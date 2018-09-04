News About France… Wednesday, September 5th

Macron names new environment, sports ministers

RFI By Tony Cross Issued on 04-09-2018 Modified 04-09-2018 to 17:23





The speaker of the French National Assembly, François de Rugy, has been named environment minister to replace former TV presenter Nicolas Hulot, whose shock resignation was announced last week. And swimming champion Roxana Maracineanu has replaced Laura Flessel, who surprised the political world by announcing her resignation on Tuesday morning.

De Rugy, age 44, has green credentials.

He was a member of the Green Party and its successor, EELV, for 20 years before leaving the party in 2015, accusing his comrades of "ultra-left excesses".

He and another ex-Green Barbara Pompoli are the only MPs in Macron's Republic on the Move with a substantial background in environmental campaigning.

The job, officially regarded as the third most important in the government, is "one of the most difficult", De Rugy said on 28 August, adding "You have to show determination, commitment and perseverance over time."

Wearing the Sports hat, in replacing Flessel, Maracineanu has a less intimidating challenge before her, even if her ministry must prepare for the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Born on 7 May 1975 in Romania won a silver medal in backstroke at the 2000 Summer Olympics in Sydney and was world champion in 1998.

In July Prime Minister Edouard Philippe gave her the task of reducing the number of people who drown off the French coast.

The Mediapart website on Tuesday afternoon claimed that Flessel resigned because the tax authorities were looking into possible fraud accusations relating to tax declarations for a company she was associated with.

The cabinet shuffle comes as Macron is trying to rebound from his lowest approval ratings since taking office in May 2017.

A poll Tuesday showed his ratings at just 31 percent, down 10 points since July.

____________________________

New French Taxation at the Source goes into effect on January First

Source: Le Figaro 4 Sept 2018



After 10 days of hesitation about whether or not to move ahead with plans to begin deducting income taxes from worker salaries, Prime Minister Edouard Philippe has decided to press ahead. The new tax plan will now definitely go into effect on January 1st, 2019.



Philippe made the announcement on national television. He said the government had worked hard to get most of the bugs out of the system, and that he was confident the system was ready to launch.



As from the first of next year, employers will be required to deduct estimated income tax from worker’s pay checks, sending the money to the government, this in place of the current system where tax payers pay a lump sum, or pay taxes monthly or quarterly, after the final calculation for the previous year’s tax has been determined.



We hope to provide more details on how this complex new system will work, and how it will effect tax payers in France, tomorrow or Friday.

__________________________

Trial of French anti-fascist's alleged killers opens after delay

By RFI Issued on 04-09-2018 Modified 04-09-2018 to 15:52

The trial of former skinheads accused of killing French anti-fascist Clément Méric in 2013 opened on Tuesday. But it started late because one of the defendants was stopped by police on his way to court.

There was consternation in court on Tuesday morning when one of the accused, Samuel Dufour, failed to appear.

Judge Xavière Siméoni suspended the hearing at 1.45 pm.

But Dufour turned up later, explaining that police had stopped him as he approached the courthouse on a scooter to check whether he was wanted for traffic violations.

They released him after confirming that he was due to appear in court and the trial resumed at 2.00 pm.

Was knuckle-duster used?

Dufour and Esteban Morillo, who are both age 25, face manslaughter charges in relation to Méric's death during a street confrontation in central Paris.

They face up to 20 years in jail if found guilty.

A third man, 29-year-old Alexandre Eyraud, faces up to five years for aggravated violence.

Much of the case is expected to centre on whether a knuckle-duster was used, which would be an aggravating factor if proved.

Morillo has admitted hitting Méric but denied using one, although some witnesses say they saw him with one.

Dufour sent a text to a friend on the evening of the fight, saying "I hit [him] with your knuckle-duster," but now says he was only wearing rings.

Far-right groups banned

The fight came after Méric, an 18-year-old student who had recently recovered from leukemia, and other anti-fascists clashed verbally with the skinheads at a clothing sale, where the right-wingers were looking at T-shirts bearing slogans such as "White power" and "100% pure race".

In its aftermath the Socialist government of the time banned several small far-right groups.

Méric's father Paul-Henri, who attended the trial with his mother, Agnès, said the skinheads belonged to a "neo-Nazi-inspired political movement" and declared that the trial "will also be that of the violence of the extreme right".

The defense has pleaded for politics to be set aside.

________________________________

Your listening to News About France on RADIO 74 “The Answer”.

________________________________

French navy will 'intervene' to avert fresh 'scallop war' as Gallic fishermen vow fresh 'assault' if no deal reached

The Telegraph Henry Samuel, Paris 4 September 2018 • 10:03pm

France says its navy will intervene to avert a fresh “scallop war” between British and French fishermen, who have vowed to “launch another attack” if no deal is reached this week.

Violent clashes erupted last Tuesday when the British accused the French of ramming their vessels, firing flares and hurling stones in a highly dangerous and illegal attack.

Disgruntled French fishermen, whose UK rivals can dredge for scallops year round, while they are barred from doing so during summer months, said they came under a violent counter-attack.

Stephane Travert, the French agriculture and fishing minister, said he had spoken to his British counterpart and that talks between the two sides were due today, Wednesday, after French vessels chased their UK rivals out of the

Baie de Seine last week.

"We can't keep going on like this, we can't keep having skirmishes like that," Mr Travert told CNews. "The French Navy is ready to step in if more clashes break out, as well as carrying out checks."

His comments came as French fishermen vowed to attack British boats should they returned to the disputed Baie de Seine before a deal is struck or their scallop season opens on October 1.

“We’re awaiting the results of Wednesday’s meeting (in London),” said Frédéric Hubert, skipper of French trawler, le Kevin II, in Port-en-Bessin-Huppain. “If these are not satisfactory, we’ll launch another assault,” he told Le Figaro.

Franck Tousch, skipper of the Sachal’éo, told the newspaper that he had had “the fright of my life” when his boat was struck and damaged by a UK vessel during last week’s clash.

“In 33 years on the job, I’ve never seen anything like it,” he said. “It’s a real shame to go this far. But if we have to go back out there to defend ourselves, I’ll go on another boat with my colleagues.”

French fishermen say they are happy for the British to come back if they approve a “gentlemen’s agreement” for no vessels to return until October 1, as in previous years.

Known as coquilles Saint Jacques in France, scallops are one of a few species whose catch is governed by national rather than European Union regulations.

France bans all scallop dredging between May 15 and October 1 to allow them to reproduce, but Britain allows its vessels to operate year-round.

While UK boats are not allowed to enter French territorial waters up to 12 nautical miles (22 km) off the coast, they can legally operate in the vast Baie de Seine that stretches from Cherbourg to Dunkirk.

Mr Travert conceded that there was nothing “illegal” about what the British were doing but that Brexit had no doubt had exacerbated tensions.

“English fishermen are mainly pro-Brexit and it has to be said that the tensions flared up again just as the UK’s departure (from the EU) approaches,” he told CNews.

Mr Travert said he backed EU Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier in seeking a comprehensive fishing deal, including scallops, between the UK and the EU's 27 member states.

“We are looking for something global, and don’t want fishing to be treated separately, because fishing cannot be a variable of Brexit,” he said.

____________________________

French firefighters tackle biggest fire for 20 years

Connexion

One of the biggest forest fires in the Department of Lot (Region of Occitanie) in the past 20 years has destroyed over 150 hectares of land in three days, and required the mobilization of over 200 firefighters.

The fire, which started on Saturday September 1 near the commune of Cajarc, has so far also required two Dash airplanes and one Canadair jet, to temper the flames.

Support firefighters have also come from surrounding regions, including Cantal, the Tarn, Tarn-et-Garonne, Averyron and Aude.

Firemen say continuing high temperatures, extremely dry ground and low humidity are adding to the risk of wildfires, although cooler nighttime temperatures had reduced the danger somewhat.

_________________________

Emergency services still pay French motorway tolls

Connexion

MPs voted to stop autoroute companies charging firefighters or police officers on emergency calls last year.

But, apparently firefighters and police officers are still being charged to use France's motorways when on emergency calls, despite being exempted from charges in October 2017.

Previously, emergency service vehicles had only been given free autoroute access if they were attending an incident on the motorway itself.

The government had been due to negotiate free travel for emergency vehicles with autoroute companies – which are thought to make more than 20% profit on the roads, totaling about 1.5 billion euros a year.

But authorities are still paying out thousands of euros a month to autoroute companies for vehicles on emergency calls. In Var, accounts reveal that €16,675 was paid in July 2018 alone, according to Francetvinfo.

Françoise Dumont, president of the Departemental Fire and Emergency services of the Var said: "The amount of one year's motorway tolls is about €130,000, the equivalent of purchasing two ambulances. We need to renew our ambulances, so we are simply calling for the law to be applied."

____________________________

In News Closer to home….

France to impose daily cap of climbers on Mont Blanc

FRANCE 24 Latest update : 2018-09-04

France will impose a daily cap of 214 climbers on Mont Blanc next year, one of several measures taken to limit overcrowding on Western Europe's highest peak, a local official said Tuesday.

"It's a tough decision but a very good one, because Mont Blanc is a climb unlike any other. You have to be prepared," Mayor Jean-Marc Peillex of Saint Gervais, the town where the most popular route to the top of the mountain begins, according to AFP.

More than 300 people have been pitting their wits against the mountain each day this summer season despite the growing risk of rock fall as high temperatures thaw more ground at higher altitudes.

At least 16 have died so far this year, though just one has occurred on the busy "Royal Route".

Police this summer began requiring aspiring climbers to have a reservation at one of the refuges on the route before letting them proceed.

Peillex said he was considering the creation of a "snow brigade" of officers to enforce the new rules.

Officials say the scramble to summit the 4,810-metre peak has caused tensions among climbers, some of whom are ill-prepared (wearing trainers, for example) or unfamiliar with mountaineering etiquette.

Peillex reported a tourist setting up a tent at the very top of the mountain -- not the landscape most people climbed all that way to see.

Skirmishes have been reported among climbers jostling for position on key sections of the trail, while fake guides have also been found leading tourists up.

The new limits were announced after a series of meetings over the weekend between local officials, France's mountain police brigade, the French mountaineering federation and guide associations.

_______________________

That’s News About France on this Wednesday, September 5th.

I’m Ron Myers reporting for RADIO 74 “The Answer”.

_____________________