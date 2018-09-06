News About France… Friday, September 7th

UK, French fishermen net deal to stop 'Scallop Wars'

Issued on 06-09-2018

British and French fishermen reached an agreement Wednesday in the so-called Scallop Wars over fishing in the Channel, following clashes at sea between rival boats.

Tensions boiled over last week when five British vessels sparred with dozens of French boats in the sensitive Seine Bay, with video footage showing fishermen from both sides ramming each other.

But following a day of talks in London, the two sides have reached agreement on the principles of a deal that should bring the hostilities to an end.

The clashes, which occurred around 12 nautical miles from the Normandy coastline, were the most serious in years of wrangling over the area's prized scallops.

French fishermen were incensed that British boats were accessing the highly productive waters, while their own government limited them to fishing there to between October and May to allow stocks to replenish.

Deals struck previously exempted British boats less than 15 meters long from the restrictions, a loophole French fishermen want to see closed and which led to deadlock in reaching an agreement earlier this year.

"The previous agreement involving the UK 15-metre-and-over fleet will be renewed," the joint statement said.

"In addition, there is agreement in principle for UK under-15-metre vessels to be included in the deal.

"This is subject to a reasonable compensation package, the details of which will be defined in Paris on Friday.

"In the meantime, there is a voluntary agreement for all UK vessels to respect the French closure period in the Baie de Seine."

Jim Portus, the chief executive of Britain's South Western Fish Producers Organization, said the deal "satisfies the honour of fishermen on both sides".

The agreement-in-process will prevent the smaller British ships taking advantage of the May to October window, but Portus said the talks will only be finalized if British fishermen are fully compensated.

"if it's not good enough on Friday, it will be rejected," he said.

Asked if the French apologised, Portus said: "Regret was voiced before we started our negotiations."



French industry representative Pascal Coquet said the result of the talks was a win-win situation.

"It's the best outcome for both sides because the British were within their rights."

According to him, the agreement would stand for the 2018-2019 fishing season, while Portus told reporters it was in place for the rest of 2018 alone.

Ahead of Wednesday's gathering, Britain's Fisheries Minister George Eustice said renewing the deal limiting access would be "the right outcome".

The skirmish led to France placing its navy on standby in the area, with Agriculture Minister Stephane Travert saying Tuesday it was "ready to intervene in case of clashes".

Eustice, who discussed the situation with his French counterpart last week, said the two countries were in agreement on the issue.

"We haven't had further incidents since... they also recognize that under international law those (British) boats had a right to be there," he added.

Mike Park, chief executive of the Scottish White Fish Producers Association, called demands for a blanket summer ban in the Seine Bay on all boats "a separate discussion" that the French were now making "a central issue".

Police clear 500 migrants from Dunkirk camp

Issued on 06-09-2018





Police moved in to clear 500 migrants from a camp near the French port city of Dunkirk, along the English Channel, where many gather hoping to stow away on trucks or ferries heading to Britain, officials said on Thursday.

Around 200 officers took part in the operation which was going smoothly at Grande-Synthe, just outside the city, regional government official Eric Etienne said.

Authorities estimate that 95 percent of the people at the site are Iraqi Kurds.

Etienne said the evacuation reflected the government's determination not to allow new "shantytowns" along France's northern coast of migrants trying to reach Britain.

A heavy police presence was deployed to prevent a repeated of camps like the huge "Jungle" site near Calais, where more than 10,000 people were living before it was razed in 2016.

An estimated 800 migrants are currently in Grande-Synthe, municipal officials say. Those evacuated Tuesday will be offered the chance to apply for asylum in France or be brought to police centers for ID checks.

Last month French lawmakers passed new legislation to accelerate asylum procedures by cutting the maximum processing time to 90 days after entry to France from 120 currently.

It also makes it easier to expel people whose applications are turned down, a move denounced by critics as an attempt to limit new arrivals.

Paris official wants Airbnb banned from city centre

Latest update : 2018-09-06

The Paris city council member in charge of housing said Thursday that he would propose outlawing home rentals via Airbnb and other websites in the city centre, accusing the company of forcing residents out of the French capital.

Ian Brossat told AFP he would also seek to prohibit the purchase of second homes in Paris, saying such measures were necessary to keep the city from becoming an "open-air museum".

"One residence out of every four no longer houses Parisians," said Brossat, who is expected to head the Communist party list for European Parliament elections next year.

With some 60,000 apartments on offer, Paris is the biggest market for Airbnb, which like other home-sharing platforms has come under increasing pressure from cities which claim it drives up rents for locals.

"Do we want Paris to be a city which the middle classes can afford, or do we want it to be a playground for Saudi or American billionaires?" Brossat said.

He has had Airbnb and its rivals in his sights for years, and recently published a book assailing the US giant titled "Airbnb, the Uberised City".

He wants to forbid any short-term tourist rentals of entire apartments in the First, Second, Third and Fourth Arrondissements of Paris, home to some of the world's most popular sites including Notre-Dame Cathedral and the Louvre museum.

'Changing neighbourhood identities'

In a statement to AFP, the company, estimated to be worth some $30 billion, countered that "One Parisian out of five currently uses Airbnb to top up their income and cope with living costs".

It also accused Brossat of "broadcasting the arguments of the hotel lobbies", which have long denounced lost revenues from tourists looking for less costly lodgings.

Brossat hopes the measures will be included in a bill aimed at overhauling France's real estate laws to be debated this autumn.

He says an outright ban on the purchase of second homes would simply be an extension of an existing 60 percent charge on property taxes for such homes in Paris.

Amanda, a Canadian tourist who rented an apartment near the Eiffel Tower -- an area not affected by the proposed ban -- said she could understand the problem "if there are too many Airbnb renters, which can change a neighborhood’s identity."

The administration of Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo has already taken action against Airbnb and others, requiring homeowners to register with authorities and limiting rentals to 120 nights a year.

Last month Paris said it had fined home rental platforms 1.38 million euros from January to August 15 -- compared with 1.3 million euros for 2017 as a whole.

Its crackdown echoes those in other hot tourist destinations including Amsterdam, Barcelona and Berlin.

Madrid officials are seeking steep taxes on legal rentals, while other Spanish cities have cracked down with measures such as limiting offerings to ground-floor apartments with separate entrances.



Airbnb lays much of the blame for their difficulties on “powerful hotel lobbies.”

Absenteeism on the rise in France

Absenteeism is on the rise among French workers. On average, French workers miss 17 days of work per year.

But certain regions have a higher level than others. Paris remarkably is below the national average where workers call in sick about 12 days per year.

Women tend to take more days off.

Stress is the principle cause suggested, according to TF1 television.

These “sick” days add to the usual religious holidays, plus a month off for summer holidays.

Some public sector jobs, such as EDF, offer workers 10 paid weeks of vacation!

French bus driver fined for making kids take breathalyser to start vehicle

6 September 2018





A French court has fined a former school bus driver for asking his youthful passengers to take a breathalyzer test in his place, it emerged Wednesday.

Since 2015, all French coaches have been fitted with devices which prevent the vehicle from starting until the driver's breath has been tested for alcohol.

The devices require the driver's alcohol level to be below 0.2 grams per liter of blood in order for the vehicle to start.

A 51-year-old driver in the village of Bracieux in central France decided to skirt the rules on December 14, asking one of the boys onboard to blow into

the device in his place.

He didn't blow into it for long enough, so the driver asked the boy's older brother to have a go instead. This time it worked, and the coach took off.

The driver, whose first name was given as Dominique, claimed in court on Monday that he asked the boys to do it "as a joke" and that the motor was already running at the time.

"The two brothers are the son of a police officer and it was them who asked to blow into it -- I didn't do anything wrong," he said, insisting he hadn't

drunk a drop.

He was fined 370 euros, however, after students said he had confessed to drinking two beers.

The children said he had driven so fast that one worried pupil had to ask him to take his foot off the gas.

One of the students said the GPS on their phone showed the coach was barreling down the road at 107 kilometers per hour, which the driver denied.

The court heard that Dominique was also making liberal use of his horn, and took his hands off the wheel to impress the children, which the defendant

again denied.

The children told their parents what had happened, leading swiftly to a police inquiry.

The driver was suspended from his job and later resigned.

French woman has part of finger sliced off by La Poste mailbox

6 September 2018





A French woman's trip to visit her parents in their tiny Provençal village turned into a nightmare when part of her finger was severed as she posted a letter in the La Poste mailbox.

Placing a letter in the yellow La Poste mailboxes is a harmless act for 99.99 percent of the time but it went horribly wrong for a 31-year-old physiotherapist in a village in the south east of France.

After visiting her parents for lunch in the village of Peipin near Digne-les-Bains she went to post a letter in the post box but as she pulled her hand out of the mailbox the top part of her left middle finger was severed by the metal flap and fell into the box, La Provence newspaper reported.

Firefighters and paramedics were called to the scene and the post box had to be smashed in so they could retrieve the severed part of the finger.

The unfortunate woman was rushed to hospital at Aix-en-Provence, but surgeons were unable to re-graft the part of the part finger back on.

Frenchman triumphs in France-China solar bike race

Connexion





A Frenchman has come 8th out of 60 participants in a 12,000 km race from Lyon in France to Canton in China, using only an electric bike entirely powered by solar energy.

Romain Neauport, a 33-year-old from Lille, took part in the Sun Trip race, and took over two and a half months to complete the challenge.

The Sun Trip only allows riders who use a solar-powered electric bike, with the solar panels used being pulled behind them on a 65 kg trailer (which also carries the riders’ provisions and bags).

Neauport left Lyon on June 15, and arrived in Canton on July 29, passing through eight countries on the way: France, Italy, Slovenia, Hungary, Ukraine, Russia, Kazakhstan, and China.

The solar-powered aspect means the bike’s efficiency and speed can change throughout the race. When the sun is strong, the bike speeds up; when it is cloudy, it can slow things down dramatically, requiring a change in route.

Yet, in some countries, there was only one possible route - such as in Kazakhstan - and other routes were banned completely, such as roads through war-torn areas Crimea, Pakistan, and Afghanistan.

He added: “We are a bit like sailors with their sails. We are totally dependent on weather conditions. When there is no sun, we have to adapt - either by relying only on human power, or by changing our itinerary. There is always some improvisation.”

The Nord resident works for a company called 02Feel, a manufacturer of electric bikes, based in Wambrechies.

He used a VTT Trekking Aéro model for his trip, with Shimano E8000 gears and a Shimano 504 Watt-Hour battery, plus a trailer carrying the solar panels.

One of his goals during the long journey was to test his bike’s limits, after 02Feel’s engineers had adapted it for the journey - and it was deemed successful.

Now, Neauport is hoping to make a business of building solar-powered bikes for the general public.

British Airways hacked: Customers' data stolen in massive cyber-theft leaving 380,000 bank cards 'compromised'

6 SEP 2018

British Airways has called in police after a massive cyber hack saw the personal and financial details of its customers stolen - with 380,000 bank cards compromised.

The airline admitted Thursday evening it is investigating "as a matter of urgency" the theft of customer data from its website and mobile app.

BA said it was communicating with customers that had been affected and the chairman said they are "deeply sorry".

It advised anyone who believes they may have been affected to contact their banks or credit card providers and follow their advice.

They added that they have notified the police and all relevant authorities after they made the discovery.

The stolen data did not include travel or passport details, the airline said.

BA added that the breach has been resolved and the website is working normally.

_________________________