EnglishFrançais
News about RADIO 74
Donate to RADIO 74

Donation RADIO74

More information
Newslettre

WEATHER FORECAST Monday September 10th

Monday, September 10th

Sunny today, with only a few high clouds, and minor cumulous over high ground, especially in the Alps. Max Temps 27 on the plain. 29 in Valais. 0 at 3900 meters elevation. Weak W winds in the mountains.

Tomorrow Tuesday and Wednesday
Fair weather with blue skies. Highs 27 on the Plain. 29 in Valais.

Thursday
Mostly Sunny with some high clouds. Cumulous developing over the moutains could lead to a shower or thunderstorm towards end of the day. 26 to 28 C.

Friday
P/S. Some showers, perhaps with thunder. High of 25 C.

At the weekend… Saturday and Sunday.
P/S days with some showers. Highs in the low 20s,

Source:  Meteo Suisse
_______________________

That’s the weather for Monday, September 10th, from RADIO 74 “The Answer” to life’s most significant questions.

Read today’s news and weather forecast in English, and see the RADIO 74 program guide, while listening on line at our website www.radio74.org.

And while you’re there, thank you for making a generous contribution to help keep listener supported RADIO 74 on the air.   www.radio74.org

 
Listen to RADIO 74

Listen RADIO74

listen-EN

RADIO 74 on Facebook

RADIO 74 on FacebookFollow us
@Radio74.org

Main Menu Programme Guide    News about RADIO 74 Financial Support Contact Us    Web Site
Home Sunday News about the station How to support France Newslettre
What is RADIO 74 Monday Donate online Switzerland Listener Survey
Frequencies Tuesday Regular support Form Site Map
Advertisers Wednesday Donations from Switzerland Admin Area
Thursday Donations from France
Friday United States Citizens
Saturday Large Contributions
Our Programmes
We have 4 guests online

RADIO 74 - Copyright © 2000-2018. All Rights Reserved.

Webdesign Tirol designed by pc-didi.