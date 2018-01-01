EnglishFranÃ§ais
WEATHER FORECAST Wednesday Sept 5th

High Barometric Pressure over much of the Continent is determining our weather today. But a front will cross the NW Alps tomorrow.

Sunny today. Cumulous clouds over the mountains this afternoon, but little chance of rain. Max Temp 25 C. on the Plain. 28 in Valais. 0 at 3800 meters.

Tomorrow Thursday
 Sunny at first, but cumulous clouds forming. Rain perhaps with thunder 2nd half of the day. Rain continuing overnight into Friday.
Max Temp 24 C.

Friday
Some showers in the morning, then weather gradually improving. Sunnier by late afternoon. Max Temp 21 C.

Saturday and Sunday
Quite sunny on the plain, but chance of isolated showers in the mountains. 23 C.

Monday and Tuesday
Quite sunny.

Thatâ€™s the weather on Wednesday, September 5th, from RADIO 74 Â« The Answer Â».

Thanks for listening.

Among other ways, you can donate on line, at www.radio74.org

