News About France… Tuesday, Sept 18th

French Assembly rejects glyphosate ban for second time

The National Assembly has rejected a move to legally ban the herbicide glyphosate completely, for the second time this year.

The new vote, which took place on Saturday September 15, means that the controversial herbicide - which has been linked to health conditions including cancer, and eye issues - will not be legally banned in France within the next three years.

This is despite continued support of a legal ban by 2021 from President Emmanuel Macron.

The minister for agriculture, Stéphane Travert, is against such a ban - and was against it earlier this year too.

Mr Travert has questioned the government’s “method”, suggesting that instead of a ban on the current herbicide, there should be further research on eco-friendly solutions.

The MP is not against a total ban forever, but has argued that it should be postponed until better alternatives are available.

He said: “The position of France is now known. We would like to be present in three years...to respond to the President’s objective, and that of the wider population.”

Earlier in the year, many MPs had unsuccessfully demanded that a ban on glyphosate be enshrined in law.

This motion had been supported by former ecology minister, Nicolas Hulot, with many MPs on the left asking that the government give a “strong signal” on the subject.

This time, amendments to the motion had been brought by MPs including François-Michel Lambert (Bouches-du-Rhône) of La République en Marche (LRM). His amendment to the bill was rejected 42 votes to 35.

Another LRM MP, Jean-Baptiste Moreau, said that banning glyphosate “would not achieve anything”.

The motion will come back into the chamber for debate on September 25.

Glyphosate - often known commercially under its most common brand name “Roundup by Monsanto” - has come in for global criticism in recent years.

In August, US company Monsanto was ordered to pay €253 million to a gardener, who was ruled to have contracted incurable cancer due to using glyphosate over many years.

Over five million people in France have downloaded an app named “Yuka”, which allows users to search for information about various foods, and offers information not only on calories, sugar, protein and fiber levels; but also the presence of potentially-damaging additives, herbicides and pesticides.

_______________________

People in France warned over scam versions of government websites

The Local - Evie Burrows-Taylor This e-mail address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it @eviebt 17 September 2018





The French government has launched an awareness campaign over scam websites with the appearance of official government sites which trick users into coughing up cash and allow the criminals behind them to pocket a whopping €150 million a year.

The scams affect those who are trying to complete tasks as simple as requesting a copy of their birth certificate or signing up to the electoral register.

According to the French competition and consumer protection body DGCCRF the these scams affect one million people in France, with the damage estimated at €150 million a year.

But now a new government campaign, launched Monday, intends to draw attention to these scam websites which many didn't know existed.

"When you get this type of scam online, it's expensive, and it particularly affects people's confidence in online administrative procedures," said the Secretary of State to the Minister of the Economy and Finance, Delphine Gény-Stephann.

"If we want the transformation to digital to be beneficial to our economy, we must strengthen the protection of consumers."

The campaign aims to give web users tips to help identify the fraudulent sites which are often quite convincing with the right public services logos, the French flag and Marianne, the national symbol of the French Republic.

For a start anyone looking to undertake an administrative task should visit www.service-public.fr as their first port of call.

Among the recommendations is to check that the site ends in ".fr" for example ".gouv.fr" and never ".gouv.org" or ".gouv .com" to make sure that it is hosted in France.

Another giveaway is that the scam sites ask users to pay for services which are free on the real sites such as getting copies of important documents, with some charging users €1 for birth certificates.

One of the most common problem areas is those requesting a copy of their criminal record.

"In 2016, more than 2,300 complaints about unacknowledged criminal record requests were reported by the National Criminal Record department, of which 300 were from users who paid for their criminal record on unofficial sites," said the DGCCRF.

The DGCCRF has already written reports on a dozen organizations believed to be behind the creation of these sites, with the scammers often paying for a good SEO (search engine optimization) which means they will appear higher up than the official websites themselves in Google searches.

A French judge has also been given three international cases to investigate.

__________________________

Half of all blood donor machines in France suspended

Half of all machines used to collect blood donations in France have been pulled from service amid fears that they could be dangerous for donors.

Over 300 machines were suspended from use this week “as a precaution”, according to medical safety agency l'Agence Nationale de Sécurité du Médicament (ANSM).

The machines in question are manufactured by American company Haemonetics.

They perform a process called “apheresis” - a technique that takes blood from a donor, extracts plasma, and then re-injects the rest of the blood back into the donor.

The ANSM recommended the machines be suspended from use after “several reports of [potential problems] with these blood sampling devices”.

One such report came from Tarbes (Hautes-Pyrénées, Occitanie), the EFS said, in which “a number of black particles could be seen with the naked eye” inside the machine and the plasma collection bag. These particles were of “and unusual quantity and size”, according to the ANSM.

A similar incident was reported this week.

The ANSM also said that in 2018, there had been 49 reports “relating to noise [from the machines] during the collection process”. It added that there had been “recurring atypical incidents despite security measures already in place”.

Concerns over the safety of the Haemonetics machines first started to emerge in May this year, when three whistleblowers made an official complaint about them to the French blood donation authority l'Établissement Français du Sang (EFS) and the ANSM, and brought a case against the agencies to the Paris regional courts.

The whistleblowers claim that the machines could expose donors to potentially-carcinogenic elements due machine malfunctions. Donors could also see micro or nanoparticles of problematic materials - such as phenol-formaldehyde resin or aluminum trioxide - enter their bloodstream, they said.

One whistleblower was Alexandre Berthelot, a former director of Haemonetics, who left the company in 2015. He has accused the company of bad practice.

In a press conference in May, he alleged: “They take old machines, send them back to the USA, dismantle them, find other parts or make cosmetic changes, and then send them out again, as if they were new.”

Another whistleblower, CGT union leader Guylain Cabantous of the EFS, hailed the suspension of the machines as a “huge victory”.

But, he said that other machines by Haemonetics - such as those that collect platelets, and which he also suspects of being problematic - were still in use.

In its defense, Haemonetics has said that it is taking the situation “seriously” and is “actively working” with the health authorities to “take appropriate action” if necessary.

In a statement, the company said: “This situation has only been seen in the French market. ANSM’s decision has no link to our use of second-hand materials or machines.”

Dr Sylvie Gross, medical director of the EFS, said this week: “This [suspension of the machines] is a precautionary measure pending expert investigation.”

She added: “These incidents have not had any [negative] effects on donors.”

In France, there are still additional blood donation restrictions in place for anyone who lived in the UK from 1980 to 1996 - the height of the "mad cow" bovine spongiform encephalopathy (BSE) and Creutzfeldt-Jakob disease (CJD) epidemic.

Anyone who lived in the UK during this time - regardless of their own nationality - is still not permitted to give blood in France.

_______________________

Why is France getting rid of hundreds of teachers?

The Local - Evie Burrows-Taylor This e-mail address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it @eviebt 17 September 2018





In 2019, 1,800 jobs in education are set to be scrapped including hundreds of teaching posts and administrative roles, France's Education Minister France's Education Minister Jean-Michel Blanquer announced in the French press.

The announcement was greeted with shock and anger by many who had presumed that education was a priority for President Emmanuel Macron.

Who will be affected?

The job cuts will not only affect teachers but also those in administrative roles in the country's education system, according to the minister.

Of the positions set to be axed "at least 400" are administrative positions such as school nurses and doctors and secretaries.

Only secondary schools and colleges will be affected primary schools won't be touched by the cuts.

Why are the cuts being made?

Essentially the cuts are part of the government's plan to reduce the number of public service workers. While Macron made an election promise of cutting 120,000 public service workers over five years in reality things won't be so dramatic.

Earlier this month the PM Edouard Philippe announced there would be 4,500 posts cut in 2019 and another 10,000 in 2020.

And the teaching profession won't be spared these cuts as Monday's announcement showed.

The fact the job cuts will only impact secondary schools and administrative posts also shows how Macron is favoring primary school education, were his reform to cut class size to 12 pupils in certain areas and certain year groups puts a strain on budgets.

Will there be any benefits for employees at all?

Education minister Blanquer says the budget for the Education Ministry will actually increase by €850 million next year and teachers will benefit.

The government will aim to pay teachers €1,000 more a year when they first start teaching.

Blanquer wants to increase the spending power of teachers to make the profession more attractive. Part of this will be through more paid overtime to make up for the job cuts.

Will class sizes be bigger?

The government says class sizes will remain the same.

However not everyone is buying it, with Valérie Sipahimalani, deputy secretary general of education union Snes-Fsu, saying the job cuts will increase the numbers per class.

"Because of the population increase, colleges expect an additional 32,000 students in September 2019 with some classes already made up of 30 students.

"With fewer teachers, their learning conditions will inevitably deteriorate," she said.

Will teachers be expected to work longer hours?

Well, it's not good news for any secondary school teachers reading this because the short answer is, yes.

To offset the job cuts, Jean-Michel Blanquer wants to ask teachers to do more overtime in the classroom and even plans to change the status of teachers to compel them to work two extra hours instead of one if necessary.

"Overtime will be exempt from the normal salary contributions so will be more rewarding for teachers," Blanquer said.

Philippe Vincent, Secretary General of the school headteachers' union (SNPDEN), said: "Some teachers are already doing a lot of overtime in high school and I doubt they can do more."

Will there be more cuts in future?

If French President Macron fulfills his promise to axe 120,000 positions across the civil service during the current five-year presidential term, it looks like there could be more cuts to come in the next few years.

In August, Prime Minister Edouard Philippe announced that 4,500 posts would be abolished in the state civil service in 2019 and more than 10,000 in 2020.

"The following years may be even more painful in terms of job cuts," said spokesperson for the SE-Unsa union Stéphane Crochet.

"Moreover, it is a very bad signal sent to young people who intended to go into the teaching profession. Because some may give up over fears that there will be no job for them at the end of training."

What else did the unions have to say?

Unsurprisingly, the unions are united in their disappointment over the news.

"National education has so far remained a priority and we can see that it no longer is," Frédérique Rolet of the Snes-FSU secondary education union told Franceinfo. "We're going to have fewer teachers and more students."

__________________________

French schools to offer vegetarian menu once a week

Schools in France will now be required to offer a vegetarian menu at least once a week, and remove single-use plastic from canteens, after the National Assembly gave the “green light” to the ideas.

Over the next two years, school canteens will now offer pupils a menu that includes no meat, at least once a week, with data collected on the impact of the change on health, pupil numbers, and waste.

The Assembly also voted to end the use of plastic containers and single-use plastic in canteens in schools and universities.

The vegetarian “experiment” comes after 24 MPs presented the amendment bill to the Assembly, with motion leader Barbara Pompili MP (La République en Marche, LREM) particularly in favour of asking “public or private” caterers to “offer a vegetarian menu at least once a week”.

Vegetarian options could include protein from other animal products - such as dairy or eggs - as well as vegetables and grains.

Ms Pompili said that the vote in favor of the idea was a “great collective victory”, and was a step forward for the environment, health, a balanced diet, and equality.

The two-year experiment will allow the government and catering companies themselves to evaluate the impact the change will make on food waste, the cost of meals, and the number of pupils who take up the scheme.

The results will be reported back at least six months before the experiment is set to end.

Ms Pompili said: “We need schools to play a role in teaching children what [good] food is."

She rejected what she called “the widespread idea” that a balanced diet “must” include meat, and said that the vote reflected “a strong view from the population”, and was a step “in the right direction”.

On the subject of banning single-use plastic, she said: “This is a real step forward for public health. The goal is to protect ourselves against eventual health risks. Plastic materials can contain substances that are known to be ‘endocrine disruptors’.

“We want to introduce a ‘principle of precaution’ in the catering sector.”

But Stéphane Travert, minister for Agriculture, was against enforcing such changes by law - especially the issue of a vegetarian-only diet option.

He said: “On a social debate [such as this], I defend freedom of choice. I am not here to impose things such as this into law.”

He sought to remind caterers that they are already at liberty to serve a vegetarian menu if they so choose.

_______________________

Brexit: Brits in France must start preparing for the worst

The Local This e-mail address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it @thelocalfrance 17 September 2018





In June 2016 Brits living in France would never have imagined being in the situation they are now as "Brexit Day" approaches, but while many still hope for the best it's time to start preparing for the worst, argues Kalba Meadows, the coordinator of the Remain in France together campaign group.

As we inch inexorably closer to 29th March 2019 and watch in despair the seeming inability of the UK to move towards agreement with the EU, the talk of Brits living in France is unsurprisingly turning to this question: what happens to us if there’s no deal?

I doubt there’s a single one of us who seriously considered, in June 2016, that we’d be in this situation; who could even imagine that our rights – citizens’ rights … human rights – could be the collateral damage of Brexit? But here we are, and while we’re all still hoping (and many of us are working) for the best, we have to start preparing for the worst. In this article and the next, we’ll look at what a ‘no deal’ scenario means for us, and how we can put ourselves in the best possible situation should the worst happen.

Where are we now?

There are several possible scenarios in the relationship between the UK and the EU and hence to our citizens' rights.

​Scenario 1. The current Withdrawal Agreement is agreed by both EU and UK before 29 March 2019

A bit of a curate's egg. Many of our current rights would be retained if you haven't yet caught up), but in our host country only. Other rights are omitted, continuing free movement across the EU27 being the most important. But there would be a transition period of 21 months, up to 31 December 2020, during which all our current rights would remain unchanged.

Scenario 2. There is no ratified Withdrawal Agreement, but the UK and the EU both agree to honour the clauses on citizens' rights so that they form a legally binding treaty (‘ring-fencing’)

The best of the ‘no deal ‘scenarios, but still subject to all the shortcomings in the Withdrawal Agreement, and effective from 30 March 2019 as there would be no transition period.

Scenario 3. No ratified Withdrawal Agreement, no ring-fencing, but France decides unilaterally to honour the rights contained in the citizens’ rights part

It would need to introduce new national legislation providing for a totally new status for already-resident British citizens which included the same or similar rights as provided for in the Withdrawal Agreement. There are already special régimes for certain populations – some Algerians, for instance. However (and it’s a big however), unilateral guarantees won’t fully work as many of the important issues - reciprocal health care for example - would have to be resolved reciprocally between the UK and the EU27.

Scenario 4: No Withdrawal Agreement, no ring-fencing, no unilateral arrangement.

This is the classic ‘no deal’ scenario. At 11pm CET on 29 March 2019, we would lose our status as European citizens and become third country nationals with no preserved rights. Our rights going forward would in no way be comparable to those that we hold at the moment and we’d have to fit into the existing framework for third country nationals in France, which is a complex mixture of EU directives and national legislation.

Some of the aspects of our rights in France that may be affected in the absence of other arrangements:

Our residence status. All our rights to reside as EU citizens would fall away with immediate effect and we would become third country nationals (TCNs) - non EU citizens, or étrangers - overnight.

Residence cards would be compulsory and applications would no longer be free.

Minimum income levels required for legal residence for those who aren't economically active could increase and even those who ARE economically active could be subject to minimum income.

Reciprocal health care. S1s and EHICs issued by the UK to S1 holders could cease to be valid; without other arrangements S1 holders would have to re-join the health system via PUMa. As TCNs a carte de séjour or carte de résidence is necessary to benefit from French health cover

The right to work. Third country nationals require a carte de séjour or carte de résidence to be able to work in France. Some jobs are only open to EU citizens and the right to work may be restrictive.

Cross-border working and living becomes very much more complicated; the same goes for self-employment/provision of services/recognition of professional qualifications.

Payment of private or personal pensions from the UK may be affected by the falling away of pass porting rights.

UK driving licenses would cease to be valid in the EU without an International Driving Permit.

This is all rather depressing and discouraging for us whose lives are on hold, but we think it’s better to know what we could be up against in a worst case scenario so that we can be prepared should the worst happen. Our group, Remain in France Together, along with the coalition organization British in Europe (of which we’re a member), continue to put everything we have (plus a bit more!) into this ‘last mile’ of defending all the rights that we’ve enjoyed as proud Europeans. And who knows … Brexit may even yet be abandoned, in which case we get to breathe 1.2 million large sighs of relief and live happily ever after!

But just in case, in the next article for The Local we’ll give you some practical hints and tips of how to make some personal preparations for a no deal scenario.

You can read more about the implications of a no deal scenario for Brits in France here: https://www.remaininfrance.org/nodeal.html

_______________________

That’s News About France on Tuesday, September 18th.

Reporting for RADIO 74 “The Answer”, I’m Ron Myers

________________________

Devastating solar storm is a matter of ‘when, not if’ warns Met Office as Solar Orbiter begins testing

Sarah Knapton The Telegraph September 17, 2018

A devastating solar storm which could wipe out communications on Earth and fry power grids is a matter of ‘when not if’ the head of the Met Office’s Space Weather Monitoring centre has warned.

Extreme space weather has already caused widespread disruption, with a geomagnetic storm leaving six million people without power in 1989 while Apollo astronauts narrowly missed being exposed to deadly radiation in 1972 and solar flares in 2003 forced the crew of the International Space Station to take cover.

The largest solar storm ever recorded, The Carrington Event in 1859, knocked out Telegraph systems and even set fire to paper in offices.

To help forecast such devastating phenomena the European Space Agency is launching the Solar Orbiter probe in 2020 to monitor the Sun, and yesterday unveiled the spacecraft at Airbus ahead of a year of testing in Germany.