News About France… Wednesday, September 12th

In the Jewish faith, today is “Rosh Hashanah” - Shana Tova! Happy New Year!

This is the year 5779 according to Jewish tradition and reckoning, which dates its calendar from creation, ignoring the birth of Jesus Christ in its dating system.



Yom Kippur (Day of Atonement) comes next week on September 19th.

Kadhafi son accuses Sarkozy of taking Libyan cash in letter to judges

Moamer Kadhafi's son, Saif al-Islam, has written to French judges repeating his claim that Libya contributed millions to Nicolas Sarkozy's successful 2007 presidential election campaign. And the former head of nuclear giant Areva has told investigators that, once elected, Sarkozy put pressure on her to agree to build a nuclear power station in Libya.

The Sarkozy campaign received a total of 4.5 million euros from Libya in 2007, Saif al-Islam said in a letter dated 11 July 2018, according to Le Monde newspaper.

The allegations are not new. Sarkozy was indicted for passive corruption, illegal campaign finance, and receiving misappropriated public money in relation to the Libya case in March.

Saif al-Islam Kadhafi first made the accusation in 2011, as his father's regime was in the process of being toppled by Western-backed militias, leading to the French investigation.

The letter does not provide proof, although Saif al-Islam insists he has it, but it does add some lively detail to the account.

Sarkozy's messenger, Claude Guéant, had to stand on the suitcase containing the first payment of 2.5 million euros to close it because it was so full of cash, the letter says, citing Bashir Saleh Bashir, the Kadhafi aide who allegedly handed it over as the source of the anecdote.

Guéant denies

Guéant, who was later to become interior minister, told Le Monde he has "never seen a centime of Libyan money" and accused Saif al-Islam of being "consumed by a thirst for vengeance" because Sarkozy was the "principal architect of the military intervention in Libya" that brought down his father.

During the course of the investigation Guéant at first denied the existence of large sums of cash, then said they were donations from French supporters.

Saif al-Islam's letter also claims that a further two million euros were paid to the Sarkozy campaign in return for a promise to pardon Kadhafi-era intelligence chief Abdallah Senussi, whom a French court had sentenced to life imprisonment in his absence after ruling he had been involved in the bombing of an airplane that killed 170 people in Niger in 1989.

The Libyans also discussed with aides to Dominique de Villepin, whose hat was in the ring to become the right-wing presidential candidate in 2007, but concluded that Sarkozy was more likely to win, the letter says.

Death threats

Franco-Algerian Alexandre Djouhri, who was the intermediary in those negotiations, later switched to the Sarkozy camp.

He visited the Elysée presidential palace 73 times between 2007 and 2011 - 59 times to see Guéant and 15 to see Sarkozy - sometimes accompanied by Saleh, according to L'Obs magazine.

Djouhri denies ever having worked with Bashir Saleh Bashir but Saif al-Islam claims that he threatened Saleh with death if he ever went public about the campaign finance.

Djouhri is currently in London, awaiting a hearing in November that will decide whether to hand him over to the French authorities.

Saleh, who was smuggled out of Libya, is currently in the UAE, receiving medical care after being shot in an apparent carjacking in Johannesburg, where he was living.

Saif al-Islam Kadhafi was captured by a militia in 2011 and, according to the letter, kept in solitary confinment until 2015 when he benefitted from an amnesty declared by one of the country's two rival parliaments.

His current whereabouts are unknown and his mental health may have been affected by his detention and torture, a former Libyan official told Le Monde.

Pressure to sign nuclear deal

In further revelations Tuesday, former Areva boss Anne Lauvergeon is said to have told the investigation that an agreement in principle on building a nuclear power station in Libya was signed by then foreign minister Bernard Kouchner in July 2007 without consulting her and with "unusual rapidity".

Shortly after being elected, Sarkozy phoned Kadhafi to say he was ready to send an exploration team on the question, according to Libya's diplomatic service.

But Areva management declared that Kadhafi's regime was "not sufficiently rational" to handle a civil nuclear programme, a reversal of roles according to Lauvergeon.

"Classically, it is companies who are mercantile and ready to sell in spite of the risks and governments are there to recall them to reason and remind them of the limits," Lauvergeon said, according to the Mediapart website.

A meeting in a Paris hotel was organised with a Libyan nuclear official, with one of Kadhafi's sons dropping in at one point, but Areva did not change its mind.

After the company's refusal to pursue the deal, relations with the presidency seriously deteriorated, Lauvergeon told the investigators.

Guéant reportedly raised the question again in 2010 in a meeting with Lauvergeon and Henri Proglio, who was then head of power company EDF.

Given the civil war that currently rages in Libya, "we can only be glad that we didn't start building reactors there", Lauvergeon comments.

After she published a book making the same claims in 2012, Sarkozy called them "grotesque" and said that no such plans existed.

Macron reorganises presidential staff after Benalla scandal

French President Macron has created a post of general manager for the Elysée presidential palace and chosen a classmate from his days at the country's top administrative school for the post. The move comes after the scandal over one of Macron's security detail beating up a demonstrator but is part of a general overhaul that has been in the pipeline for several months.

Jérôme Rivoisy, who is currently deputy head of France's employment service, will move to the Elysée next week, the president's office confirmed late Monday.

Rivoisy was at the Ena administrative school at the same time as Macron, graduating in 2004, and has worked in the Paris administrative court and the state auditing body.

Benalla scandal

In July Macron recognized there were "malfunctions" at the palace after video emerged on social media of bodyguard Alexandre Benalla beating up young protestors while wearing a police crash helmet.

An inquiry into the scandal in the lower house of parliament has stalled because of a dispute between opposition and ruling party MPs over who should be questioned.

But another, in the Senate, is to continue, with Benalla himself scheduled to answer questions under oath on 19 September.

Benalla's lawyer, Laurent-Franck Liénard, on Tuesday said his client would not go to the Senate hearing until the legal inquiry into the events has finished.

Overhaul already planned

The reorganization at the president's office was planned before the Benalla scandal erupted, however.

Consultants were called in six months ago, according to Le Monde newspaper, because the president had observed problems at the palace, which has a staff of 822, while a minister under his predecessor, François Hollande.

The overhaul, which will begin next week, will begin with communications, the paper reports.

With his image tarnished by the Benalla scandal, the resignation of two ministers, and a disappointing economic performance, Macron's popularity has slumped.

The latest opinion poll, published on Tuesday, shows 71 percent having a negative opinion of him, a fall of 12 points in his popularity ratings over the summer.

French right wing calls into question proposal for more Arabic teaching in schools

French conservative and far-right political forces on Tuesday blasted Education Minister Jean-Michel Blanquer’s welcome of a proposal to “revive the teaching of Arabic” in schools in a bid to combat Islamism in the country.

The proposal stems from a 617-page report entitled “The Islamist Factory” released Sunday by Paris’s Institut Montaigne think tank. Among its conclusions, the report suggested that rejuvenating Arabic-language learning within the French school system was key “especially since Arabic courses have become for Islamists the best means of attracting young people to their mosques and schools”.

Asked for his thoughts on the proposal, Education Minister Jean-Michel Blanquer told BFMTV that Arabic is “a very important language, like other great civilizational languages” including Chinese and Russia, and that such languages needed to be “developed” and “ascribed prestige”.

“We will also question the way in which Arabic is being learned today in dedicated structures with some communitarian excesses,” Blanquer added.

Presenting the report on French radio station RTL on Sunday night, Hakim El Karoui, who authored the report and who is said to have centrist President Emmanuel Macron’s ear on such matters, explained that the number of middle- and high-school students learning Arabic in the French school system had been halved over the past 20 years, while those learning the language in mosques had increased tenfold.

Blanquer’s apparent openness to the notion of boosting Arabic-language instruction in schools elicited vehement criticism from right-wingers.

“I think [Blanquer] is making a mistake: teaching Arabic in secondary school will not take a child out of the Koranic schools and will not solve the problems with teaching preaching in Arabic and the rise of Salafism,” Annie Genevard, a lawmaker for the conservative Les Républicains, told Sud Radio.

“Who will do it? Is this about fighting Islamism or about bringing it into the National Education Ministry?” asked former conservative education minister Luc Ferry. “I think it isn’t such a good idea.”

“It is adapting to the problem more than solving it,” Les Républicains spokeswoman Laurence Sailliet opined on Radio France Internationale. “How can one imagine today not putting all our efforts into the teaching of the French language?” she asked. “There is no rhyme or reason.”

Nationalist right and far-right politicians were particularly irked by the notion. Debout la France leader Nicolas Dupont-Aignan told France Inter he is “totally hostile to the Arabisation of France and the Islamisation of the country”.

National Rally lawmaker Louis Aliot called the idea “ludicrous”, saying it did not respond to any real demand.

“We are in an ideology of submission,” said Aliot, a top figure in the Marine Le Pen-led party, formerly known as the National Front. “I am in favour of our teaching French, these languages that allow our young people to work… rather than a language that will systematically confine those pupils to their culture of origin.”

France urged to make it mandatory for all police to carry guns

All municipal police in France should be armed with guns, a new report into how the local officers work, recommends.

The report, written by two MPs for French President Emmanuel Macron's party La Republique en Marche, Jean-Michel Fauvergue and Alice Thourot, proposes a total of 78 measures to improve coordination between the municipal police, the armed forces and private security agents.

The two MPs want to make the arming of municipal police officers with semi-automatic guns mandatory due to the increased violence they face and the threat of terrorism -- just as it is for other police officers and gendarmes.

If the measure were to be introduced it would mean a major change to how the country's municipal police officers, who are under the authority of the mayor in their district, work.

"It will not necessarily impose the permanent arming of all [with a gun] but will acknowledge the fact that all are in a position to be," the report said.

If this measure comes into effect, mayors who do not want to impose it will have to justify why not.

This would bring municipal police in line with national police and the gendarmerie, who nearly always carry semi-automatic weapons, the report said.

The municipal police (police municipale in French) are the local police force for towns and cities in France outside the capital.

They are one of the three components of French policing, alongside the national police, which generally speaking work in cities and large towns, and the national gendarmerie, which covers smaller towns and rural areas.

At the moment, just 44 percent of the country’s 21,000 municipal police officers are armed with a gun, according to reports in the French press.

According to 2016 data cited in the report, 84 percent of the municipal police force (18,044) were already equipped with a weapon at that time and 9,434 were equipped with a firearm.

And after the SDPM police union calling for all police to be armed in France in 2017, it looks like they'll be delighted by the proposal.

"In an increasingly violent society, the municipal police officers ... have to defend themselves and protect the citizen with only their hands," the union said.

The report also considered the possibility of arming France's private security guards, of which there are 167,800 nationally, with a Taser stunning gun and also suggested creating a national uniform for them to wear.

On top of that it suggested creating stronger links between the way private guards, police, and the gendarmerie communicate and respond to situations.

Frenchwoman who lost memory launches identity search

Connexion

A woman from Perpignan (Pyrénées-Orientales) who lost her memory in February this year has launched an appeal to see if anyone knows who she is.

The woman, who appears to be in her 70s, was found unconscious and covered in bruises by emergency services on a street in Perpignan seven months ago.

She lost her memory after the incident and still does not know her own identity or remember anything about her life.

Calling herself Marie Bonheur in the absence of any other name, she has launched an appeal in a bid to find people who know her or have previously met her, and who may be able to help rediscover her identity.

A police inquiry into the incident has discovered nothing.

Speaking to local news source France Bleu Roussillon, Ms Bonheur said: “I found myself asking, who am I? I am in a sort of fog. There must be some people who know me.”

Without an identity, Ms Bonheur does not officially “exist”, according to authorities. She cannot own or take out money, and has no access to social security or health coverage.

Ms Bonheur believes that she has been a victim of a traumatic event, and her brain may be blocking out her memory to protect her from bad memories.

She said: “I have [clearly] lived through something traumatising, and I must be putting up barriers. I am scared to come across images of what I have been through. I am asking myself if I will ever get my life back. Will I be able to do it?”

Ms Bonheur now lives in a medical unit, but she is reluctant to stay longer than necessary.

She said: “I do not need to be in this place.”

Anyone who believes they know Ms Bonheur should call 06 38 13 77 37 or email the address: This e-mail address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it .

That's News About France on this Wednesday, September 12th.

I'm Ron Myers reporting for RADIO 74 "The Answer".

'Monster' Hurricane Florence to pummel U.S. Southeast for days

By Reuters By Ernest Scheyder Wednesday, 12 September 2018 03:54 GMT

* Landfall in Carolinas forecast for Friday

* Trump signs declarations of emergency for Carolinas

* Power could be out for weeks in some places

* Intense inland flooding expected

WILMINGTON, N.C., Sept 11 (Reuters) - Hurricane Florence, on track to become the first Category 4 storm to make a direct hit on North Carolina in sixty years, howled closer to shore on Tuesday, threatening to unleash deadly pounding surf, days of torrential rain and severe flooding.

Fierce winds and massive waves are expected to lash the coasts of North and South Carolina and Virginia even before Florence makes landfall by early Friday, bringing a storm surge as much as 13 feet (4 meters), the National Hurricane Center in Miami warned. Catastrophic floods could follow if the storm stalls inland, it said.

Although Florence was still days from arrival, authorities took extraordinary measures to move people out of harm's way. More than 1 million residents have been ordered to evacuate from the coastline of the three states, while university campuses, schools and factories were being shuttered.

The U.S. Coast Guard closed ports in Wilmington and Morehead City, North Carolina and Hampton Roads, Virginia to inbound vessels greater than 500 tons and was requiring vessels of that size to leave if they did not have permission to be in the ports.

Packing maximum sustained winds of 140 miles per hour (225 km per hour), the storm ranked as a Category 4 on the five-step Saffir-Simpson hurricane scale and was expected to grow stronger and larger over the next few days, the NHC said.

"This storm is a monster," North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper said. "Even if you've ridden out storms before, this one is different. Don't bet your life on riding out a monster."

He cited forecasts showing Florence was likely to stall over North Carolina, "bringing days and days of rain."

To hasten evacuations from coastal South Carolina, officials reversed the flow of traffic on some highways so all major roads led away from shore.

Kathleen O'Neal, a resident of Ocracoke Island in North Carolina's Barrier Islands, said she, her husband and son would ride out the storm. "A lot of local people are staying," she said of the island, which is reachable only by ferry or plane.

LONG-TERM POWER OUTAGES POSSIBLE

Maps of Florence's trajectory showed its center most likely to strike the southern coast of North Carolina. The last Category 4 hurricane to plow directly into North Carolina was Hazel in 1954, a devastating storm that killed 19 people and destroyed some 15,000 homes.

NHC forecasts showed the effects of Florence would be widely felt, with tropical storm-force winds extending nearly 300 miles across three states. A hurricane warning was posted for most of the Carolina coast north to the Virginia border.

In addition to wind-driven storm surges of seawater, Florence could dump up to 35 inches (89 cm) in some spots as it moves inland, forecasters said.

Communities in Florence's path could lose electricity for weeks due to downed power lines and flooded equipment, Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) Administrator Brock Long said.

Utilities deployed crews and gear in advance, with workers en route to the region from at least 15 states, according to trade group, the Edison Electric Institute.

Crews also prepared 16 nuclear reactors in the three-state region for the storm. One power station, Duke Energy Corp's Brunswick plant, the closest to the area where landfall is forecast, faced a likely shutdown as a precaution. Shutdowns also were possible at two more plants in the path of predicted hurricane-force winds.

The American Red Cross said more than 700 workers were headed to the region while shelters were set up to house those unable to flee. A hospital in Hampton, Virginia, was transferring patients to safer places.

U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday signed declarations of emergency for North Carolina, South Carolina and Virginia, freeing up federal resources for storm response.

"We are sparing no expense. We are totally prepared," Trump said at the White House.

Trump faced severe criticism for his administration's response to Hurricane Maria last year in Puerto Rico. Some 3,000 people died in the aftermath of that storm.

COMMERCIAL OPERATIONS

Days before its arrival, Florence was already disrupting commercial operations.

Boeing Co suspended work on Tuesday at the South Carolina plant where it assembles 787 widebody jetliners, and a Volvo automobile plant in South Carolina's evacuation zone was also closed, company officials said.

Smithfield Foods Inc said it would shut down the world's largest hog-slaughtering facility in Tar Heel, North Carolina, on Thursday and Friday due to the hurricane.

Residents prepared by boarding up their homes and stocking up on food, water and other essentials, stripping grocery store shelves of merchandise. Many gasoline stations were running low on fuel.

"I'm scared we'll get 30 inches or more of rain," said Carol Trojniar, 69, a longtime Wilmington resident and retired real estate agent who has never experienced a Category 4 hurricane. "What is flooding going to do to our home, our city?"

Trojniar said she and her husband were packing up belongings and plan to stack sandbags around their single-floor home in Wilmington's eerily named Landfall

neighborhood near the ocean before checking into a hotel to ride out the storm, with plenty of wine.

"Where alse can we go? If we try to leave, we'll just get stuck in the rain," she said.

(Reporting by Ernest Scheyder; Additional reporting by Anna Driver in Holden Beach, North Carolina, Gene Cherry in Raleigh, North Carolina, Liz Hampton in Houston, Susan Heavey in Washington, Bernie Woodall in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, Scott DiSavino and Alden Bentley in New York, Nichola Groom and Alex Dobzinskis in Los Angeles and Brendan O'Brien in Milwaukee Writing by Nick Zieminski, Bill Trott and Steve Gorman Editing by Bill Tarrant, Lisa Shumaker and Michael Perry)

Pope Francis in Ireland: Call for Resignation Further Clouds Visit

THE NEW YORK TIMES.

THE NEW YORK TIMES. During a ceremony in Dublin on Sunday; the pope asked forgiveness for sexual abuses committed by members of the Roman Catholic clergy in the country.

On the second day of a difficult mission to win back the confidence of Irish Roman Catholics, Pope Francis awoke on Sunday to a bombshell accusation from within his own citadel.

A former top-ranking Vatican official released a 7,000-word letter asserting that the pontiff knew about the abuses of a now-disgraced American prelate, Cardinal Theodore McCarrick, years before they became public.

The official, Archbishop Carlo Maria Vignaò, a conservative critic of Francis and a former apostolic nuncio to the United States, claimed that the pope had failed to punish Cardinal McCarrick, who was suspended in June after allegations that he had coerced seminarians into sexual relationships. He was also found to have abused a teenage altar boy 47 years ago, when he was a priest in New York.

In the letter, published on Saturday… the archbishop called on the pope to resign.

“In this extremely dramatic moment for the universal Church,” the archbishop wrote, “he must acknowledge his mistakes and, in keeping with the proclaimed principle of zero tolerance, Pope Francis must be the first to set an example for cardinals and bishops who covered up McCarrick’s abuses and resign with all of them.”

In a news conference on the papal plane back to Rome late Sunday evening, Pope Francis sought to avoid questions about the accusations. “I will not say a single word about this,” he said.

• Francis prayed at a shrine in the village of Knock on Sunday and then returned to Dublin to celebrate Mass, a day after meeting with survivors of abuse.

• In Knock, he addressed the issue of child sexual and institutional abuse by members of the church, begging “for the Lord’s forgiveness” for “the scandal and betrayal.”

• Vigils were held across the country, including in Tuam, where the remains of hundreds of children were found buried in an abandoned septic system of a Catholic-run home for unmarried mothers…

Francis described meeting with survivors of abuse by priests and members of religious orders, saying he wanted to put “in front of God’s mercy these crimes” and ask forgiveness for them.

“In a special way,” the pope said, “we apologize for all the abuses committed by institutions run by male and female religious and other members of the church. And we ask for forgiveness for the crimes so many minors were subjected to.”

He added… “Some members of the hierarchy didn’t own up to these painful situations and kept silence. We ask for forgiveness.”

He also acknowledged the church’s role in separating tens of thousands of unmarried mothers from their babies and encouraged those mothers and children to reunite.

“For all those times when it was said to many single mothers who tried to look for their children who had been estranged from them, or to the children who were looking for their mothers, that it was a mortal sin: “This is not a mortal sin,” he said. “It is the Fourth Commandment! We ask for forgiveness.”

Decades of clerical abuse, forced adoptions, forced labor in industrial houses and other exploitation gutted the Catholic Church in Ireland. And as the Irish government has broken free from the church’s hold, its people have voted in ways contrary to church teaching. They have legalized divorce and same-sex marriage and in May took a major step toward the legalization of abortion.

The pope, in his homily on Sunday, seemed to have no illusions of how hard his task is.

“Let us also humbly acknowledge that, if we are honest with ourselves, we too can find the teachings of Jesus hard,” he said. “How difficult it is always to forgive those who hurt us.”

Earlier Sunday, Francis headed to the tiny, hilly village of Knock, home to fewer than 1,000 people. Knock, in County Mayo in the west of Ireland, has served as an engine of faith for the Catholic Church since 1879, when a group of townspeople reported seeing apparitions of the Virgin Mary and other members of the Holy Family.

Francis used his time in the village to beg for God’s forgiveness… At the shrine, the pope declared, “None of us can fail to be moved by the stories of young people who suffered abuse, were robbed of their innocence, who were taken from their mothers, and left scarred by painful memories.”

“This open wound challenges us to be firm and decisive in the pursuit of truth and justice,” he said. “I beg the Lord’s forgiveness for these sins and for the scandal and betrayal felt by so many others in God’s family.”

Francis prayed at the shrine, asking the Virgin Mary to heal those who have been abused.

Small business optimism surges to highest level ever, topping previous record under Reagan

U.S. small business optimism surged to a record in August

U.S. small business optimism surged to a record in August as the tax cuts and deregulation efforts of President Donald Trump and the Republican-led Congress led to more sales, hiring and investment, according to a survey by the National Federation of Independent Business.

The NFIB Small Business Optimism Index jumped to 108.8 last month, the highest level ever recorded in the survey's 45-year history and above the previous record of 108 in 1983, set during the second year of Ronald Reagan's presidency. The August figure was up from a 107.9 reading in July.

The NFIB noted record readings for job creation plans and the amount of owners saying it was a good time to expand. Capital spending plans were the highest since 2007.

"Today's groundbreaking numbers are demonstrative of what I'm hearing everyday from small business owners – that business is booming," said NFIB President and CEO Juanita D. Duggan, in a press release Tuesday. "As the tax and regulatory landscape changed, so did small business expectations and plans."

Small businesses have been a key beneficiary of Trump's economic plans. The U.S. economy expanded by 4.2 percent in the second quarter, the fastest pace in nearly four years.

Reality Check: More Minnesotans Own Guns, Violent Crime Remains Low

By Pat KesslerFebruary 15, 2018 at 5:35 pm



ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — Minnesota set a record last year for the number of gun background checks the FBI conducted in the state.

More people are carrying guns than ever before, but the crime rate remains relatively low. WCCO’s Pat Kessler took a deep look at the numbers, and announced a Reality Check.

We took a hard look at the numbers, and found: Minnesota has a high rate of gun ownership, and a relatively low rate of violent crime.

Minnesota’s violent crime rate hit a 50-year low in 2016, according to the FBI.

And in 2017, the state set a new record for firearms background checks.

The National Instant Criminal Background Check System reports it processed nearly 683,544 checks on gun buyers in 2017. That includes: 473,975 permits, 94,383 handguns and 125,516 long guns.

Minnesota set another 2017 record, too.

The State Department of Public Safety reports 283,188 Minnesotans now have permits to legally carry firearms in public.

In 2017, the state issued 57,651 permits to carry a weapon in public. That’s down from a record 71,156 permits issued in 2016.

There’s still a lot we don’t know about guns in Minnesota. An estimated 36.7 percent of Minnesotans own at least one firearm.

But we don’t know how many total guns there are in the state, or exactly how many gun owners there are, or how much ammunition is sold every year.



Messiah in Judaism

The messiah in Judaism (Hebrew: מָשִׁיחַ‎, translit. māšîaḥ; Greek: χριστός, translit. khristós, lit. 'anointed, covered in oil') is a savior and liberator of the Jewish people. The concept of messianism originated in Judaism,[1][2] and in the Hebrew Bible, a messiah is a king or High Priest traditionally anointed with holy anointing oil.[3] However, messiahs were not exclusively Jewish, as the Hebrew Bible refers to Cyrus the Great, king of Persia, as a messiah[4] for his decree to rebuild the Jerusalem Temple.

In Jewish eschatology, the Messiah is a future Jewish king from the Davidic line, who is expected to be anointed with holy anointing oil and rule the Jewish people during the Messianic Age and World to come.[1][2][5] The Messiah is often referred to as "King Messiah" (Hebrew: מלך משיח‎, translit. melekh mashiach) or malka meshiḥa in Aramaic.[6]

Jewish eschatology

In Jewish eschatology, the term mashiach, or "Messiah", came to refer to a future Jewish king from the Davidic line, who is expected to be anointed with holy anointing oil and rule the Jewish people during the Messianic Age.[1][2][5] The Messiah is often referred to as "King Messiah", or, in Hebrew, מלך משיח (melekh mashiach), and, in Aramaic, malka meshiḥa.[6]

Orthodox views hold that the Messiah will be descended from his father through the line of King David,[7] and will gather the Jews back into the Land of Israel, usher in an era of peace, build the Third Temple, father a male heir, re-institute the Sanhedrin, and so on. Jewish tradition alludes to two redeemers, both of whom are called mashiach and are involved in ushering in the Messianic age: Mashiach ben David', and Mashiach ben Yosef. In general, the term Messiah unqualified refers to Mashiach ben David (Messiah, son of David).[1][2]

Belief in the future advent of the Messiah is one of the fundamental requisites of the Jewish faith, concerning which Maimonides has written: "Anyone who does not believe in him, or who does not wait for his arrival, has not merely denied the other prophets, but has also denied the Torah and Moses, our Rabbi."[8]

Scriptural requirements

Many of the scriptural requirements concerning the Messiah, what he will do, and what will be done during his reign are located in the Book of Isaiah, although requirements are mentioned by other prophets as well. Views on whether Hebrew Bible passages are Messianic may vary from and among scholars of ancient Israel looking at their meaning in original context and from and among rabbinical scholars.

Views

Second Temple period and apocalypticism

The majority of Second Temple texts have no reference to an individual end-time Messiah.[11] Exceptions among the Dead Sea Scrolls include 4Q521, the "Messianic Apocalypse", and possibly 4Q246, the "Son of God Text". Other messianic concepts are found in the Old Testament pseudepigrapha.[12] Messianic allusions to some figures include to Menahem ben Hezekiah who traditionally was born on the same day that the Second Temple was destroyed.[13]

Talmud

The Talmud extensively discusses the coming of the Messiah (Sanhedrin 98a–99a, et al.) and describes a period of freedom and peace, which will be the time of ultimate goodness for the Jews.

Tractate Sanhedrin contains a long discussion of the events leading to the coming of the Messiah, for example:

R. Johanan said: When you see a generation ever dwindling, hope for him [the Messiah], as it is written, "And the afflicted people thou wilt save."[II Samuel 22:28] R. Johanan said: When thou seest a generation overwhelmed by many troubles as by a river, await him, as it is written, "When the enemy shall come in like a flood, the Spirit of the Lord shall lift up a standard against him;" which is followed by, "And the Redeemer shall come to Zion."

R. Johanan also said: The son of David will come only in a generation that is either altogether righteous or altogether wicked. In a generation that is altogether righteous — as it is written, "Thy people also shall be all righteous: they shall inherit the land for ever." Or altogether wicked — as it is written, "And he saw that there was no man, and wondered that there was no intercessor"; and it is [elsewhere] written, "For mine own sake, even for mine own sake, will I do it."[14]

The Talmud tells many stories about the Messiah, some of which represent famous Talmudic rabbis as receiving personal visitations from Elijah the Prophet and the Messiah. For example:

R. Joshua b. Levi met Elijah standing by the entrance of R. Simeon b. Yohai's tomb. He asked him: "Have I a portion in the world to come?" He replied, "If this Master desires it." R. Joshua b. Levi said, "I saw two, but heard the voice of a third." He then asked him, "When will the Messiah come?" — "Go and ask him himself", was his reply. "Where is he sitting?" — "At the entrance." — "And by what sign may I recognise him?" — "He is sitting among the poor lepers: All of them untie [them] all at once, and rebandage them together, whereas he unties and rebandages each separately, [before treating the next], thinking, should I be wanted, [it being time for my appearance as the Messiah] I must not be delayed [through having to bandage a number of sores]." So he went to him and greeted him, saying, "Peace upon thee, Master and Teacher." "Peace upon thee, O son of Levi", he replied. "When wilt thou come, Master?" asked he. "Today", was his answer. On his returning to Elijah, the latter enquired, "What did he say to thee?" — "peace Upon thee, O son of Levi", he answered. Thereupon he [Elijah] observed, "He thereby assured thee and thy father of [a portion in] the world to come." "He spoke falsely to me", he rejoined, "stating that he would come today, but has not." He [Elijah] answered him, "This is what he said to thee, To-day, if ye will listen to his voice."[14]

Maimonides

The influential Jewish philosopher Maimonides discussed the messiah in his Mishneh Torah, his 14 volume compendium of Jewish law, in the section Hilkhot Melakhim Umilchamoteihem, chapters 11 & 12.[15]

According to Maimonides, Jesus of Nazareth is not the Messiah, as is claimed by Christians.[16]

Contemporary Jewish views

Orthodox Judaism

Orthodox Judaism maintains that Jews are obliged to accept the 13 Principles of Faith as formulated by Maimonides in his introduction to Chapter Helek of the Mishna Torah.[citation needed] Each principle starts with the words Ani Maamin (I believe). Number 12 is the main principle relating to Mashiach. Orthodox Jews strictly believe in a Messiah, life after death, and restoration of the promised land. The text is as follows:[17][18]

אני מאמין באמונה שלמה בביאת המשיח, ואף על פי שיתמהמה עם כל זה אחכה לו בכל יום שיבוא

Ani Maamin B'emunah Sh'leimah B'viyat Hamashiach. V'af al pi sheyitmahmehah im kol zeh achake lo b'chol yom sheyavo.

I believe with full faith in the coming of the Messiah. And even though he tarries, with all that, I await his arrival with every day.

Hasidic Judaism

Hasidic Jews tend to have a particularly strong and passionate belief in the immediacy of the Messiah's coming, and in the ability of their actions to hasten his arrival. Because of the supposed piousness, wisdom, and leadership abilities of the Hasidic Masters, members of Hasidic communities are sometimes inclined to regard their dynastic rebbes as potential candidates for Messiah. Many Jews, (see the Bartenura's explanation on Megillat Rut, and the Halakhic responsa of The Ch'sam Sofer on Choshen Mishpat [vol. 6], Chapter 98 where this view is explicit) especially Hasidim, adhere to the belief that there is a person born each generation with the potential to become Messiah, if the Jewish people warrant his coming; this candidate is known as the Tzadik Ha-Dor, meaning Tzaddik of the Generation. However, fewer are likely to name a candidate.

Chabad Messianism

Main article: Chabad messianism

Menachem Mendel Schneerson declared often that the Messiah is very close, urging all to pray for the coming of the Messiah and to do everything possible to hasten the coming of the Messiah through increased acts of kindness.[19] Starting in the late 1960s, the Rebbe called for his followers to become involved in outreach activities with the purpose of bringing about the Jewish Messianic Age,[19] which led to controversy surrounding the messianic beliefs of Chabad.[20] Some Chabad Hasidim, called mashichists, "have not yet accepted the Rebbe's passing"[21] and even after his death regard him as the (living) 'King Messiah' and 'Moses of the generation', awaiting his second coming.

The Chabad-Messianic question,[22] regarding a dead Moshiach, got oppositional addresses from a halachic perspective by many prominent Orthodox authorities, including leaders from the Ashkenazi non-Hasidic Lithuanian (Litvak) institutions, Ponevezh yeshiva in Bnei Brak, Israel, and got vehement opposition, notably that of the Rabbinical Seminary of America (Yeshivas Chofetz Chaim) in New York and that of the Rabbinical Council of America.

Conservative Judaism

Emet Ve-Emunah, the Conservative movement's statement of principles, states the following:

Since no one can say for certain what will happen in the Messianic era each of us is free to fashion personal speculation. Some of us accept these speculations are literally true, while others understand them as elaborate metaphors... For the world community we dream of an age when warfare will be abolished, when justice and compassion will be axioms of all, as it is said in Isaiah 11: "...the land shall be filled with the knowledge of the Lord as the waters cover the sea." For our people, we dream of the ingathering of all Jews to Zion where we can again be masters of our own destiny and express our distinctive genius in every area of our national life. We affirm Isaiah's prophecy (2:3) that "...Torah shall come forth from Zion, the word of the Lord from Jerusalem.

We do not know when the Messiah will come, nor whether he will be a charismatic human figure or is a symbol of the redemption of humankind from the evils of the world. Through the doctrine of a Messianic figure, Judaism teaches us that every individual human being must live as if he or she, individually, has the responsibility to bring about the messianic age. Beyond that, we echo the words of Maimonides based on the prophet Habakkuk (2:3) that though he may tarry, yet do we wait for him each day.

Reform and Reconstructionist Judaism

Reform Judaism and Reconstructionist Judaism generally do not accept the idea that there will be a Messiah. Some believe that there may be some sort of "messianic age" (the World to Come) in the sense of a "utopia", which all Jews are obligated to work towards (thus the tradition of Tikkun olam).

In 1999, the Central Conference of American Rabbis, the official body of American Reform rabbis, authored "A Statement of Principles for Reform Judaism", meant to describe and define the spiritual state of modern Reform Judaism. In a commentary appended to the platform, it states:

Messianic age: The 1885 Pittsburgh Platform rejected the traditional Jewish hope for an heir of King David to arise when the world was ready to acknowledge that heir as the one anointed (the original meaning of mashiach, anglicized into "messiah"). This figure would rule in God's name over all people and ultimately usher in a time of justice, truth and peace. In the Avot, the first prayer of the Amidah, Reformers changed the prayerbook's hope for a go-el, a redeemer, to geulah, redemption. Originally this idea reflected the views of Georg Wilhelm Friedrich Hegel and the French Positivist philosophers that society was growing ever more enlightened. The cataclysmic events of the first half of the 20th Century smashed that belief, and most Reform Jews saw the messianic age as a time that would probably be far off. Still, we renew our hope for it when we express the belief that Shabbat is mey-eyn olam ha-ba, a sampler of the world to come, when we sing about Elijah, herald of the messiah, when Havdalah brings Shabbat to a close, when we open the door for Elijah late in the Pesach Seder, and when we express the hope in the first paragraph of the Kaddish that God's sovereignty will be established in our days.[23]

According to Maimonides, Jesus was the most influential, and consequently, the most damaging of all false messiahs.[24] However, since the traditional Jewish belief is that the messiah has not yet come and the Messianic Age is not yet present, the total rejection of Jesus as either messiah or deity has never been a central issue for Judaism.

Judaism has never accepted any of the claimed fulfillments of prophecy that Christianity attributes to Jesus. Judaism also forbids the worship of a person as a form of idolatry, since the central belief of Judaism is the absolute unity and singularity of God.[25][26] Jewish eschatology holds that the coming of the Messiah will be associated with a specific series of events that have not yet occurred, including the return of Jews to their homeland and the rebuilding of The Temple, a Messianic Age of peace[27] and understanding during which "the knowledge of God" fills the earth."[28] And since Jews believe that none of these events occurred during the lifetime of Jesus (nor have they occurred afterwards), he was not the Messiah.

Traditional views of Jesus have been mostly negative (see: Toledot Yeshu), an account that portrays Jesus as an impostor, although in the Middle Ages Judah Halevi and Maimonides viewed Jesus as an important preparatory figure for a future universal ethical monotheism of the Messianic Age. Some modern Jewish thinkers have sympathetically speculated that the historical Jesus may have been closer to Judaism than either the Gospels or traditional Jewish accounts would indicate, starting in the 18th century with the Orthodox Jacob Emden and the reformer Moses Mendelssohn