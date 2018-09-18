News About France… Wednesday, Sept 19th

French interior minister Collomb to quit, deals further blow to Macron

By RFI Issued on 18-09-2018

France's Interior Minister Gerard Collomb announced Tuesday that he will stand down next year to run again for his old job as mayor of the city of Lyon, in yet another blow to President Macron’s government.

The announcement from Collomb, a political heavyweight and one of Macron's most loyal ministers, comes after popular environment minister Nicolas Hulot quit last month, and as the president's approval ratings have plummeted.

Collomb told news magazine L'Express that he will stand for mayor of Lyon in 2020, resigning as interior minister after next year's European elections to start campaigning.

Collomb, age 71, previously served as mayor of Lyon for 16 years until Macron asked him to become interior minister.

A Kantar Sofres Onepoint poll released Monday found only 19 percent had a positive view of Mr. Macron, with 60 percent expressing a negative opinion.

Teenager killed, two others wounded in gun-battle in Paris suburb

By RFI Issued on 18-09-2018

A 16-year-old boy was killed and two people wounded during a gun battle on Monday night in a housing complex in Saint-Denis, in the north of Paris, according to the police.

According to preliminary evidence, the minor was found around 8:50 pm in the street, after having been seriously injured by bullets in the throat. His injuries followed an exchange of gunfire between rival groups.

He could not be revived despite efforts of emergency services at the scene.

Two other people were injured during the shooting. One of them, who received a bullet in the knee, was taken to Bichat Hospital.

"It is difficult to establish what exactly happened but it is probably a settlement of accounts between cities," said police.

Bullet cartridges were found at the scene, police said. The police in the area are currently carrying out an investigation.

French and UK fishermen agree truce in 'Scallop Wars'

By RFI Issued on 18-09-2018

French and British fishermen agreed on Monday (again) to end their battle over access to scallop-rich waters in the English Channel, three weeks after the long-simmering conflict flared into a high-seas confrontation.

The new deal is hoped to bring to a close the years-long "Scallop Wars" over fishing the prized mollusks in the fertile waters off the Baie de Seine area of Normandy in northwest France.

Tensions boiled over late last month when dozens of French boats confronted a handful of British rivals in the waters to keep them from the area, with a few vessels ramming others as angry French fishermen threw stones and smoke-bombs.

"We managed to get an agreement. Tonight at midnight, they (the British fishermen) will leave the area in the Channel's east and will only return on November 1," French industry representative Pascal Coquet told the AFP news agency.

French fishermen have been incensed that British scallop boats can access the area, while French boats are only allowed to fish there between October to May in order to protect stocks.

The French side had hoped to end a loophole that exempts British boats smaller than 15 meters long, giving them first dibs at one of the main scallop sources off the French coast before the official season.

However, it failed to get the smaller British boats banned.

"We were forced to drop the 15-metre requirement," Coquet said, because time was running out as British boats were "ravaging" the fishing stocks.

"It is in order to avoid catastrophe. They fish everything and there are other altercations," Coquet said, adding that he is satisfied with the compromise even it came "a little late".

The French side also agreed to give the British fishermen an additional fishing quota, he said.

'Better than no deal'

Jim Portus, the chief executive of Britain's South Western Fish Producers Organization, agreed it was "a compromise".

"It's not the best deal... but it's better than no deal," Portus said.

Britain's Fisheries Minister George Eustice commended the UK fishing industry for "its patience throughout negotiations and welcome this pragmatic outcome".

The deal came after weeks of bitter negotiations between representatives of both sides.

Under a preliminary deal reached in early September, it seemed UK boats under 15 meters would also be barred, but talks in London fell apart last week when British fishermen demanded more compensation than the French side could stomach.

"It's a loophole that we've been condemning for five years," Normandy fishing chief Dimitri Rogoff previously told AFP of the small-boat exemption.

The new agreement must now be endorsed by both governments, France's agriculture ministry told AFP.

The issue has become even more sensitive given the uncertain future of arrangements for fishing in the area after Britain leaves the EU in March 2019, particularly if the UK has to quit without securing a withdrawal deal.

The Seine-Maritime region's local MP Sebastien Jumel said in a statement late Monday that the "raids by fishermen across the Channel and the significant damage to our local fisheries raise the question of defending the interests of our fishing industry".

Along with several local mayors, he demanded that the French fishing industry "not be relegated to the second rank of interests that France defends during negotiations" over Brexit.

Macron unveils plans to make French healthcare system ‘best in the world’

Latest update : 2018-09-18

President Macron has unveiled plans to make France’s health care system, considered one of the best in the world, more efficient and sustainable for the next 50 years.

Macron announced on Tuesday organizational changes at hospitals, in the recruitment of doctors, and a better use of digital technologies to provide health care to patients across the country, regardless of where they live.

Macron said “a lot of our neighbors envy the excellence of our health care system. We are attached to our model which associates hospital medicine - public and private - and private medical practice.”

France came out number 1 in a World Health Organization report comparing 191 countries in 2000.

But the country’s health care system is struggling with increasing costs and lack of doctors in some rural region and poor neighborhoods.

Petition in support of slapping driver hits 200k names

Connexion

Over 200,000 people (and counting) have signed a petition in support of a RATP bus driver, who has been summoned for disciplinary proceedings after he slapped a “disrespectful” middle school boy.

At the time of writing, the petition has reached over 219,540 names; rising by the minute.

A phone video, filmed in Arcueil (Val-de-Marne, ‎Île-de-France), spread across social media (below), which appeared to show a RATP driver slapping a young boy during a heated discussion in front of a number of buses and other vehicles.

The boy, who is of collège (middle school) age, reportedly crossed the road in front of the bus in a dangerous manner, forcing the driver to brake sharply, endangering the bus passengers. The driver is then reported to have reprimanded the boy on his conduct.

The adolescent is then alleged to have shouted insults back, prompting the driver to get out of the bus, leading to him reportedly slapping the boy.

After the bus driver was summoned for disciplinary proceedings over the issue, his RATP colleagues started a petition in support, fearing sanctions on his behalf.

Church puts visitors on notice over phones

Connexion

Visitors to a church in Corsica are urged to turn off phones - and have been warned what could happen if they use their phones while driving

For visitors to France's many churches, text alerts or ringtones from mobile phones have long been a source of annoyance.

Now, a church in Corsica has delivered a twin message, that urges visitors to turn off their phones while inside the building, with a road safety message.

A sign on the door of the church in Nonza, Cap Corse, reads:





"It’s possible that as you enter this church you will hear God's call.

"However, it is unlikely that He will call you by phone.

"Please turn your phones off.

"If you want to talk to God, come in, choose a quiet place and talk to Him.

“If you’d rather meet him, send Him a text message… while driving!"



The sign was spotted by visitors, and posted on the Corsica: l'ile magique Facebook page, where it has been shared more than 30,000 times in just a few days.

That’s News About France on this Wednesday, September 19th.

