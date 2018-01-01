EnglishFranÃ§ais
WEATHER FORECAST Tuesday Sept 11th

Sunny and warm today. Max Temp on the Plain 27 to 29 C. 0 at 4500 meters. Weak W to SW winds in the mountains. Weak thermal bris on the plain.

Tomorrow Wednesday
Continued sunny and warm. Max Temp. 28 on the Plain. 30 in Valais.

Thursday
Partly Sunny. Rain and thunder arriving during the day, more frequent in the mountains. Max Temps 26 to 28 C.

Friday
Cloudy with rain, thunderstorms in the Alpes and PreAlps. Weather gradually improving from the West during the afternoon. 25 C.

Saturday
Partly Sunny with slight chance of showers, more so in the PreAlps. 23 C.

Sunday and Monday
Probably quite sunny and dry. Warmer temps. Highs in the mid 20s.

 
