News About France… Friday, September 14th

‘President of the rich’ Macron introduces anti-poverty plan

By RFI Issued on 13-09-2018 Modified 13-09-2018 to 20:06

French President Macron on Thursday unveiled an anti-poverty plan that his supporters hope will lose him the reputation of being a “president of the rich.”

As well as measures to tackle child poverty, it proposes consolidating a number of benefits into one welfare payment, which would be cut off if two "reasonable" job offers are refused.

"This is not a charity plan because it's not about allowing people to live a little bit better in poverty, it's about escaping from poverty," Macron said at a presentation of the proposals Thursday.

Poverty must not be "passed on from generation to generation" and the government is determined to "forget nobody", he added.

A key idea is the so-called “basic income of activity", not to be confused with the basic income put forward by, among others, Socialist presidential candidate Benoît Hamon during last year's election campaign.

It will consolidate many benefits into one, simplify claimants' lives, but also reducing the number of benefits that go unclaimed.

But it will come with responsibilities. Claimants will have to sign a contract, under which they will lose their benefits if they refuse two offers of jobs that officials deem "reasonable".

In keeping with Macron's self-improvement philosophy, other proposals include a legal obligation to provide training for young workers up to the age of 18, instead of 16, and individual supervision of the long-term unemployed to bring them into the workforce.

The package is to be included in a bill to be presented to parliament with a view to be passed into law in 2020.

_________________________________

Macron admits France role in torture during Algerian war

By Matthew Kay Issued on 13-09-2018 Modified 13-09-2018 to 16:08

President Macron has admitted that France put in place a "system" that led to torture during Algeria's war of independence.

Macron made the admission during a visit to the home of the widow of Maurice Audin, a Communist pro-independence activist who disappeared in 1957.

He was just 25 when, during the height of the battle of Algiers, he was arrested at his home by French paratroopers, accused of harboring wanted members of the party.

He died of his injuries sustained while being tortured in detention.

For decades France had denied it was behind Audin's death. His widow was originally told he had escaped during a transfer between prisons.

Only in 2014 did the former French president François Hollande admit he had actually died in detention.

Paris will now de-classify documents relating to disappeared civilians and soldiers both French and Algerian.

“It was common practice by the French army during the battle of Algiers,” says Tramor Quemener, an Algerian war historian at the University of Paris 8.

“The head of the French police in Algiers said that more than 3,000 were probably disappeared like Maurice Audin.”

The question of the French state's involvement in the disappearance of resistance fighters and independence sympathizers remains a delicate one.

President Macron's move will anger many, especially some French soldiers who fought in the war, who say both sides committed crimes during the conflict.

“It opens the possibility of re-examining other cases,” says Mohammed Harbi, a historian and former independence fighter with the FLN.

“One such case is that of one of the leaders of the Association of Muslim Clerics, Larbi Tébéssi, who died in similar circumstances to Maurice Audin.”

The French Communist party has fought for decades to have the French state recognize its role in the murder of Maurice Audin.

Although Macron didn't apologized for Audin's death, his widow Josette said she thought she would never see the day that France admitted its involvement.

“It is a victory for all of us who fought for the truth about the torture and murder of Maurice Audin at the hands of the French army,” the leader of France’s Communist party Pierre Laurent told RFI.

“Emmanuel Macron’s declaration, which recognizes that this was the result of a policy of repression and torture, is a sea-change.

The legacy of Algeria's war of independence remains one of the most divisive topics in contemporary France.

Emmanuel macrons declaration on Thursday looks set to re-energize the debate on one of the darkest chapter's in modern French history.

______________________________

French fishermen walk out of Scallop Wars talks

By RFI Issued on 13-09-2018 Modified 13-09-2018 to 13:03

French fishermen have walked out on talks with British fishermen after failing to reach agreement on the Scallop Wars, that saw the rivals clash off the coast of Normandy.

"It's game over," Hubert Carré, the head of France's CNPMEM national fishing committee, told the AFP news agency. "We made an offer last night that we considered more than fair, the same we made last Friday. We told them we wanted an answer by midday,"

The two sides reached a preliminary agreement last week.

It would have barred UK boats from waters off the Baie de Seine area outside the season, which runs from October to May, when the French are banned from fishing the molluscs to prevent exhaustion of stocks.

A previous deal let British boats smaller than 15 meters fish the area before then.

France proposed allowing British boats to fish 50 tons of cod and 25 tons of sole in place of the scallops, Carré said.

But the British demanded more compensation, "because they thought we were bluffing", according to Carré.

"It's the unanimous stance of all industry representatives," he said. "Now it's over, we won't be going back to the negotiating table."

_________________________

Another French commune rules against Linky meters

Residents in Blagnac can now refuse the installation and use of a Linky meter

Residents in Blagnac (Haute-Garonne, Occitanie) are now legally allowed to refuse the installation of Linky energy meters in their homes, a French court has ruled.

The administrative court in Toulouse this week ruled in favour of the local commune of Blagnac, against Linky meter manufacturer, Enedis.

Residents can now legally refuse entry to installation teams, and refuse the meter altogether, via a letter written directly to Enedis.

Blagnac mayor, Joseph Carles, had previously published an order that would forbid access to a property for Linky company Enedis to install the meter, without the owner’s agreement.

The court agreed and upheld the order.

The court also said that residents could forbid Enedis to send data from a Linky meter without explicit agreement.

There are now almost 700 communes in France that have come out against the meters.

As in many of the other communes with similar policies, Mr Carles based his decision on directives on data sharing by the national freedom and technology group, la Commission Nationale de l’Informatique et des Libertés (CNIL).

After taking the issue to the administrative court, Mr Carles’ decision was upheld, confirming residents’ freedom of choice.

Linky meters have been controversial for some time, with some reports suggesting that they may actually raise electricity bills rather than lower them, share too much data on the habits of their users, and even pose a health risk.

In its defence, Linky manufacturer Enedis has maintained that the meters do not raise bill costs, and are free to install.

It says that the meters constitute a “modernizing of the network” and actually give users - of which there are 10 million in France already - more control over their energy use in real time via a secure website.

_________________________

French authorities ban parents from calling baby boy 'Amber'

The Telegraph Rory Mulholland, Paris 12 September 2018 • 7:31pm

French authorities have refused to let a same sex couple name their newborn boy Amber because the child might suffer from unclear sexual identity.

Amber - or Ambre in French - has now joined a growing list of names such as Nutella, Strawberry, and Manhattan that have fallen foul of French courts who deem them unsuitable and potentially damaging.

The couple from the Morbihan department of Brittany had the child in January this year. But when they went to officially register his birth, the registrar reported them to the prosecutor in the town of Lorient, who decided that as Ambre was usually a girl’s name, the risk of confusion over the child’s sex might prove damaging to him.

The “parents” were ordered to appear in a family court, but the judge said she saw no grounds for forcing them to change their child’s name. The prosecutor however decided to appeal, and the baby’s name will remain in limbo at least until next April when the case is likely to come back before the court.

The child's mothers, who are backed by Les Enfants d'Arc-en-Ciel, a group promoting the rights of same sex parents, have questioned whether they are the victims of homophobia.

Amber, which is derived from the translucent fossil resin used in jewelry making, is a popular girl’s name in English-speaking countries, especially the United States, but its French equivalent Ambre is relatively rare in France. It is largely seen as a female name, but Ms Gondelle said in a post on her Facebook page that she knew of 37 male Ambres in France.

French officials have a long track record of refusing names they do not approve of. In 2015, a court ruled that a couple could not call their daughter Nutella as it might “lead to mockery and unpleasant remarks.” The same court had made similar arguments a few months earlier before overturning the decision of another couple to name their child Fraise (Strawberry).

Last year a couple was told to find another name for their baby after a court ruled they could not use the name they wanted because it contained the an accented letter, “ñ”.

The French language does not use the tilde accented, but the couple from Brittany had picked a traditional but obscure name from the Breton language - Fañch.

________________________

That’s News About France on this Friday, September 14th.

I’m Ron Myers reporting for RADIO 74 “The Answer”.

___________________________

DAB+ Radio attracting more listeners in Switzerland

Digital radio is rapidly evolving in Switzerland. There are now 3.6 million DAB+ receivers in use across Switzerland.

Most Swiss homes now own one or more DAB+ radio receivers, and 85% of all new automobiles sold in Switzerland have a DAB+ radio built into the dashboard.

DAB+ is definitely the radio of the future in Switzerland. OFCOM, the Swiss Broadcasting Authority, reports that more than 63% of radio listening time in Switzerland is already spent with a DAB+ radio. Consequently, FM listening time has fallen to just 37%. All FM transmitters will go forever silent in 2024.

Last year, Norway was the first European country to switch off AM and FM radio and go totally DAB. Great Britain, Germany and Denmark are also planning to quit FM in coming years.

These statistics according to the website: www.dabplus.ch

______________________________

USA - Job quitters rise to 17-year high

In the US, the most workers since 2001 quit their jobs in July, with openings rising to an 18-year high. The number of positions waiting to be filled rose by 117,000 to 6.94 million from June, according to the Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey. Those voluntarily leaving their jobs rose to 3.58 million, or 2.4% of the workforce, as economic expansion and confidence buoyed workers' confidence.

In the US, this is definitely an employee’s job market, with employers frantically seeking qualified workers for unfilled posts.

Other JOLTS findings:

There was 0.91 unemployed persons per job opening in July, compared with 1.9 people when the recession began at the end of 2007.

Layoffs declined to 1.6 million from 1.65 million in June, with rate unchanged at 1.1%.

Source: LinkedIn 13 Sept 2018

_____________________________

SUPER solar flare to WIPE OUT humanity? ...theorists fear after solar observatory shut down

THE National Solar Observatory shut down has some fearing the sun’s activity is much worse than experts are letting on.

By Sean Martin

PUBLISHED: 16:30, Thu, Sep 13, 2018 | UPDATED: 22:02, Thu, Sep 13, 2018

https://www.express.co.uk/news/weird/1017137/national-solar-observatory-sunspot-fbi-solar-flare-new-mexico-NM

The FBI swooped on the National Solar Observatory last Thursday, closing it down to employees and the public without explanation.

The official line given was “security reasons” but local law enforcement in Sunspot, New Mexico, and workers at the observatory have no idea what is going on.

With no authoritative word as to what is happening, the internet is mustering its own theories and some believe it is to do with an impending solar storm.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) issued a storm watch for a G2-level solar storm on September 11, just days after the NSO was closed.

This has led to speculation of a ‘SUPER FLARE’ is on its way which could “wipe out humanity” and the FBI is not revealing this as they do not want the public to panic.

One person wrote on public talk board 4Chan: “Forums are talking about it being a ‘super-flare’ strong enough to turn the surface of the planet into an uninhabitable wasteland.

“Either we'll have a press conference this week, or rich people are going to start ‘disappearing’ quietly.”

Another person added: “A big enough solar flare from our sun could wipe us out. Probably just as likely as an asteroid.

“There are so many threats out there and we are probably past due for a mass extinction event. “

Regular solar storms blast radiation in all directions from the sun, some of which hits the outer atmosphere of Earth, causing it to heat up and expand.

This means satellite signals would struggle to penetrate the swollen atmosphere, leading to a lack of internet service, GPS navigation, satellite TV such as Sky and mobile phone signal.

However, if a solar flare is strong enough, the radiation which hits our planet would be the equivalent to a global nuclear bomb.

A solar flare is an intense burst of radiation coming from the release of magnetic energy associated with sunspots.

But, as many people on the forum point out, there are several solar observatories around the globe, so it would be unlikely that only the NSO spotted a dangerous solar flare.

As a result, the mystery rages on with no sign of slowing up until the FBI makes an official announcement.

The post office in Sunspot has been closed until further notice with a spokesman for the United States Postal Service telling ABC 7: "We were told on September 6 that we would be evacuated along with the surrounding area, we were not told why.

"We were told just to be out of the area. We remain suspended until we are allowed to return.”

The FBI shut down the solar observatory on September 6 (Image: GETTY)

Otero County Sheriff, Benny House, said: “The FBI is refusing to tell us what’s going on. We’ve got people up there (at Sunspot) that requested us to standby while they evacuate it.

“Nobody would really elaborate on any of the circumstances as to why. The FBI were up there. What their purpose was nobody will say.”

________________________________

Discussion of effects of potential EMP (E-bomb) threat…