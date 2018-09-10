News About France… Tuesday, 9/11, September 11th

Dramatic police chase at Lyon airport after driver smashes through terminal doors and speeds onto runway

The Local This e-mail address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it @thelocalfrance 10 September 2018





French police arrested a man Monday following a high-speed chase on the runway at Lyon airport, after the driver rammed his car into the terminal and drove through the building.

Up to twenty police cars and motorbikes, a helicopter and dozens of officers were deployed on Monday morning at Lyon Saint-Exupéry airport in France after a man managed to break through the security perimeter and drive his car onto the runway.

Passengers waiting to board their flights watched in amazement. Some filmed the scene on their mobile phones as the grey Mercedes was chased down by police.

The footage shows the driver struggling to keep control of the vehicle as he raced and bounced through the grassy area around the tarmacked taxiing lanes.

The man is then seen almost crashing into an embankment, before fleeing on foot as he is eventually swarmed by police, despite his best efforts to outrun them.

Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes police proceeded to arrest the man but have not yet disclosed what he is being charged with. Nobody was reported injured at the incident.

According to local daily Lyon Capitale, a witness described how the man in question crashed through a glass barrier in Saint-Exupéry’s Terminal One.

Another eyewitness told BFM TV how he saw the car "drive through an automatic gate at the terminal, making a deafening sound in the process".

A source close to the investigation is quoted as saying by Le Parisien that the suspect was driving at high-speed in the opposite direction on the highway before reaching the airport.

Flights were halted at Lyon for several hours. Saint-Exupery is one of France’s major international airports.

______________________________

Macron party ignores call to pick female speaker of parliament

By Tony Cross Issued on 10-09-2018 Modified 10-09-2018 to 16:43

France's ruling party has chosen former Socialist Richard Ferrand as its candidate to chair the National Assembly. The ex-minister beat three other candidates, notably former Green Barbara Pompili, whose supporters argued it was time for a woman to hold the key post.

Since President Macron's Republic on the Move (REM) has an outright majority, Ferrand is more or less certain to win the election in the lower house of parliament today, Wednesday.

With 299 of the party's 310 MPs casting their votes at a conclave in the city of Tours on Monday, Ferrand won 64.26 percent of the votes, compared to Pompili's 29.21 percent, another woman, Cendra Motin's 5.15 percent and little-known male MP Philippe Folliot's 1.37 percent.

"You'll forgive me for not being a lady," Ferrand said after his victory.

__________________________

French police use tear gas on protesters opposed to motorway construction

By RFI Issued on 10-09-2018 Modified 10-09-2018 to 11:24

French police used tear gas early Monday to disperse around 200 protesters blocking the construction of a ring road near the eastern city of Strasbourg.

Regional authorities gave the green light in August to the plan for the construction of the 24-kilometre stretch of motorway.

Endangered species

But critics say it will destroy farmland and threaten endangered species including the great hamster of Alsace.

The protesters, who call themselves "zadistes", from the French phrase "Zone à Défendre" (Zone to Defend), had set up barricades of wood and tyres on a stretch of road from the edge of the planned site to the village of Kolbsheim a few hundred metres away.

At around 6:20 am around 500 officers moved in, using their shields and tear gas to disperse the eco-activists.

They also used chainsaws to cut down the barricades, and one officer used a bolt-cutter to remove a demonstrator who had chained herself to a tree.

The mayor of Kolbsheim, Dany Karcher, in whose town the "zadistes" have been based for almost a year, denounced the use of force by the police.

"All we are asking is, at the very least, that the work be postponed" while all judicial procedures take place, he said.

"The resistance is there," he added, criticizing what he alleged was "violence by the security forces" and the use of tear gas.

"We build motorways, we destroy the planet -- they take everything from us," said Germaine, 89, who used her walker to place herself at the frontline of the protest early Monday.

"Oh my God, I'm so tired, I was at the front, they teargassed me, my chest hurts," she said.

Several leading ecologists appealed last month to Nicolas Hulot, France's environment minister at the time, to stop the project.

_____________________________

France backs European copyright change against web giants' lobby

By RFI Issued on 10-09-2018 Modified 10-09-2018 to 13:24



French Culture Minister Françoise Nyssen has joined 205 celebrities in an appeal to the European parliament to agree to tighten up internet copyright laws against intensive lobbying by web giants like Google, Apple, Facebook and Amazon.

The rights of content creators are under threat, "in France and throughout the world", an open letter published in the Journal du Dimanche weekly says.

Several of Nyssen's predecessors, including Socialists Jack Lang and Aurélie Filipetti, joined her in signing the letter, as did musicians, film-makers, writers, actors and the bosses of several media organizations, such as Agence France Presse, France-Télévisions and Radio France.

The European Commission directive is to face a vote in the European parliament this week, after being rejected in July.

It would force internet platforms to reach agreements to pay content creators for their work when it is posted online.

If there is no agreement, they would have to set up a filter, as some platforms, such as YouTube and Google, to block content that is not covered.

It also proposes that platforms like Google News pay news media for posting their articles.

Euro-MPs report an unprecedented lobbying effort by the web giants, French MEP Virginie Rozière reporting that she received more than 40,000 emails on the subject in the run-up to the July vote.

"The only equivalent I've had was for firearms," she told France Inter radio.

Internet freedom campaigners also oppose the proposals, arguing that it will hamper creativity on the web, effectively banning memes and other adaptations of already-existing content.

Another open letter, this time against the plan, was signed by 200 academics who argued that it would restrict the availability of information.

Sunday's open letter was not the first in favor, another signed by 70 artistes preceded it and Paul Macartney wrote an email to MEPs urging a yes vote.

___________________________

Halal tax and Arabic in French schools: the new ways to stop Islamic fundamentalism in France?

The Local This e-mail address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it @thelocalfrance 10 September 2018





A new report by a Paris think-tank underlines "the progress of Islamist ideology among Muslims in France", suggesting that Salafi Islam can be stamped out through a “halal tax” and Arabic being taught in French schools.

According to the report released on Sunday by France’s Montaigne Institute, Salafism - a radical branch of Islam that calls for worldwide sharia law – has a monopoly on Islamic religious thought in l’Héxagone.

Author Hakim El Karaoui, a consultant for the Paris think-thank who’s written on Arab and Muslim policy before, points to Turkey and Saudi Arabia as the main sources of funding for the dissemination of this radical school of thinking among France and Europe’s Muslim population.

The Montaigne Institute study highlights that this opaque financing pays for the promotion of Arabic learning among France’s Muslims at institutions that have a marked fundamentalist political-religious stance rather than just a linguistic one, the report suggests.

Through these obscure Islamic schools Salafi indoctrination "is gaining ground in France”, especially among "young people under 35", El Karaoui suggests.

But rather than call for a ban on the Salafi schools altogether, the Montaigne Institute essayists would rather beat them at their own game.

El Karaoui has proposed that the French government incorporate Arabic into the education syllabus, so that the indoctrination schools’ alleged language teaching becomes redundant.

"The number of students learning Arabic in France’s secondary and high schools has halved. But the rate has multiplied by ten in mosques," El Karaoui explains.

The liberal think-tank also wants the creation of an official Muslim Association for Islam in France (Amif), an open institution it hopes can stamp out the country’s underground fundamentalist movement.

"The idea is to create a neutral organization, independent from any Muslim country, free from the control of those in charge of France’s mosques, and the French State,” El Karaoui told RTL.

“The objective is neutrality, at the moment funding channels (for Islam in France) are opaque."

For this the think-tank proposes the introduction of a ‘halal tax’ on food products and other services for Muslims who would allow the association to be self-sufficient.

"There is no halal tax levied by the state," said El Karaoui, a former banker.

“The levy would be managed by the association and inspired by the kosher tax of the Jewish community, managed by the rabbinates that certify kosher products.

"Contrary to popular belief Muslims are wealthier and they practice their religion a lot."

“There is therefore more and more money related to consumption: the pilgrimage, halal, Muslim gifts."

According to El Karaoui stopping the spread of Islamic fundamentalism in Europe is largely up to Muslims themselves, who need to urgently show opposition to extremism and set up structures that promote more openness.

The think-tank's proposed measures certainly have their critics, such as French Senate representative for France's Vendée department Bruno Retailleau, who tweeted that the "the institutionalization or nationalization of Islam France is dangerous because it is contrary to France's law of separation of Religion and State. A state halal tax would be unconstitutional. Concordatory Islam is a dead end".

_______________________

Minister wants larger ‘no alcohol when pregnant’ logo

Connexion

Health minister Agnès Buzyn has called for a larger “no alcohol when pregnant” warning logo on alcohol bottles in France, sparking criticism from producers who say it gives a bad impression of their products.

Ms Buzyn yesterday re-emphasized the national “zero alcohol for pregnant women” message.

Speaking on news network France 3, Ms Buzyn explained that one child a day in France is born with serious health issues because their mother drank during pregnancy, and called for larger “no alcohol” logos and warnings on bottles and alcohol products.

She said: “There should be an alarm bell going off here. One child per day in France will be born with a handicap that is totally avoidable, because their mother drank while pregnant. Today, this is an information campaign for women, to say to them, do not drink during pregnancy.”

But since mid-July, wine producers have objected to Ms Buzyn’s hardline stance, and her argument for a larger “no alcohol” logo on product labelling.

They say that the image is “morbid” and makes alcohol look like a “poisonous, offensive” product.

Ms Buzyn argued: “As you can see, this logo is really quite small, and few women know about it. My objective today is to inform women, and I would like to see a larger logo. We are discussing it with producers now.”

The minister noted that between 2006 and 2013, over 3,000 babies were born in France with avoidable health problems, that were caused due to their mother drinking alcohol during her pregnancy.

Of this total of 3,207 babies, 452 (one birth per week) were born with the serious condition, foetal alcohol syndrome.

This can cause slow development, brain damage, learning difficulties, and mental and physical impairment.

________________________

Sports budget cut of €30m in France sparks criticism

Connexion

The French ministry of sport has announced a €30m cut in its government budget, prompting condemnation from economists, who say it will “destroy the fabric of amateur sports” in this country.

The ministry announced the budget cut at the end of last week, and said the changes would also threaten 1,600 jobs in the sector by 2022.

Sports economist Pierre Rondeau has condemned the actions, calling the situation “tense” and saying that the ministry’s budget has been falling since 2017.

Speaking to France Info, he said: “The government is destroying the fabric of amateur sports...we are destroying what makes France a nation of sporting excellence.”

Mr Rondeau said that all areas of sport risk being affected, including football - the largest sports federation in France.

He said: “Today, many amateur clubs are soundin the alarm, saying that they will not be able to balance their accounts because donations and contracts are dropping. How will we be able to fund these amateur clubs? We will have to raise prices. People will have to pay €200, €300 or €400 just to play football.”

Mr Rondeau said that amateur sport was the reason that France had gone on to shine on the global stage, but emphasised that international sport should not be the only goal.

He said: “We are fifth on the leaderboard for Olympic medals, for a country with just 65 million inhabitants. That is precisely due to the strength of amateur sport, funded primarily by the State. [But] sport for all, beyond French [Olympic] excellence, is a marker of social mobility, wellbeing, and community.”

Mr Rondeau explained the importance of amateur sports in relation to professional funding, saying that high rankings on medal leaderboards should not be the only concern.

He said: “That is the model applied by countries such as Britain since the 1990s. In 1996, Great Britain flopped at the Atlantic Olympic Games, finishing 35th on medals. The government said, let’s stop this; let’s put money solely where we can get medals; let’s finance excellence.

“Today, Great Britain is 3rd or 4th in the Olympic rankings, which is great. But, in deprived neighborhoods in the UK, more than 50% of kids do not know how to ride a bike or swim. The obesity levels in these areas is high and sports practice has practically disappeared. That is what will happen in France.”

Mr Rondeau recommended that the government ringfence sports funding, and “stop seeing sports as a secondary, anodyne leisure activity”.

“We have to consider sport as an essential element of wellbeing. Sport is not only about ‘millionaires in shorts’, or future champions. We estimate that 15m-20m people do sport daily, whether in a proper club or just going for a jog.

“If we forget about sport, we forget about a huge part of the population,” he said.

________________________

That’s News About France on this 9/11… September 11th from RADIO 74 “The Answer”. Ron Myers reporting.

_________________________

Swiss Village Votes for Free Money. Now It Just Needs the Cash

(Bloomberg) Catherine Bosley September 10 2018, 4:13 PM





It’s hard to say ‘no’ to something for nothing.

A village in Switzerland has decided to go ahead with an experiment on basic income, with a payout of 2,500 francs per month. The next step is to raise money to finance the plan via crowdfunding.

More than 50 percent of the inhabitants of Rheinau, close to the German border, signed up for the project, according to the organizers website. At least half the 1,300 inhabitants needed to say ‘yes,’ and the count stood at 692 on Monday. The submitted ballots also still have to be checked against government data to ensure eligibility.

The decision comes two years after a proposal for a nationwide unconditional state stipend failed to pass in a national vote.

Rheinau, on the banks of the river Rhine an hour by train from the banking hub of Zurich, was selected by filmmaker Rebecca Panian for the basic income trial. She says she became fascinated by the notion during the national debate before up the 2016 vote, decided to select a village as a guinea pig, and make a documentary.

Earnings and social benefits would count against the payment, which will have to be raised from private sources rather than the government.

Given the cost of living in Switzerland, the sum of 2,500 francs isn’t very large. An entry-level grocery store cashier in the city of Basel working 42 hours per week is entitled to about 3,500 francs a month.

While the idea of paying people money -- no strings attached -- has been around for more than a century, it has gained some traction in recent years due to concerns in major economies about rising inequality and jobs losses due to automation.

Finland introduced a pilot project to examine the benefits of a universal basic income, while it’s also on the agenda of Italy’s populist government.

©2018 Bloomberg L.P.

___________________

Hurricane Florence Tracker: Storm strengthens to Category 4, SC coast to be evacuated

ABC NEWS - By Max Golembo, Emily Shapiro MELISSA GRIFFIN Sep 10, 2018, 5:03 PM ET

https://abcnews.go.com/US/hurricane-florence-reaches-category-strength-targets-carolinas/story?id=57721236



Hurricane Florence, packing winds of 140 mph, has strengthened to a powerful Category 4 storm as it takes aim at the East Coast of the United States.

The storm will likely make landfall Thursday evening in North Carolina.

Bringing a devastating storm surge, powerful winds and catastrophic flooding, governors in South Carolina, North Carolina, Virginia and Maryland are urging residents to prepare.

About 1 million people have been ordered to flee the South Carolina coast beginning at noon on Tuesday.

"It's going to be inconvenience but we don't want to risk one South Carolina life in this hurricane," South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster said Monday.

The biggest threat from Hurricane Florence is the extreme and potentially catastrophic rainfall forecast

Because Florence is expected to stall after landfall, the rain is forecast to hit the same area for a long period of time.

Rain totals may climb over 20 inches (50 cm) in parts of inland North Carolina and Virginia.