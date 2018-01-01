WEATHER FORECAST Tuesday Sept 18th

Tuesday, September 18th

Sunny this morning. Generally dry on the Plateau. But some passing clouds and showers in the Alps, perhaps with thunder, especially late this afternoon. Max Temp 27 C. 0 at 3700 meters. Weak to moderate SW winds the mountains. Gusty in case of storms



Tomorrow Wednesday

Sunny. Cumulous clouds in the mountains. Chance a shower over mountain ridges with a clap of thunderâ€¦ Less likely Thursday. Max Temps 27 C.



Friday

A cold front will cross our region. Rain from mid-day over the Alps, extending to other areas by afternoon. Thunderstorms possible. High 23 C. Windy.

Saturday

Residual showers, then skies brightening by afternoon. Highs around 21 C. Strong N winds in the mountains. Bise on the Plateau.



Sunday and Monday

Sunny with maybe some Stratus clouds. Max Temp 21 C



Tuesday

Sunny. Fog patches possible on the Plateau. High of 23 C.