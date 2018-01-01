WEATHER FORECAST Thursday Sept 6th

A weak weather front will cross the NW Alps today from the West. Showers or thunderstorms beginning this afternoon or evening, will continue overnight. Max Temp 24 C. 0 at 3300 meters elevation. SW winds in the mountains, strengthening. Gusty winds in and near thunderstorms.



Tomorrow Friday

Cloudy with some showers possible yet in the Alps and PreAlps. Progressively sunnier in the afternoon, beginning along the Jura and Plateau. Max Temp. 22 C.

Saturday and Sunday

Sunny days. Cumulous clouds over the mountains and a chance of isolated showers. Max Temps 23 to 24 C.



Monday

Quite sunny. High of 25 C.



Tuesday and Wednesday

Sunny skies. Perhaps some morning fog patches on the Plateau.

That’s the weather on this Thursday, September 6th, from RADIO 74 “The Answer”, your station for News and Weather, with educational, inspirational, and character building programs to keep you in the pink of health.



See the RADIO 74 program guide at www.radio74.org



And thank you for donating to keep this essentially commercial free, listener sponsored radio station on the air. You can donate on line at www.radio74.org



