to people paying twice, and sometimes confused surnames, leading to one person paying another's tax.

And if the errors had been reduced to zero by June, they started to reappear in July and August, according to Le Parisien.

Both Macron and Prime Minister Edouard Philippe had already hinted that the transition might not be ready on time, before the latest revelations, and Darmanin had also shown signs of hesitation.

But overnight he insisted that it was all systems go.

Minister Darmanin tweeted “PAYE is ready to go.”

Public accounts boss Bruno Parent also insisted that the change will go ahead as planned, pointing out that "10s of millions" of employees' details were involved in the test.

"There never was a crisis meeting," he told Le Parisien. "There's no crisis whatsoever."

An opinion poll conducted on Friday and Saturday showed only 40 percent of respondents in favor of the change.

_______________________

Swiss cop seriously injured after car chase into France

By RFI Issued on 02-09-2018 Modified 02-09-2018 to 14:16

A Swiss police officer was seriously injured on Sunday morning after a car chase that took her and her crew into France.

The Swiss police started their pursuit of an Audi in the Vaud canton at about 4.30am after the theft of a caravan.

It has emerged that the Audi had been declared stolen in France and its two occupants were French nationals.

The chase took them over the border and ended a quarter of an hour later.

The Audi hit the police car and the police officer.

She suffered injuries to her head, chest and legs and was taken to hospital in Geneva, although her life was not in danger.

The two men were detained in the French town of Gex.

_______________________

France nabs British human traffickers with boat full of Vietnamese migrants

The Local This e-mail address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it

@thelocalfrance 1 September 2018





Three British smugglers trying to reach Britain on a small boat with 12 Vietnamese migrants were taken in for questioning on off the French coastal town of Boulogne, local maritime authorities said in a statement on Friday.

The three were detained on Thursday in an operation that saw the "dismantling of a network of smugglers, and prevented the crossing to England of 12 Vietnamese migrants and three British smugglers", a statement said.

One of the smugglers was arrested separately after trying to escape by jumping into the water. A migrant who was in difficulty in the water was also picked up.

According to the maritime prefecture in Boulogne, 23 channel crossing attempts were made in 2016, 13 in 2017 and 7 in 2018.

_______________________

French unions to strike over Macron's 'destruction of social model'

FRANCE 24 Latest update : 2018-08-31

Unions in France on Thursday called for a strike for October 9 in protest at the "ideological policies" of French President Macron's government.

The CGT and FO unions as well as two national student unions denounced "ideological policies targeting the destruction of our social model, favoring notably the explosion of inequality and the breaking of collective rights".

Macron is trying to loosen French labour laws and reform the social security system.

Planned reforms included denying job and pension guarantees to new hires, along with moves to turn the SNCF into a joint-stock company, which the union considered a first step toward privatization.

Lawmakers approved the reforms in early June although two unions have pledged to strike again on September 18.

Opinion polls, however, showed most voters backed the proposed changes.

________________________

French actor Depardieu ‘absolutely denies’ rape allegations

FRANCE 24 Latest update : 2018-08-30



France's biggest international star Gerard Depardieu on Thursday issued a strong denial, after it emerged he faces an inquiry into allegations by a young actress of rape and sexual assault.

The probe follows a complaint lodged last Monday in southern Provence, according to a judicial source.

French radio RTL said the allegations were made by a 22-year-old actress, who says she was attacked in Depardieu's Paris residence.

"I regret the public nature of this process which poses a major prejudice to Gerard Depardieu, whose innocence I am convinced will be recognized," his lawyer added, calling for restraint on all sides.

A prolific actor having made more than 180 films, Depardieu is known as a larger-than-life character with a life-long penchant for making headlines.

In 2013 he sparked a huge outcry by leaving France and taking Russian nationality, in protest at a proposed tax hike on the rich in his homeland.

Russian President Vladimir Putin treated him to a dinner to present him with his new citizenship, and Depardieu was subsequently full of praise for the Russian strongman in an interview with the local press.

_________________________

French university drops homeopathy degree amid alternative medicines controversy

By RFI Issued on 02-09-2018 Modified 02-09-2018 to 16:08

The faculty of medicine of Lille University has suspended its degree in homeopathy for the 2018-19 academic year, while waiting for France's national health authority to rule on the practice, which many conventional medicine practitioners regard as a pseudoscience.

The university in north-west France's biggest city announced its decision in a Twitter post, and the faculty of medicine's dean, Didier Gosset, confirmed it to the AFP news agency on Sunday.

"It has to be said that we teach medicine based on proof - we insist on absolute scientific rigor - and it has to be said that homeopathy has not evolved in the same direction, that it is a doctrine that has remained on the margins of the scientific movement, that studies on homeopathy are rare, that they are not very substantial," he explained. "Continuing to teach it would be to endorse it."

Homeopathy, which was created in 1796 by German physician Samuel Hanemann, is based on the idea that like cures like, which holds that symptoms that cause a disease can be used to cure it.

Practitioners administer medicines produced by dilution, usually to the point that no molecules of the original substance remain.

Open letter from doctors

The French are among those in the world who consume the most homeopathic medicines, and can claim reimbursement of payment for treatment from the social security system.

A group of doctors challenged its official recognition in an open letter in

Le Figaro newspaper in March.

They dubbed practitioners of homeopathy and other alternative medicines "charlatans", pointing to a 2017 report by the European Academies Science Advisory Council "confirming the absence of proof of homeopathy's efficacy".

They called on the French medical council to stop accepting practitioners as doctors, and on the social security system to stop paying for it.

Other doctors made a formal complaint to the medical council against the signatories.

France's health ministry asked the national health authority to draw up a report on whether homeopathy works and should be subsidized.

The report is due to be delivered in February.

___________________________

Europeans in favor of dropping daylight clock change

Over 80% of Europeans are in favor of abandoning daylight saving time changes, and keeping the clocks on “summer time” all year round, a new poll has found.

The online survey polled 4.6 million people across Europe. It was launched by the European Commission (EC) following its own vote in February in favor of abolishing the clock change.

The result was verified by the German press agency DPA. It signaled that most Europeans asked want to remain in “summertime hours” all year round.

The poll result itself was not binding, and a firmer decision on the issue is expected to be made before the European elections in May 2019.

It will almost certainly still be up to the individual European countries themselves if they ultimately wish to make a change, should the measure be introduced.

Currently, the clocks change twice a year: “forward” at end of March, and “back” at end of October.

____________________________

That’s News About France on this Monday, September 3rd.

I’m Ron Myers reporting for RADIO 74 “The Answer”.

___________________________