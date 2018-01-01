WEATHER FORECAST Monday September 10th

Monday, September 10th



Sunny today, with only a few high clouds, and minor cumulous over high ground, especially in the Alps. Max Temps 27 on the plain. 29 in Valais. 0 at 3900 meters elevation. Weak W winds in the mountains.



Tomorrow Tuesday and Wednesday

Fair weather with blue skies. Highs 27 on the Plain. 29 in Valais.



Thursday

Mostly Sunny with some high clouds. Cumulous developing over the moutains could lead to a shower or thunderstorm towards end of the day. 26 to 28 C.



Friday

P/S. Some showers, perhaps with thunder. High of 25 C.



At the weekend… Saturday and Sunday.

P/S days with some showers. Highs in the low 20s,

Source: Meteo Suisse

_______________________

That’s the weather for Monday, September 10th, from RADIO 74 “The Answer” to life’s most significant questions.

Read today’s news and weather forecast in English, and see the RADIO 74 program guide, while listening on line at our website www.radio74.org.

And while you’re there, thank you for making a generous contribution to help keep listener supported RADIO 74 on the air. www.radio74.org