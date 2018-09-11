News About France… Thursday, September 13th

French right on warpath over teaching Arabic in schools

RFI By Tony Cross Issued on 12-09-2018

French Education Minister Jean-Michel Blanquer felt obliged to deny he was planning to make Arabic compulsory in primary schools, on Tuesday. He was reacting to right-wing politicians who had slammed his comments on a report saying the language should be more widely taught in the state system.

The controversy was a "typical case of media uproar", Blanquer told LCI television after politicians of the mainstream and right criticized his reaction to the report by the Institut Montaigne.

"I never said Arabic should be compulsory in primary schools," he insisted.

The liberal thinktank said that the number of pupils studying Arabic in French schools has halved over the last 10 years, while the number learning it in mosques has increased 10 times to about 80,000.

It called for efforts to reverse the tendency as a means of countering Islamic fundamentalism.

Responding to the report on Monday, Blanquer agreed that Arabic is a "very important language", like Chinese and Russian, and that it should be "developed" and "given prestige", rather than left to "communitarian" bodies.

Nor should it "just be learnt by people of north African or Arab origin", he added.

"Playing with fire"

His comments drew an angry reaction from several politicians of the mainstream and right.

Blanquer was "playing with fire", according to Robert Ménard, the far-right mayor of the southern town of Béziers, who claimed that the proposal would "legitimize the birth of another nation in France" with "incalculable consequences".

Perennial presidential candidate Nicolas Dupont-Aignan, who backed the National Front's Marine Le Pen in the deciding round of last year's election, said it would open a "fatal sequence for the country".

He was "totally hostile to the Arabization of France and the Islamization of the country," he told France Inter radio.

National Rally MP, Louis Aliot, criticized "an ideology of submission".

"This is to adapt to the problem rather than resolve it," Laurence Sailliet, the spokesman of the mainstream right Republicans, told RFI. "How can we imagine today that every effort should not be put into teaching the French language?"

"Privileging the teaching of Arabic in school is to fracture France and strengthen communitarism," tweeted Republicans MP Eric Ciotti.

And former education minister Luc Ferry asked if "this is really about fighting Islamism or allowing it to enter the education system".

"Sad individual"

Blanquer hit back, with a particularly sharp response to Dupont-Aignan, telling him that he was a "sad individual", who plays into the hands of those he claims to be fighting by scandalously distorting what I say.

"There is an enormous paradox today in being accused of connivance with rampant Islamism, at the very moment that I make concrete proposals to change the situation," he told LCI

Arabic teaching in France, the figures:

The study of modern languages was recently made compulsory in primary schools;

was recently made compulsory in primary schools; 567 pupils attended Arabic classes in primary schools in 2017-18;

1,500 attended Chinese classes, while 91.7 percent of pupils studied English;

11,500 pupils studied Arabic in secondary schools in 2017-18;

While the number studying Arabic has fallen over the last 20 years, it has risen over the last 10 from a low point of 6,512 in 2007.

EU approves new copyright rules despite censorship warnings

By RFI with Mike Woods Issued on 12-09-2018



EU lawmakers voted in favor of a controversial reform of online copyright laws on Wednesday. While supported by cultural industries and media, the proposal will continue to face opposition from web giants and from groups warning of censorship.

The new copyright directive would oblige web companies to make payments to content creators if their work is copied or linked to online.

Supporters hailed the vote as a victory for Europe’s creative and media industries and the individuals who work in them.

“There are important provisions on transparency in exploiting authors’ works, and for fair and proportionate remuneration,” says Pamela Morinière, a campaigner with the International Federation of Journalists.

“Then there is the neighboring right,” she adds. “We all agreed on the need to do something against the GAFA [Google, Apple, Facebook and Amazon] using all content online for free.”

Fees to news providers

"Neighboring right" refers to a measure by which web companies would pay news media a fee when users link to stories.

It is one of the more controversial measures, along with another that would oblige web platforms to filter out content containing copyrighted material.

Critics say call these measures “upload filters” and say they amount to automated censorship.

Recent months have seen intense lobbying for and against the directive, and an earlier version was struck down in July.

“I’ve received more than 40,000 emails in the past two weeks. I’ve never seen anything like it,” French Socialist MEP Virginie Rozière told a press conference.

“The messages claim the directive will censor the internet, and that we have to save the internet. These messages appear to come from within the European Union, but analysis shows they are the work of lobbies financed by web companies based in the United States.”

Supporters of the directive say the campaigns around it have distorted its implications for web users.

“There have been a lot of wrong messages sent around this directive, and actually users will continue to use press the way they use it at the moment,” says Pamela Morinière.

“It’s just that the GAFA will have to make an effort, hopefully sign licenses with our publishers, and stop indexing everything for free.”

Concerns remain

But critics of the directive say the underlying concerns remain.

“Legal uploads like memes or parodies will still be automatically blocked by upload filters, and posting so much as a headline of a news article on social media will require the payment of a license fee,” said Julia Reda, an MEP from the Pirate Party in Germany.

The EU parliament’s approval does not mean the measures enter into immediate effect.

The European Commission and member states will now work together on legislation, to update their existing copyright laws, and during that time debates will continue.

“I expect that the public protest against these proposals will only increase during the negotiations with the member states, until the final vote on the directive in the spring,” Reda said.

“If we fail to find a fair compromise between the interest of creators and the public, the entire copyright directive may end up being rejected.”

France to have driverless mainline trains by 2024

By RFI Issued on 12-09-2018

The French rail operator, the SNCF, plans to have driverless trains operating by 2024, it boss Guillaime Pepy announced in a statement on Wednesday.

"Autonomous" trains will all travel at the same speed and their movements will be harmonized, leading to a more frequent and more punctual service, Pepy predicted.

Energy consumption should be reduced, according to the plan, and there will be more trains on the most heavily used lines.

The SNCF joined other companies, notably engineering companies Alstom and Bombardier, in forming two consortiums, one to build freight trains, the other passenger ones.

The first freight trains, described as "drone trains", should be operating in 2021.

More completely automated freight trains and passenger trains should be ready in 2023.

The SNCF in contact with its German counterpart about the project, SNCF technology boss Pierre Izard said.

France to get five new high speed train lines after government gives green light

The Local 12 September 2018





The French government has approved five new high speed TGV train lines as part of a plan to cost €13.4 billion as the country seeks to improve its transport infrastructure.

According to Transport Minister Elisabeth Borne this figure represents a 40 percent increase on the five-year period before President Macron was elected.

Bordeaux-Toulouse

Montpellier-Perpignan

Marseille-Nice

Paris-Le Havre

CDG airport Roissy-Picardie

And the Paris - Limoges line is to be improved

The low-cost TGV service Ouigo is also set to grow its service and will start running services from Gare de Lyon in Paris to Marseille and the Côte d'Azur from December.

France to stop sending petty criminals to prison

The Local 12 September 2018





France's Minister for Justice has unveiled a plan to stop overcrowding in the country's prisons that will scrap short sentences and create 7,000 extra places for more serious offenders.

France's Minister for Justice Nicole Belloubet presented the government's new measures to put a stop to overcrowding in prisons outlined in the new "prison plan" which was unveiled on Wednesday.

The plan promises to reduce France's prison population by 8,000.

French art school blasted after students made to look black for US promotion

The Local 11 September 2018





Political correctness has hit an art school’s promotional campaign.

A French art school in the city of Lyon has come under fire after a photo of its students was digitally manipulated to add black figures, and also to make some of the white students appear black, for an official photo intended to advertise the institution in the US.

The Emile-Cohl drawing school in Lyon took group photos of its students. A few of the white students in the original were digitally manipulated to appear black in the photo, and images of black people were added to the photo, which was destined to be used as promotional material for the school, which hopes to open a branch in Los Angeles.

Once the news was broken by Lyon news site Rue89, a spokesman for the art school denied "any intention to manipulate reality".

It also rejected accusations of "blackwashing" made by many on social media and apologized to those students whose faces had been made to appear black.

According to the spokesman, these "coarse" touch-ups were made by a communications agency responsible for producing the promotional website for the new US branch of the Lyon art school which is set to open "within two years".

The advert for the school was part of a bid to find funding for the school from animation studios run in the US.

Since the revelations, the school has suspended access to its US website and broken its contract with its US publicity agency.

The publicity agency has not offered any explanation as to why the photo was changed.

Only political correctness would demand such an answer about the creativity of an arts school!

More than half of French people think US no longer a 'trusted ally', survey says

Text by FRANCE 24 Latest update : 2018-09-12

An opinion poll of more than 1,000 people conducted this week found that a third less French believe that the United States remains a "trusted ally" of France.

France is America's oldest ally, yet at the moment, more than half of French people do not consider the United States a reliable partner, according to a new survey released Wednesday.

44 percent of those polled said the United States remains a "trusted ally" under President Donald Trump, but that’s 33 percent below responses in a similar survey, conducted in May 2014, during the reign of Barack Obama.

54 percent said they had a "very bad opinion" of Mr. Trump.

17 percent said they had a positive opinion of Mr. Trump.



The Ifop poll, jointly commissioned by the American Jewish Committee advocacy group, France's Foundation for Political Innovation and the Sursaut think-tank collective.

Reasons for the change include Mr. Trump’s decision to try to balance trade with Europe by introducing tariffs on certain Continental good, the reluctance of the American people to go along with popular Global Warming theories, and Mr. Trumps decision to reduce contributions to NATO, a popular idea in the US.

Attitudes also vary between age groups, with the youngest French nationals holding the most optomistic views of the United States.

52 percent of those aged 18 to 24 continue to see Washington as a trusted ally, compared with only 38 percent of those over 65.

The diplomatic ties that bind the two nations date back to the American Revolutionary War in the 18th century, and their alliance during World War II. But US foreign policy has also been the target of strong criticism from France, notably when they disagreed over the 2003 invasion of Iraq.

But overall, the figures show an improvement in French respect of the US since Mr. Trump first won the presidency in November 2016, when only 38 percent considered the US a trusted ally, as compared with 44% now.

The survey questioned 1,007 people online from September 10 to11.

Paris: Careless passenger leaves €16,000 in cash on public bus

The Local 12 September 2018





A passenger left a bag containing nearly €16,000 in cash, and their passport, on a Paris bus yesterday.

Bundles of €10, €20 and €50 banknotes worth a total of €15,720 were found on a route 60 bus, between Porte de Montmartre and Place Gambetta of the French capital.

Along with the cash, which was discovered at 7 am on Tuesday, the bag contained a Congolese passport.

It was discovered by the driver who told his superiors and the bag has since been handed into the police, according to Le Point.

On Twitter, the RATP hailed the "exemplary behavior of this driver".

The police station based in the 18th arrondissement has been given the responsibility of finding the bag's owner.

One of the policemen working on the case told the French press it is rare to find "money in such large quantities", and that the owner will "inevitably be questioned on the origin of so much cash".

Animal Rights militants arrested in northern France for smashing up butchers shops

The Local 12 September 2018





Six people were detained in northern France this week over a string of attacks on butcher and fish shops by animal rights activists… the mainstream media is labeling them “vegans”… officials said Wednesday.

Nine businesses in Lille and areas surrounding the city, including a cheese shop and a McDonald's, were targeted between May and August, their windows broken and anti-meat slogans painted on walls.

Often the graffiti included the phrase "Stop Speciesism", a term sometimes used by animal rights activists to suggest that people who eat meat are behaving immorally against other species.

Five of the six people detained on Monday and Tuesday have been released or will be soon, while one 21-year-old woman was ordered to appear in court on December 14, the Lille prosecutor’s office said.

"They preferred to remain silent while being questioned," a spokesperson for the office said.

A source close to the inquiry said DNA evidence and phone records linked the six activists to the vandalism, as had searches of their homes.

This summer, French butchers wrote to the interior ministry seeking increased protection for their businesses after several were vandalized across the country, often splashed with fake blood.

The CFBCT butchers' confederation, which represents 18,000 businesses, claims there have been dozens of attacks since the beginning of this year.

Tensions flared last week when farmers and shop owners threatened to protest a planned “vegan” (read “animal rights”) festival in the northern city of Calais with a giant barbecue.

That prompted the mayor to cancel the event, but organizers appealed the decision before a judge who ruled in favor of the festival, which passed off without incident.

As eating and health habits change in traditionally carnivorous France, meat sales have been falling, and the animal rights movement is increasingly active, led by campaigners including actress Brigitte Bardot.

But lawmakers in parliament recently dropped a proposal to introduce at least one vegetarian meal for school lunches each week.

Commentary…

It’s important to note that the word “vegan” is NOT synonymous with militant “animal rights” campaigners. A vegan is a person who only eats food from the vegetable kingdom and who eats no animal products in any form.

There are millions of vegetarians and vegans on the planet, and all but a small percentage of them are NOT animal rights activists. In general, vegans are pacific and non-violent.

Vegetarians are alarmed by the denigrating of the word vegan and any association of healthy eating with violent and criminal animal rights activism.

Please be aware of this distinction as you see and hear reports in the press.

That’s News About France on this Thursday, September 13th.

Reporting for RADIO 74 “The Answer”, I’m Ron Myers, a healthy, happy, pacific vegan as I’ve been for some 30 years. And while I love and respect animals, I AM definitely NOT a violent animal rights militant!

I believe people should have the right to choose to kill animals and to eat them. If you are a farmer raising live stock, or a butcher slicing and selling animal products, you have every right to pursue your profession without hindrance.

I defend you100%.



However, I would ask you NOT to confuse “vegans” with “criminal animal rights activists” who smash your store windows and use blood to smear slogans on your walls.

I would point out that it was God himself who slew the first animal on Earth, the skin of which was used to make clothing for Adam and Eve. Genesis 3:21

God commanded the Israelites to sacrifice and eat only the “clean” animals, that is, animals that chew the cud and have split hoofs. Learn more in Leviticus 11, Numbers 6 and Hebrews 13.



The Old Testament worship service was centered in the Tabernacle or the Temple or the Sanctuary. Perfect lambs were slain for the forgiveness of sins. Blood was used to help people realize the terrible consequences of their disobedience and sin. It was a symbol of the Messiah to come, perfect and sinless, who would shed His own blood once and for all to cleanse from sin.

Animal offerings had no meaning after the Cross, because once the perfect lamb of God they looked forward to… Jesus…. was made there was no need. And it’s interesting to note that even Jews, a people who do not accept Jesus as the Messiah, no longer offer animal sacrifices.

The first murder on Earth was committed over the issue of offering to God fruits and vegetables (fruit of the ground), rather than offering a lamb, as God had instructed.

Cain, apparently a farmer, brought the fruits of his own labor to present to God for his sins. His younger brother, Abel, probably a shepherd, obeyed God and brought a lamb. God accepted the lamb offering but not the vegetable offering. How sad that Cain became so angry about it that he killed his brother Abel.

Cain’s vegetable offering represents one’s own good deeds, plants raised by personal sweat and hard work, to try to please God and earn salvation. But God asked for a lamb, representing Jesus and His free gift of forgiveness, salvation and everlasting life, obtained without works, by faith in Jesus.



Many people today still believe they can impress God with their many good works, that their good deeds outweigh their “errors” and “mistakes,” and they fool themselves that on judgement day they will have nothing to worry about.

They do not like to think of themselves as “sinners” and are not willing to repent, confess or allow God to do His work of transformation in their hearts.



Yet the Scriptures remind us that, “All have sinned and come short of the glory of God.” Romans 3:23



“The wages of sin is death, but the gift of God is eternal life through Jesus Christ our Lord.” Romans 6:23



Even though repugnant are the thoughts of blood being required to save anyone, it is central to God’s plan of salvation.



“And almost all things are by the law purged with blood; and without shedding of blood is no remission (of sin).” Hebrews 9:22



Thank God for Jesus, who shed his own blood and died in our place that we might have everlasting life!

