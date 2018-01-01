WEATHER FORECAST Monday Sept 17th

Monday, September 17th

Mostly Sunny today. But cumulous clouds over the Alps and a few sparse showers 2nd half of the day. More prevalent along the Valaisannes Alps. Max Temps 26 to 28 C. 0 at 4000 meters. Weak S-SW winds in the mountains.



Tomorrow Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday

Quite sunny. Maybe a shower under the thickest cumulous clouds. 25-26 C.



Friday

Mostly Sunny. Weather probably deteriorating. Max Temp 22 C.



At the weekend… Saturday

Often cloudy with isolated showers. Less warm.



Sunday

Partly Sunny and possibly dry.

