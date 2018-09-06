News About France Monday, Sept 17th

Anti-globalization activists target Paris bank

By RFI Issued on 16-09-2018 Modified 16-09-2018 to 13:08

Anti-globalization activists threw black liquid soap across the glass-front of a bank in Paris on Saturday, one of several actions planned in France and Germany in protest against banking practices a decade after the collapse of Lehman Brothers.

Railing against tax fraud and mega-investments in fossil fuels by the world’s biggest banks, the protesters in the French capital lit orange smoke bombs and spilled a fluorescent green liquid on the pavement to symbolize what they called toxic money.

“Big banks are a driving force of fiscal evasion,” said Aurelie Trouve, a spokeswoman for Attac France.

Thomas Coutrot, another member, said he was convinced that ten years after the collapse of Lehman Brothers the global economy was heading for another crisis.

“It’s inevitable, there’s going to be another crisis,” Coutrot said. “It’s absurd and we’re not giving into that.”

The demise of Lehman Brothers, a U.S. investment bank, triggered the onset of the global financial crisis from which much of the industrialized world has yet to recover.

Some key euro zone economies are still not back to their pre-crisis size despite a decade of stimulus and there has been a sharp fall in support for traditional centrist parties, especially on the left, as anti-establishment parties surge.

In Frankfurt, home of the European Central Bank, Attac protesters strung up “crime scene” tape in front of the Stock Exchange and daubed a bull statue with paint.

“We want to use this event to make clear that we want a different financial system, one that is not unstable, which is democratically controlled and which does not exploit humans and nature but is beneficial to humans and nature,” said Alfred Eibl, Attac spokesman for taxes and financial markets.

French court convicts two ex-skinheads in death of teen anti-fascist activist Clément Méric

Text by FRANCE 24 Latest update : 2018-09-14

Two former skinheads have been found guilty in the 2013 death of Clément Méric, an 18-year-old anti-fascist activist who died after a fight in a Paris street.

Esteban Morillo and Samuel Dufour were convicted of delivering the blows that killed Méric, in a group and using a weapon, both aggravating circumstances.

Morillo, 25-year-old security guard who had admitted to hitting Méric during the June 2013 row between skin heads and anti-fascist activists in central Paris, was sentenced to 11 years in prison. Dufour, a 25-year-old baker who denied striking the activist, was handed a seven-year term. Each had denied using a weapon, brass knuckles, during the altercation as accused.

The verdict was delivered on Friday evening after jury deliberations that lasted nine hours. After the decision, both men’s lawyers said they would appeal.

A third man, 29-year-old Alexandre Eyraud, who had been charged with aggravated assault against two of Méric’s associates, was acquitted.

Macron dilutes pledge to end 'exit tax' on high earners

The Local This e-mail address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it @thelocalfrance 16 September 2018

France will keep a less restrictive version of its "exit tax" on wealthy people who take assets out of the country, and not completely scrap it as President Macron pledged earlier this year.

The 30 percent levy was introduced by former president Nicolas Sarkozy to keep top earnings from leaving France for countries with lower tax rates.

But Macron said in May he would abolish the tax as part of a push to make the country more attractive to investors, which critics say has led to fiscal relief for the wealthiest along, and other polices that make him the "president of the rich".

"People are free to invest where they want. If you want to get married, you should not explain to your partner, 'If you marry me, you will not be free to divorce,'" Macron told Forbes magazine.

A finance ministry spokesman confirmed to AFP on Saturday that the tax would be kept as part of the 2019 budget plan to be presented later this month, following a report by French financial daily Les Echos.

However the tax will now be levied only if assets are sold within two years of a person's leaving France, instead of 15 years currently.

It applies to people who have been in the country at least six years and have stocks or bonds worth more than 800,000 euros, or who own at least 50 percent of a company that moved out of France.

The tax is "a bureaucratic headache for taxpayers" because they have to provide guarantees and file annual declarations for years after leaving the country, the ministry spokesman said.

Aiming to bolster growth

Macron, a former investment banker, has pledged a series of reforms aimed at bolstering economic growth and investment, including making it easier to dismiss workers.

He has also made no secret of his desire to see more people looking for work, at one point calling reform opponents "slackers" and criticizing union protesters for "stirring up trouble" instead of finding new jobs.

Greeting people during an open-house visit at the Elysée Palace on France's national heritage weekend, Macron dismissed a young man's claim that he couldn't find work.

"I'm 25 years old, I send resumes and cover letters, they don't lead to anything," said the aspiring gardener. "If you're willing and motivated, in hotels, cafes and restaurants, construction, there's not a single place I go where they don't say they're looking for people. Not one!" Macron replied. "If I crossed the street I'd find you one," he said.

Public gets peek into French president's official Élysée Palace residence

By RFI Issued on 16-09-2018 Modified 16-09-2018 to 11:13

The French presidential wine collection holds 14,000 bottles deemed so precious, few people are allowed to enter the cellar where they are stored. The president’s chefs use 150-year-old copper pans.

But the flowers displayed at the presidential palace have a shelf life of a couple of hours, lest the blooms appear past their peak freshness.

These and other behind-the-scenes quirks of the Elysee Palace had a rare public airing this weekend when the home of French presidents since 1848 opened its heavy and typically closed doors to a small, but lucky group of ordinary citizens.

A few hundred people were invited inside to see the Elysee’s underground kitchen, cellar and florist rooms on Saturday and Sunday. Across France, other usually off-limits sites had weekend windows of accessibility as part of European Heritage Days.

The private tour of what takes place behind the scenes in France’s presidential palace included a chance to buy souvenirs from a new boutique to help finance palace renovations expected to cost 100 million euros over the next seven years.

An underground world exists under the French Presidential offices and the Elysee’s 18th-century golden reception rooms, occupied by a small battalion of workers that makes the whole place tick. They labor out of sight in a maze of austere corridors and narrow rooms with artificial light and gray and beige walls.

Every morning, the basement comes to life when fresh produce, fish and meats are delivered to the kitchen and checked for quality. Most of the food except items like coffee and chocolate is sourced in France.

The kitchen staff of 28 people, plus apprentices, serves 92,000-95,000 meals per year. They cook daily for President Macron and his wife Brigitte, and for some Elysee employees, and handle official dinners, big events like receptions at the Chateau of Versailles west of Pari,s and prepare in-flight meals for the presidential plane.

Presidential tastes and menus remain one of the best kept secrets of the Elysee.

Chef Guillaume Gomez wouldn’t answer questions about the Macrons’ meals. The French leader once said his favorite dish is blanquette de veau, a traditional veal stew in creamy white sauce.

“Unlike a restaurant, we work on a daily basis with the seasons, the activity and news events of the president,” he said.

The basement kitchen used to be a horse stable. It was converted at the end of the 19th century and renovated in 1989.

A full set of copper pots and pans from 1845-1865 hang on the wall and are used daily.

Gomez said the copper would corrode if the pans were idle. “If it’s not used heated, cooled down, heated, cooled down it dies,” he said.

Plus, buying a modern stainless steel replacement set would cost several hundred thousand euros.

From the kitchen, a dark corridor leads to one of the most protected places of the Elysee: the wine cellar.

A first room presents a selection of classic wines for working lunches and dinners and a selection of aperitif drinks. The second cellar, much bigger, is protected by a locked door. Higher quality bottles are stocked there and all visitors are banned from entering.

The head sommelier’s mission is to select wines that fit with the chef’s menu and to buy the finest vintages to replace them: exclusively French, of course.

The multiple underground corridors seem like a labyrinth to outsiders. But the smell of flowers points the way to the florists’ rooms.

Three people prepare flower table centers that will then systematically be re-used in other bouquets. The flowers are only displayed when needed for an event, and then immediately go back into cold storage in the Elysee basement.

Flowers come from France and other producers like the Netherlands and Ecuador.

Marianne Fuseau, head florist, explained that flowers are matched to suit the tablecloths and tableware “to avoid any bad taste.”

She also checks the colors don’t clash with the clothes worn by visiting heads of state. She uses roses but avoids lilies, too fragrant, and mimosas, because they can provoke allergic reactions.

About 340 people registered on the Elysee website to visit the palace.

The presidency’s just opened online boutique sells branded mugs, pens, T-shirts and other products to help finance palace renovations.

A watch with a red-white-and-blue wristband and a tote bag marked “Premiere Dame” (“First Lady”) are among the items. All the goodies are made in France.

European Heritage Days, also called Heritage Open Days, are held every September, with many monuments and sites across the continent opening to the public free of charge. The program was launched by the Council of Europe in 1985, and in 1999 the European Union joined in.

The ten places in France where you're sure to be caught speeding

The Local This e-mail address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it @thelocalfrance 14 September 2018

The French government is really cashing in its ever expanding battery of radar speed cameras.

France’s Interior Ministry revealed just how profitable is its fleet of radar spy cameras.

A total of 26.1 million speed tickets were issued last year, by the State’s 3,275 cameras across the country. According to data from state auditors the Cour des Comptes the French state collected just over 1 billion euros in fines.

These unbelievable figures reflects the efficiency of France’s well placed speed traps, designed to trick and trap the greatest number of drivers who might be driving a bit over the speed limit.

Worse, the State is now recruiting private firms to patrol highways and motorways with onboard mobile radar equipment intended to trap drivers anywhere and everywhere at any time.

France’s Interior Ministry has revealed which cameras have turned into cash cows for public coffers.

They are all to be found on the country's autoroutes.

Here are the ten speed cameras that flashed the most in 2017:

1. Speed camera on the A40 between Mâcon to Chamonix-Mont-Blanc direction (Haute-Savoie): 125,074 speeding infractions, an average of 343 flashes per day. Suppose and average fine of 100 euros, that’s 34,000 euros per day, or 12.5 million euros per year!

2. Speed camera on the A31 Metz to Toul direction (Meurthe-et-Moselle): 120,991 speeding infractions

3. Speed camera on the A10 towards Paris in the department of Essonne: 105.134 speeding infractions

4. Speed camera on the A16 Dunkerque to Boulogne (Pas-de-Calais): 102,302 speeding infractions

5. Speed camera on the A10 Paris to Chartres in the department of Essonne: 98.006 speeding infractions

6. Speed camera on the A8 Puget-sur-Argens to Mandelieu-la-Napoule (Var) : 94.013 speeding infractions

7. Speed camera on the A6 Paris to Lyon (Côte d'Or): 93,477 speeding infractions

8. Speed camera on the A6B heading out of Paris (Paris): 87,457 speeding infractions

9. Speed camera on the A40 Geneva to Lyon (Haute-Savoie): 81,699 speeding infractions

10. Speed camera on the A7 Marseille to Lyon (Rhône): 76,220 speeding infractions

Drivers in France should be even more vigilant now that ‘speed camera’ cars operated by private companies have already been rolled out in Normandy, and the plan is to cover all of France by mid-2019, meaning ever more cash flowing into state coffers.

Even more drivers are falling into speed traps after the French government cut the speed limit on secondary two lane roads from 90km/h to 80 km/h on July 1st.

Anger from drivers is mounting. Incidents of road rage are on the rise, as is vandalism of radar cameras.

France’s Cour des Comptes recorded an increase in speed cameras damaged by furious motorists last year, up from 23 in 2016 to 40 in 2017. The maximum fine for damaging State property is 7,500 euros and up to 3 years in jail.

‘No pee in Paris’: The city’s latest public urination campaign goes viral

Text by Claire MUFSON Latest update : 2018-09-15

The city of Paris released a music video on September 12 imploring people to refrain from urinating in public.

After unveiling controversial waterless public “uritroittoirs” (a French mashup of the words for urinal and pavement), the mayor’s office has released a video.

This “to-the-point” video has amused some people on the internet, but has drawn sharp criticism from others.

“You thought we’d hit rock bottom, but you can always sink lower,” tweeted one viewer.

One Facebook viewer, Christophe Dubois, came to the defense of the men. “It’s impossible to find a place to relieve yourself, especially at night. Everything is closed! There aren’t urinals like there used to be, or like they have in other countries. For a world capital, it’s crazy.”

Still others wondered how much money the city spent on the video.

Some asked why men are criticized for having to take care of a basic biological need as best they can, in a city where you can always buy something to drink, but with few places to seek relief.



One person suggested, the money spent on the campaign could have been better used to purchase one or more new enclosed public urinals, suitable for use by both men and women.

______________________________

______________________________

______________________________

______________________________

