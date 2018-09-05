News About France… Thursday, September 6th

France jails ex-British navy captain over Channel people smuggling

05-09-2018

A 70-year-old retired British navy captain, and two other Britons, have been given jail sentences in France, for trying to smuggle a dozen Vietnamese migrants across the Channel in a motorboat, prosecutors said on Tuesday.

The three men were arrested last Thursday a few kilometers from the coast near the village of Wimereux in northern France after a tip-off from British authorities, local newspaper La Voix du Nord reported.

The retired naval captain, Ronald Scott, was sentenced to 30 months and given a 10-year ban from French territory on Monday, while the other two were given sentences of one and two years respectively, the local prosecutors' office in Boulogne-sur-Mer told the AFP news agency.

Each migrant had paid 9,000 euros for the short trip from the French coast to Britain, the prosecutor said.

France's northern coast remains a magnet for migrants looking to cross the Channel, with police and the coast guard fighting a constant battle against people smugglers.

It's not the first time British people smugglers have been jailed in France for attempting to ferry migrants across the Channel. In July 2017 a French court jailed two Britons for over two years, for having smuggled migrants to England in a light aircraft, in what prosecutors said was a first.

Pilot David Green, age 54, and his accomplice Edward Buckley, age 46, admitted having made several flights from Marck aerodrome, near the northern port of Calais, charging passengers over €11,000 each.

The local prosecutor's office told AFP it was the first time it had handled a case in which illegal migrants were flown out of the country in a private aircraft.

The defendants admitted having made five trips since April, each time carrying between two and four passengers on their light aircraft, normally used for tourism.

'At source' tax WILL go ahead next year



The new system of tax, levied at source, will go ahead from January 1 as planned. The Prime Minister Edouard Philippe said that, despite previous misgivings, the reform is being maintained.

Public Accounts Minister Gérald Darminin met with Mr Philippe and President Macron Tuesday to answer questions on the reform, to ease concerns about whether it would be ready to work properly next year. The president had said he was looking for “precise answers” before making a final decision on the reform.

This comes after newspaper Le Parisien reported they had seen a Finance Ministry report which revealed the new systems were full of bugs.

Mr Philippe said on TF1 that while the changes would be “technically complex”, “we have the guarantee, the certainty and the conviction that this reform will be put in place in good conditions”.

He added that the president was being “exacting,” but was not “hesitating” about the reform.

President Macron has stated in his book Revolution that not following through with what has been announced, was a failing of previous governments.

However former Socialist Party Finance Minister Michel Sapin said: “In showing that it was scared, the government has scared the people.”

Citing an inside source, France Info said, the way tax credits and reductions will be dealt with under the reform, is being tweaked. Those who benefited from credits such as those for services in the home in the previous year will obtain 60% of the same benefit off their ‘at source’ tax, as an advance in the early part of 2019 (this was previously announced as 30%), with the rest regularized in the summer after tax declarations have been filed.

Passengers held on plane in France over cholera fears

5 September 2018





Some 147 Passengers on a flight from Algeria were held on a plane after it landed in southern France, over fears that a child on-board was suffering from cholera.

The passengers were held on the plane at Perpignan airport for over an hour, waiting for health authorities and paramedics to arrive.

The plane had travelled from Oran in Algeria, where a recent cholera epidemic has left three dead and over 70 people contaminated.

The other passengers - 147 in total - and members of the flight crew were let off the plane after being held on-board for over an hour, according to reports in the French press. They were eventually allowed off after disinfecting their hands.

French authorities kept contact details of all passengers on the flight in order to monitor their health, in the event that a case of cholera was confirmed.

Cholera is transmitted through infected fecal matter, often via contaminated water or food.

It causes acute diarrhea and vomiting, inducing dehydration, that if left untreated can lead to death.

Airlines travelling to and from Algeria have been told that if a passenger who was vomiting or had diarrhea that "it was their responsibility to disinfect the aircraft".

Paris smash-and-grab thieves snatch luxury haul from Russian tourists

5 September 2018



Three Russian tourists were robbed of thousands of dollars' worth of jewelry and luxury clothing shortly after landing at a Paris airport for private jets.

The tourists were in a taxi leaving the Bourget airport north of Paris at around 10:30 pm on Monday, when they were struck by a car carrying four people wearing ski masks, the sources said.

The thieves made off with three suitcases that the victims said contained items worth $500,000 to $1 million. No one was injured.

Hit-and-run as well as "snatching" robberies targeting taxis and other cars heading to and from Paris airports, have become a common tactic in recent years, by thieves hoping to strike big-spending tourists.

On April 15, 2015, three thieves made off with a handbag containing four million euros worth of Chanel jewels, in a smash-and-grab attack on a taxi carrying a Taiwanese art collector.

In February, 2017, a Russia couple were robbed of jewelry and luxury goods worth some 100,000 euros, when their chauffeur-driven car was forced off the road by robbers near Le Bourget airport.

In March, 14 youths suspected of carrying out 88 such attacks over little more than a year were arrested by French police.

Chinese tourists staying in hotels near the capital's two main airports, Charles de Gaulle-Roissy and Orly, are often targeted, given their reputation for carrying large amounts of cash.

The Bourget airport serves only corporate and private jets favored by wealthy travelers.

France begins vaccinating cows, sheep against anthrax

04-09-2018

The eastern French region of Hautes-Alpes said on Monday it has begun vaccinating cows and sheep against anthrax, after an outbreak of the fatal disease in the region.

Anthrax has been detected in 23 locations, local authorities said in a statement, with 54 animals killed, mainly bovines.

Vaccination doses for 5,000 cows and 10,000 sheep have been rushed to the area to tackle the worst anthrax outbreak in France in nearly 20 years.

Anthrax is an infection spread by spores of the Bacillus anthracis bacteria which occur naturally, and can be ingested by livestock and passed on to humans, usually through skin contact, causing black lesions. If left untreated it can be fatal.

Dunkirk is Europe’s first big city to offer free buses

Connexion

Dunkirk, in Northern France, has become the first European city with over 200,000 inhabitants to offer free bus transport for all, seven days a week.

After having been successfully trialed at the weekends for three years, the scheme has now been rolled out permanently.

It applies to all buses in the city’s public transport network, across Dunkirk’s 17 communes.

The city hopes to double passenger numbers from 5% of residents who regularly take the bus, to 10%, in the coming months.

Free transport is already available in several towns across France, including Compiègne, Châteauroux, and Niort, but this is the first time in Europe that a city of over 200,000 inhabitants has offered it.

Previously, one bus journey cost €1.40, with passenger tickets making up 10% of the transport system’s total budget.

This will now be covered by the government, and a new 1.55% local business tax.

Bus company DK’Bus has had to make several preparations to roll out the scheme, including recruiting and training 42 new bus drivers, and acquiring 45 new Wi-Fi-connected buses powered by natural gas.

The number of bus lines has increased from 10 to 17, and the aim is to offer a bus every 10 minutes on each line, between the hours of 7 am and 7 pm.

The company has also installed more bus lanes, priority areas, bus stopping zones, and timed red lights.

Authorities also say that the buses will be safer for drivers, as they have no cash tills on board.

Already, figures suggest that aggression towards drivers has dropped 60% since the scheme’s introduction.

