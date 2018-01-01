EnglishFrançais
WEATHER FORECAST Wednesday Sept 12th

Wednesday
Mostly Sunny this morning and early afternoon. Then Clouds arriving with the chance of showers and thunderstorms, notably along the Jura and the PreAlps. Max Temps 27 to 30 C. 0 at 4500 meters around mid-day, then lowering. Weak to moderate SW winds in the mountains. Gusty in case of thunderstorms.

Tomorrow Thursday
Unstable and humid. Showers and thunderstorms already in the morning, at first in the mountains, and on the plain 2nd half of the day. High around 25 C.

Friday
Variable weather at first with a few showers yet, mainly along the PreAlps. Becoming quite sunny from the West during the afternoon. High around 22 C. 25 in Valais.

Saturday
Quite sunny and generally dry. Highs : 22 on the plain, 25 in Valais.

Sunday
Mostly Sunny, despite some high clouds. 24 on the Plain. 26 in Valais

Monday
Mostly Sunny and generally dry.

Tuesday
Quite sunny and warm, despite some clouds. Isolated showers possible, especially in the mountains.

That’s the weather on this Wednesday, September 12th, from RADIO 74 “The Answer” to life’s fundamental questions. See our program guide, listen on line, and make financial contributions at the RADIO 74 website: www.radio74.org

 
