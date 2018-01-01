WEATHER FORECAST Thursday Sept 13th

Partly Sunny today, quite sunny on the Plateau. Perhaps a shower or thunderstorm, more likely this afternoon or evening, mainly in the mountains, but possibly on the Plain. Max Temp 26 C. 0 at 3600 meters. Weak to moderate SW winds in the mountains. Tendency of Joran winds this afternoon along the Jura.



Tomorrow Friday

Variable weather. Clouds yet in the morning in some areas, especially along the Alps and PreAlps. Skies gradually brightening from the West in the afternoon. Not as warm. High around 23 C. on the Plain. 25 in Valais.



Saturday

Fair weather. Slight chance of Bise winds on the Plateau. 23 to 25 C.



Sunday, Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday

Fair and warmer. Highs in the mid to upper 20s.



Thatâ€™s the weather on Thursday, September 13th, from RADIO 74 Â« The Answer Â». Itâ€™s a pleasure serving you day and night. Thank you for listening.



Read the news and weather in English at our website: www.radio74.org

Learn more about RADIO 74, see our program guide, and donate while listening to our on line streaming. www.radio74.org