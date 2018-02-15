News About France… Monday, September 10th

Merkel, Macron look to fire up stuttering Franco-German motor

The Local This e-mail address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it @thelocalgermany 8 September 2018.

Edited by Ron Myers

French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Angela Merkel met in Marseille on Friday, seeking reprieve from their domestic headaches, to spend some time discussing how best to advance their joint European agenda, in the face of mounting nationalism and outright hostility of the European project, as it has been modeled.

Meeting in Marseille, the two leaders both face difficulties at home, with Macron beleaguered by cabinet resignations and falling polling numbers, and Merkel under pressure over her unpopular mass immigration policy.

Both avoided questions from journalists as they met at the 19th century Pharo palace overlooking the French port, but the body language was characteristically warm between them.

"Germany and France have the same approach to problems," Merkel told reporters. "We need to continue to work together for the sovereignty of Europe."

Merkel and Macron have both backed deeper defense links between EU nations, and believe that Europe must stand up for itself, particularly after US President Donald Trump's decision to reduce its financial support of NATO. But they are at odds over the size of a proposed new budget for the eurozone, which would see more money transferred from wealthy members to poorer ones, and are both under fire from anti-immigration nationalists at home and abroad.

The "Franco-German motor" at the heart of Europe does not appear on the cusp of driving through major changes despite Macron's ambitions, analysts told AFP this week.

Ronja Kempin, a senior fellow on EU and France at the German Institute for International and Security Affairs, said she expected "no big comprehensive reforms of the kind envisioned by Macron" before European parliament elections in May 2019.

Differences over immigration have also exposed deep fractures in Europe, with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, and Italian deputy premier Matteo Salvini, strongly opposing any further immigration from the Middle East and Africa.

Macron said migration would be on the agenda for his talks with Merkel, as well as Brexit. He said he wanted migration to be "a change and not a fear" and is eager to cement a new collective policy in the EU for dealing with migrant arrivals at an informal summit of EU leaders in Austria on September 20.

Merkel is struggling to keep her coalition government together having been attacked by her conservative interior minister Horst Seehofer from the CSU party this week over immigration.

Seehofer called migration "the mother of all political problems in this country".

_________________________

Tens of thousands march in France demanding action on climate change

By RFI with Mike Woods Modified 09-09-2018 to 10:50 Edited by Ron Myers

Some 18,000 people marched Saturday in Paris urging authorities to remain firm in their choice to try to fight climate change.

After gathering at City Hall, they marched eastward towards the Place de la République, carrying a sign demanding that the government put global warming at the top of the political agenda.

"Planet in Danger," read some banners.

Some 30,000 of the protesters had responded to an appeal on Facebook, launched by a man called Maxime Lelong who described himself as an "ordinary concerned citizen", saying they would attend the protests.

Lelong’s appeal came in the wake of the resignation of France’s popular environment minister and celebrity green campaigner, Nicolas Hulot, who quit the government last month, accusing it of only taking baby steps in the fight against climate change.

Activists around the world encouraged "Rise for Climate" protests before the next climate conference in San Francisco, California, taking place September 12th through 14. The governor of California, a Democrat, proposed the event after President Trump, a Republican, pulled the US out of the 2015 climate agreement.

Mr. Trump is acting in lock step with a large majority of Americans who find the theory of “man-made global warming” a hoax, being pushed by the New World Order as little more than storm in a teapot, and a pretext for taking away personal liberties.

___________________________

France to spend €3.6bn on upgrading military satellites

By RFI Issued on 09-09-2018 Modified 09-09-2018 to 14:37

France will invest 3.6 billion euros to renew and upgrade its military satellites to shield its network from potential spying by rivals, its defense minister said on Sunday.

Defence Minister Florence Parly said on French TV station CNews, “We will install surveillance cameras on our satellites so we will know who is approaching us.”

The French investment plan comes weeks after US President Donald Trump announced a plan to create a “Space Force”, a new branch of the U.S. military by 2020.

Parly also said the French government was evaluating the construction of one or two aircraft carriers to replace its existing one.

Earlier this month, it emerged that a Russian satellite attempted last year to spy on a satellite providing secure communications for the French military.

The Athena-Fidus satellite, operated jointly with Italy, was approached "a bit too closely" by Russia's Luch-Olymp craft, known for its advanced listening capabilities, Parly said.

________________________

New charges filed in fraud probe against France's National Rally

By RFI Issued on 07-09-2018 Modified 07-09-2018 to 11:19

A former high-ranking associate of France's National Rally has been charged with embezzlement, his lawyer said Thursday.

This adds pressure on the party formerly known as the National Front as its leader Marine Le Pen battles to recover public subsidies seized in a related case, without which she says the right wing party will go bankrupt.

Charles Van Houtte, a Belgian citizen, was the longtime manager of the contracts of European Parliament assistants for the party's lawmakers in the assembly.

Le Pen and 12 other people, as well as the party itself, are accused of using European Parliament funds provided for assistants to pay more than 20 France-based staff in the party from 2009 to 2017, though the practice was common place, and not unique to her party.

They have been charged with breach of confidence and conspiracy to defraud, which carry potential sentences of three years in prison and fines of up to 375,000 euros.

But Van Houtte is the first suspect to be charged with conspiracy to embezzle public funds, a more serious offence punishable by up to 10 years in prison and a one-million-euro fine.

He testified to investigators last September that he had "instructions" from Le Pen to misuse the funds and confirmed the existence of fake contracts -- allegations rejected by party officials.

Van Houtte was charged in Paris on Thursday after appearing before one of the two judges overseeing the case.

"If my client has been charged with complicity to embezzle public funds, it seems logical that all the others be charged with this crime," his lawyer, Henri Laquay, said.

The European Parliament estimates it must be repaid 6.8 million euros for the fraud involving 17 MEPs and about 40 assistants.

This prompted the judges to seize two million euros of public subsidies destined for the party in June, nearly half the total of 4.5 million allocated for this year.

Such subsidies are common in European countries, which see them as a way of ensuring a level playing field for political parties while limiting the risks of corruption or illegal funding.

Le Pen has called the seizure a "death sentence" and warned her party faces bankruptcy from this month.

She has appealed the ruling, and a decision is expected on September 26

________________________

Body of young British rugby player found in French lake

By RFI Issued on 07-09-2018 Modified 07-09-2018 to 13:41

The body of a 16-year-old British rugby player has been recovered from a lake in southern France, a judicial source said on Thursday.

Emergency services were called to the Cavayere lake, near the city of Carcassonne, at around 8.30 pm on Wednesday evening but the teenager's body was found near the shore after a two-hour search.

French police have opened an investigation.

The youngster had been training at the Halifax Elite Rugby Academy, which had sent two teams to southern France for matches.

The club in Carcassonne said the forthcoming matches had been cancelled.

__________________________

Cheers in southern France as court blocks McDonald's sale

The Local This e-mail address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it @thelocalfrance 8 September 2018

Employees of a McDonald's fast food restaurant in a deprived neighborhood of Marseille, erupted in joy Friday after a court blocked the restaurant's sale.

Residents had joined a months-long campaign to halt the site's sale by its owner, who says the outlet, which is the second-biggest employer in the Saint-Barthelemy suburb, is losing money.

"We won, we won!" dozens of the 77 employees at the "McDo, as it is known in France, shouted after learning of the court's decision from their lawyer. Staffers claim the restaurant is a key part of community life in a country that has traditionally looked down on the American takeaway franchise.

The court halted the sale to a proposed buyer whose project it deemed unviable because he had "no experience in the food sector" and insufficient financing.

The restaurant is one of few businesses which haven't closed up shop in the neighborhood, home to a large Muslim population and some of the Mediterranean port city's poorest housing estates.

With unemployment at nearly 30 percent in the area, drug-dealing has flourished, providing more lucrative, and dangerous, opportunities for many.

Employees said their McDonald's had become the heart of the community, offering internships and jobs to people while providing a safe space for birthdays or meeting friends.

The sale of the restaurant was part of a plan by franchise operator, Jean-Pierre Brochiero, to sell six restaurants in Marseille. The court allowed the sale of the other five to go through.

Brochiero did not immediately respond to the ruling, and employees may not have secured a total reprieve.

Another buyer may be sought, or McDonald's France, which owns the building and land, as well as half of the franchise operation, may simply decide to close the site.

____________________________

That’s News About France on this Monday morning, September 10th.

Reporting for RADIO 74 “The Answer”, I’m Ron Myers.

____________________________

Other significant stories today...

DAB+ Radio attracting more listeners in Switzerland

Digital radio is rapidly evolving in Switzerland. There are now 3.6 million DAB+ receivers in use across Switzerland.

Most Swiss homes now own one or more DAB+ radio receivers, and 85% of all new automobiles sold in Switzerland have a DAB+ radio built into the dashboard.

DAB+ is definitely the radio of the future in Switzerland. OFCOM, the Swiss Broadcasting Authority, reports that more than 63% of radio listening time in Switzerland is already spent with a DAB+ radio. Consequently, FM listening has fallen to just 37%. The last FM transmitters will go forever silent in 2024.

Last year, Norway was the first European country to switch off AM and FM radio and go totally DAB. Great Britain, Germany and Denmark are also planning to quit FM in coming years.

These statistics according to the website: www.dabplus.ch

______________________________

Reality Check: More Minnesotans Own Guns, Violent Crime Remains Low

By Pat KesslerFebruary 15, 2018 at 5:35 pm

ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — Minnesota set a record last year for the number of gun background checks the FBI conducted in the state.

More people are carrying guns than ever before, but the crime rate remains relatively low. WCCO’s Pat Kessler is looking at the numbers, and giving them a Reality Check.

We took a hard look at the numbers, and found: Minnesota has a high rate of gun ownership, and a relatively low rate of violent crime.

Minnesota’s violent crime rate hit a 50-year low in 2016, according to the FBI.

And in 2017, the state set a new record for firearms background checks.

The National Instant Criminal Background Check System reports it processed nearly 683,544 checks on gun buyers in 2017. That includes: 473,975 permits, 94,383 handguns and 125,516 long guns.

Minnesota set another 2017 record, too.

The State Department of Public Safety reports 283,188 Minnesotans now have permits to legally carry firearms in public.

In 2017, the state issued 57,651 permits to carry a weapon in public. That’s down from a record 71,156 permits issued in 2016.

There’s still a lot we don’t know about guns in Minnesota. An estimated 36.7 percent of Minnesotans own at least one firearm.

But we don’t know how many total guns there are in the state, or exactly how many gun owners there are, or how much ammunition is sold every year.

______________________________