WEATHER FORECAST Monday Sept 3rd

Monday, September 3rd

Low clouds around Lake Leman this morning giving way to sunnier skies this afternoon. Elsewhere, cloudy this morning. Progressively brighter this afternoon. Max Temps 21 to 24 on the plain, depending on amount of sunshine. 0 at 3500 meters. Weak variable winds at all elevations.



Tomorrow Tuesday

Probably some morning stratus clouds on the Plain North of the Alps, then sunnier with cumulous clouds over the mountains. Weak Bise winds. 24 C.



Wednesday

Mostly Sunny. Max Temp 26 C. Slight chance of a shower Wednesday night.

Thursday

Partly Sunny at first, then cloudy. Probably some rain with thunder 2nd half of the day, especially in the PreAlps and on the Jura. Max Temp 24 C.

Friday, Saturday and Sunday

Partly Sunny. Chance of showers or thunderstorms. High 23 C. A bit warmer Sunday.







That’s the weather on Monday, September 3rd from RADIO 74 “The Answer”, to the most significant issues of the heart, the home, your health and eternity.



Learn more about RADIO 74 at our website. www.radio74.org



And thank you for regularly donating to keep RADIO 74 on the air. You can listen and donate on line at www.radio74.org