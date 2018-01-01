EnglishFrançais
News about RADIO 74
Donate to RADIO 74

Donation RADIO74

More information
Newslettre

HOW RADIO 74 SURVIVES

Thanks for your financial support!

RADIO 74 depends on community goodwill and the generous support of listeners. Over 80% of our bills get paid by listeners. The station can't survive without you. When donations diminish, RADIO 74 suffers. Today, we're 60,000 CHF in arrears, three months of the annual operating budget.

Businesses are permitted to sponsor RADIO 74 up to 20% of all other income in exchange for airing commercial announcements. We presently have space for several more.

In addition, the French state has provided a modest subsidy many of our 36 years of service. Perhaps the Swiss state will eventually subsidize RADIO 74’s Swiss operations.

Thank you for donating today! It’s easy to do here at the RADIO 74 website. Use a major credit card via the PayPal system, on the left side of this page. Or click on the above tab “Financial Support” for other ways to donate depending on the country where you live. Many thanks!

 
Listen to RADIO 74

Listen RADIO74

listen-EN

RADIO 74 on Facebook

RADIO 74 on FacebookFollow us
@Radio74.org

Main Menu Programme Guide    News about RADIO 74 Financial Support Contact Us    Web Site
Home Sunday News about the station How to support France Newslettre
What is RADIO 74 Monday Donate online Switzerland Listener Survey
Frequencies Tuesday Regular support Form Site Map
Advertisers Wednesday Donations from Switzerland Admin Area
Thursday Donations from France
Friday United States Citizens
Saturday Large Contributions
Our Programmes
We have 10 guests online

RADIO 74 - Copyright © 2000-2018. All Rights Reserved.

Webdesign Tirol designed by pc-didi.