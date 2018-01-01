WEATHER FORECAST Friday Sept 14th

Friday, September 14th

Quite sunny on the plain, Partly Sunny in the mountains, with a slight chance of a shower this afternoon, mainly along the PreAlps. Max Temps 24. 0 rising to 3700 meters. Moderate West to South West winds in the mountains. Gusts of Joran winds possible on the Plateau.

Tomorrow Saturday

Fair Weather. Bise winds on the Plateau. Highs 22 on the plain, 25 in Valais.

Sunday

Sunny skies. Cumulous clouds forming over mountain ridges. Perhaps a shower. Max Temps 24 to 27 C.

Monday

Sunny. Cumulous clouds over the mountains. High of 27.

Tuesday and Wednesday

Quite sunny. Cumulous clouds and perhaps a few showers. High near 26 C.

Thursday and probably Friday

Mostly Sunny days. Slight chance of a shower.

That’s the weather on Friday, September 14th, from RADIO 74 “The Answer”.

In just two weeks RADIO 74 faces another important deadline. 16,500 CHF will come due for fourth quarter DAB+ transmission fees. If that deadline is not met, we will lose our broadcasting privileges in Switzerland. Ladies and gentlemen, your most serious attention is request by the RADIO 74 team.

You can donate on line at www.radio74.org Thank you so very much.