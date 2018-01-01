WEATHER FORECAST Friday Sept 14th
Friday, September 14th
Quite sunny on the plain, Partly Sunny in the mountains, with a slight chance of a shower this afternoon, mainly along the PreAlps. Max Temps 24. 0 rising to 3700 meters. Moderate West to South West winds in the mountains. Gusts of Joran winds possible on the Plateau.
Tomorrow Saturday
Fair Weather. Bise winds on the Plateau. Highs 22 on the plain, 25 in Valais.
Sunday
Sunny skies. Cumulous clouds forming over mountain ridges. Perhaps a shower. Max Temps 24 to 27 C.
Monday
Sunny. Cumulous clouds over the mountains. High of 27.
Tuesday and Wednesday
Quite sunny. Cumulous clouds and perhaps a few showers. High near 26 C.
Thursday and probably Friday
Mostly Sunny days. Slight chance of a shower.
That’s the weather on Friday, September 14th, from RADIO 74 “The Answer”.
