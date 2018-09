Friday

Clouds clearing on the plain today, more slowly in the mountains. Becoming quite sunny by this afternoon. Max Temp 23 C. 0 at 3400 meters. Weak to moderate W-NW winds in the mountains.



Saturday

Sunny, except for some cumulous clouds in the mountains by afternoon. 24 C.



Sunday, Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday

Continued sunny. Cumulous over the mountains. High of 26 C.



Perhaps a shower on Thursday.



