WEATHER FORECAST Wednesday Sept 12th

Wednesday

Mostly Sunny this morning and early afternoon. Then Clouds arriving with the chance of showers and thunderstorms, notably along the Jura and the PreAlps. Max Temps 27 to 30 C. 0 at 4500 meters around mid-day, then lowering. Weak to moderate SW winds in the mountains. Gusty in case of thunderstorms.

Tomorrow Thursday

Unstable and humid. Showers and thunderstorms already in the morning, at first in the mountains, and on the plain 2nd half of the day. High around 25 C.

Friday

Variable weather at first with a few showers yet, mainly along the PreAlps. Becoming quite sunny from the West during the afternoon. High around 22 C. 25 in Valais.

Saturday

Quite sunny and generally dry. Highs : 22 on the plain, 25 in Valais.

Sunday

Mostly Sunny, despite some high clouds. 24 on the Plain. 26 in Valais

Monday

Mostly Sunny and generally dry.

Tuesday

Quite sunny and warm, despite some clouds. Isolated showers possible, especially in the mountains.

