WEATHER FORECAST Wednesday Sept 19th

Wednesday, September 19th

Sunny and pleasantly warm today.

Max Temp 27 C. 0 at 3800 meters.

Cumulous clouds developing in the mountains this afternoon, with some showers, notably along the Jura.

Weak SW winds in the mountains.



Tomorrow Thursday

Again, sunny and warm. Cumulous clouds forming, but probably no rain. 27 C.

Friday

Sunny and dry in the morning. But a cold front will cross our region. Slight chance of rain, especially in Northern Switzerland. Max Temp 26. Winds strengthening in the mountains, sometimes to be felt on the plain.



Saturday

Maybe some clouds and a shower to the North. Otherwise quite sunny, especially around Lake Leman. Cooler. High of 21 C. Joran winds.

Sunday, Monday and Tuesday

Mostly Sunny and a bit warmer. Max Temp around 23 C.

That's the weather on this Wednesday, September 19th, from RADIO 74 "The Answer".



