News About France… Thursday, Sept 20th

Macron's ex-aide grilled at senate hearing

By RFI Issued on 19-09-2018 Modified 19-09-2018 to 15:11

Alexandre Benalla, President Macron's ex-security officer, gave questionable defense arguments at a Senate hearing investigating him. During the grilling, he denied being a personal bodyguard to Macron, and said his firearm was for personal use a fact refuted by police authorities.

26-year-old Alexandre Benalla, President Macron's ex-security officer, appeared before a French Senate committee Tuesday. Benalla is being investigated on charges of misuse of power and the illegal manhandling of protesters during a left-wing rally in Paris earlier this year.

After having initially refused to appear before the Senate Committee, Benalla was present at the hearing , albeit more than 15 minutes late. Benalla defended all charges against him, saying he was being "manoeuvred for political ends".

He told the Senate committee about how he participated in President Macron's 2012 presidential campaign and then "moved up the social ladder" to become part of the French president's team.

He also apologized to Philippe Bas, President of the Senate committee, who had earlier called Benalla "little marquis", in reference to his attitude largely perceived as arrogant and defiant.

Benalla denies being Macron's security officer

Benalla said to the Senate that he was "neither President Macron's personal bodyguard nor police officer".

"I was hired as Mission Supervisor, the lowest recruitment level at the presidential office," he said. "I may have got on the presidential vehicle with him two or three times," he admitted, but denied any officially designated security role to the French President.

However, he has been photographed frequently at arm's length with President Macron, protecting him from crowds at official visits. He has also been caught on video wearing a special police force uniform during the incriminating video at the May 1 rally.

Firearm for "personal safety", access pass a "personal whim"

Benalla also claimed that the firearm he carried when he accompanied President Macron on his official visits was for his personal "safety and self-defense".

"When one is working with the President's office or on a presidential campaign, one's image is made public in the media" he explained. "Something may have happened to me," Benalla said to the committee.

Asked about a special access pass he possessed, normally awarded to elected deputies and high government officials, Benalla defended himself, saying the pass was awarded to him, following a "personal whim" to access the French National Assembly's library and gym.

What is known in France as the “Benalla affair”, marks President Macron's biggest political scandal to date. It was sparked off by online videos showing Benalla manhandling protesters at a May 1 rally, wearing a French special police force uniform.

Subsequent revelations threw doubt on the integrity of several of President Macron's collaborators.

Cyprus gas field to supply EU

RFI By Jan van der Made Issued on 19-09-2018 Modified 19-09-2018 to 18:47

Egypt and Cyprus signed a bilateral agreement for the construction of an underwater pipeline to export natural gas to Egypt. The deal was signed at the presidential palace by Energy Minister Yiorgos Lakkotrypis and Egypt’s Oil Minister Tarek el Molla. Cypriot gas will then be treated by an Egyptian refinery, to be sold to third parties.

The Cypriot Aphrodite gas field is part of a group of gas fields in the South East of the Mediterranean, and is located at block 12 of the Exclusive Economic Zone.

Production of gas is going to be very difficult without a solution of the Cyprus problem

With some 140 billion cubic meters in reserve it is small compared to the Zohr and Leviathan gas fields of Egypt and Israel (with reserves of 850 and 620 billion m3 respectively), and even smaller than Israel’s Tamar field (280 billion m3).

But the joint development with Egypt may be a breakthrough. “It is the first of a few steps that need to take place before the gas can actually be exported,” says Fiona Mullan, director of Sapienta Economics, a Nicosia-based consultancy.

“What we need to see next is the actual contract between the companies. What does it mean for Europe? It is the beginning of the Eastern Mediterranean being able to supply Europe at least with LNG, Liquefied Natural Gas. So the idea is that there will be a pipeline from the Cypriot Aphrodite Field, to an energy plant which is currently idle in Egypt, and from there the idea is to sell it to Europe,” she says.

This potentially means competition for Russian’s gas giant Gazprom, Europe’s biggest provider of natural gas.

Russia currently imports 164 billion m3 of gas per year to the EU, followed by Norway, with 112 billion m3, and Algeria, with 32 billion m3. Domestically, the Netherlands provides the EU with another 42 billion m3 per year.

But recent plans to expand the Russian flow of gas into Europe, “the plan of South Stream [a pipeline that was to cross the Caspian sea and enter Europe through the Balkans], was effectively killed by the European Commission, says Vasily Astrov, an economist with the Vienna Institute.

“It was seen as a project which would raise Europe’s dependence on Russia. And there were very strong objections, basically the argument that the South Stream pipeline didn’t comply with EU regulations on competition issues.

“Now the main discussion is around North Stream II. So there is already the North Stream I pipeline which runs through the Baltic Sea, and brings gas from Russia to Germany. And now there is the project of constructing North Stream II pipeline which will run parallel to the North Stream I pipeline, which would bring another 55 billion cubic meter of gas, and that would be essentially a re-orientation of Russian gas, which currently runs through Ukraine,” he says.

Meanwhile, before the Cypriot-Egyptian project can take shape, a lot of problems have to be solved.

One of the most difficult ones is probably the position of Turkey.

Just last February, Turkey sent war ships to prevent Italian oil and gas company Eni from exploiting gas reserves south of Cyprus:

“The position of the Turkish Cypriots is that they are co-founders of the Republic of Cyprus,” says Mullen.

“And as a result, they are co-owners of any natural resources in the waters around Cyprus.

“So when the Republic of Cyprus makes a significant move, you get a response both from the Turkish Cypriots and the government of Turkey objecting to this. So in the long term, production of gas is going to be very difficult without a solution of the Cyprus problem,” she says.

Frenchman at heart of scandal at Swedish Academy goes on trial for rape

Text by FRANCE 24 Latest update : 2018-09-19

Jean-Claude Arnault, the Frenchman at the centre of a sexual assault scandal that prompted several members of the prestigious Swedish Academy to quit, went on trial Wednesday for two counts of rape that emerged during the #MeToo campaign.

According to the charges, the 72-year-old allegedly forced the victim, whose identity has not been disclosed, to have oral sex and intercourse in a Stockholm apartment in October, 2011, and raping her in her sleep in December the same year.

If found guilty, Arnault faces up to six years in prison. He has denied all charges.

Prior to the accusations, Arnault was a prominent figure in Sweden’s cultural life.

Married to Katarina Frostenson, a member of the Swedish Academy which has been selecting Nobel literature laureates since 1901, Arnault ran the Forum club in Stockholm, a key meeting place for the cultural elite, and a popular spot among aspiring young authors hoping to make contact with publishers and writers. Due to his close ties with some of the Academy's 18 members, Arnault occasionally boasted of being the Academy’s "19th member", and witnesses claim he regularly leaked the names of Nobel prize winners before they were announced.

#MeToo effect

In November 2017 – roughly a month after a string of explosive sexual accusations against Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein triggered the worldwide #MeToo movement - Swedish daily Dagens Nyheter published testimonies from a total of 18 women claiming to have either been raped, sexually assaulted or harassed by Arnault.

An internal investigation by the Academy later revealed that several members, as well as wives and daughters of members, had also experienced "unwanted intimacy" and "inappropriate" behavior from the accused.

The scandal led to two of the Academy’s 18 members, including its permanent secretary Sara Danius, to resign. Several others, including Arnault’s wife, are no longer taking part in the Academy’s work as a consequence of the row but have not formally resigned.

In May, the academy announced that it would not award a Nobel prize in literature this year.

‘Culture of silence’

Seen as bearers of high culture, the Academy, founded in 1786, is traditionally known for integrity and discretion, with its meetings and decisions shrouded in secrecy.

But the scandal has unveiled what critics have called "a culture of silence", "nepotism" and "stale macho values" within the prestigious institution.

Disagreements within the Academy on how to deal with the scandal sowed deep discord among members.

It is expected to select new members in the coming months to, among other things, read the works of dozens of authors and select two Nobel laureates -- one for 2018, and another for 2019.

Arnault was born in Marseille in 1946 to Russian refugee parents. He arrived in Sweden in the late 1960s to study photography.

The trial is held behind closed doors, and closing remarks are expected to be delivered on September 24.

Police in Paris seize 20 tonnes of miniature Eiffel Towers

The Local 19 September 2018

French police have seized 20 tons of miniature Eiffel Towers as part of a crackdown on the souvenirs which are offered illegally to tourists at visitor hotspots around Paris, security sources told AFP.

The small metal trinkets are sold for as little as five for one euro at places such as the Louvre museum, or outside the real Eiffel Tower, usually by African migrants, who play a game of cat-and-mouse with police.

A joint investigation involving French immigration authorities led to raids on three Chinese wholesalers who are suspected of importing the towers and

supplying a network of vendors in Paris.

More than 1,000 boxes, containing in total 20 tons of miniature Eiffel Towers, were seized from two depots and three shops in the Paris region on

Monday and Tuesday, a security source told AFP, confirming a report in Le Parisien newspaper. Nine people have been arrested.

The new driving laws and penalties that come into force in France this week

The Local 19 September 2018





A series of new laws came into force in France this week that both drivers and pedestrians should be aware of, including stiffer punishments for drivers who don't stop at crossings.

The new laws which were first announced in January after a meeting of the inter-ministerial road safety body came into force on Tuesday, after they were officially published online in the Journal Officiel, which records all new laws and decrees in France.

And drivers need to be aware what the new laws and new penalties which have been added to France's "Code de la route" mean for them.

Here's a rundown of the changes which the government say are aimed at increasing protection for pedestrians crossing roads in France and cracking down on drink-driving.

Crackdown at pedestrian crossings

The French government is intent on cutting the number of pedestrians killed in road accidents - 519 last year and over 11,000 injured - and so is turning its glare on drivers who don't stop at pedestrian crossings.

Penalties for drivers who don’t respect pedestrian priority at crossings have got harsher. While fines haven’t increased, these kinds of offences will now cause drivers to lose six points on their license rather than four.

Foreigners in France and the French themselves are often confused about the laws at pedestrian crossings. It feels as though the motorist is in charge and that drivers rarely stop for pedestrians, unless they are already half way across the road.

In fact the law suggests that drivers in France should stop as soon as they see people obviously waiting to cross the road. The laws states that drivers must stop if the pedestrian has entered the crossing "or shows a clear intention to do so".

Also, the government is planning to make pedestrian crossings more visible to drivers, in the hope it makes it easier for them to stop.

Cameras to snare more drivers

French authorities are love using video surveillance and roadside cameras to snare drivers. Thousands of automatic cameras are already used to trap drivers why may be exceeding the speed limit.



And from now on, if you commit an offence that is caught on CCTV, you can receive a penalty notice directly through the mail, even if you weren’t stopped by police at the time of the offence.

Cameras will be used to punish drivers for disrespecting one-way street, not giving priority to pedestrians at crossings, or driving with unreadable license plates.

How a camera will read your license plate its illegible remains a mystery.

New measure for drunk drivers

Drivers caught over the legal alcohol limits will have two options:

They could face a temporary suspension of their license, or agree to have a vehicle ignition breathalyzer installed in their car. A vehicle ignition breathalyzer (or ignition interlock) means that the car cannot be started unless you pass a breathalyzer test first.

It involves blowing into a device installed in the car. Since 2015 ignition interlocks known as EADs in French (Ethylotest anti-démarrage) have become compulsory in France on buses and coaches, but not in cars.

The devices require the driver's alcohol level to be below 0.2 grams per liter of blood in order for the vehicle to start.

The new measure will apply to those drivers caught with between 0.8g/l and 1.8g/l of alcohol in their blood. Drivers will have to pay out of their own pocket for the devices which cost around €1,000 and will have to remain in the car for at least five years.

The idea behind the move is to allow people who need their vehicles for their work, to be able to continue in their jobs, while preventing repeat offences.

One passenger per seat

From now on cars can legally only carry one person in each seat, and no more passengers than stated on the vehicle registration certificate.

Up until now fines could be given out if passengers were found not wearing seat belts, which presumably would be the case if there were too many passengers in the car.

But from now on any driver caught carrying more passengers than there is seats, will face a €135 fine, and the loss of three points on his driving license.

Wide berth for vehicles stopped by road

From now on in France if you see an emergency vehicle flashing its lights, or any vehicle using hazard lights while stopped or travelling slowly on a hard shoulder, legally you have to slow down as you approach and change lane, if you can do so safely.

If you can’t change lanes safely give the vehicle as much space as you can in your lane. Those who ignore the law and drive too close to an ambulance or breakdown vehicle parked by the side of the road will face a fine of €135.

No holding any device that makes a noise

While France already has a ban on people using their mobile phones at the wheel, the rule has been extended to cover any device that needs to be held to an ear that emits a sound.

That means no more listening to music or the radio on your smartphone. Since you’re also forbidden to use earphones or earbuds, the only option would be to turn on the devices loud speaker.



Debunk: 'Frenzied knife attack' at French cinema... turns out to be a fight

The Local 19 September 2018





Several American and British news sites published stories on Wednesday about cinema-goers being stabbed in a "frenzied knife attack" in France. But the story wasn't as terrifying as certain tabloids would have you believe.

They reported a knife attack Tuesday evening at a cinema in Rennes, western France. A British tabloid, the Daily Star, headlined with 'Cinema goers stabbed in frenzied attack in France' while another tabloid the Daily Express headlined with Rennes cinema stabbing: "Movie goers knifed in northern France as police 'deploy tear gas'."

US tabloid The New York Post had the alarming headline: "Multiple injured after movie theater knife attack in France".

The first line of the New York Post's article read: "A crazed man with a knife stabbed moviegoers at a cinema in northern France Tuesday — forcing cops to release tear gas to stop the onslaught, according to reports."

The Daily Star went with "COPS stormed a cinema in northern France after a knifeman horrifically stabbed several movie-goers."

The Australian site 9 News also referred to the incident as the "France cinema attack" describing how a "knife-wielding man stabbed a number of movie-goers at a cinema in France."

But the French press revealed a different story.

It turns out the "attack" was more of a fight (une rixe in French) between two or three men that began outside the cinema and spilled inside. Rather than the police storming the cinema and firing off tear gas "to stop the onslaught", they used their pepper spray to arrest the man with the knife inside the cinema. Two victims were left with "minor" injuries.

Ouest France newspaper, which originally reported the story, interviewed an employee at the Gaumont Cinema who said: "One of the men was stabbed outside the cinema.

"Then the fight continued inside. Police were immediately called and very quickly arrived. The police used tear gas. We took people outside. There was no panic. "

The same employee said that there were not many people around at the time of the brawl, as most cinema goers were leaving the movie theatres via other exits.

Calm returned after a short while when cinema goers began to form the usual queues once again, the unnamed employee said.

The headline on French news website RTL was far more appropriate: "Rennes: Two men suffer knife injuries during a fight in a cinema." …far less alarming.

The moral of the story? …question everything you read, see and hear, before making up your mind.

Asian hornets claim another victim in France: What to do to avoid being stung

The Local 19 September 2018





The public in France are once again being warned after a Normandy man became the latest victim of Asian hornets. He died after being stung.

The 57-year-old man from the Calvados department was pronounced dead at the scene, while another woman was treated in hospital after being stung several times. The death is just the latest linked to the insects that were accidentally introduced to France back in 2004, and which are responsible for decimating local bee populations.

In August, a farmer from the far north of France was stung by an Asian hornet as he got into his car. Minutes later he fell unconscious while driving and crashed his car into a post. He died from a severe anaphylactic shock -- in other words, he suffered a deadly allergic reaction to the sting.

And a woman died in the Manche department of Normandy after suffering a similar fatal reaction to being stung by Asian hornets in her garden.

There have been other fatalities too, including a Dutch tourist who died at a campsite in the Drôme due to a heart attack after being stung.

Authorities in the Manche department alone said the hornets had attacked 180 people in just three months to varying degrees. One person was stung 15 times. Some 2,230 Asian hornets's nests were identified in the department with the highest density being between Avranches and Granville.

Authorities had issued warnings as far back in April of higher number of hornets in France this year due to the mild winter. Asian hornets are active from April to November with their peak months August and September. They are inactive during the winter months.

But Asian hornets are now pretty much everywhere in France after first colonizing the south west before moving north and east in recent years.

Attacks by Asian hornets only normally lead to fatalities if the victims are allergic to the sting, and have an anaphylactic shock, or suffer a large number of stings.

So what can you do to prevent being stung and suffering from a potentially fatal allergic reaction?

First of all it's important to know if you have a nest in your garden or in close proximity to your house. The insects will normally build their nests in hedges, budges, trees, garages, or attics.

Home owners are advised to check (at a safe distance) any bushes and hedges in their gardens, especially if they notice coming and going of hornets in the vicinity.

When looking for any nest though it's important not to disturb the branches and leaves in case it provokes an attack by the insects. They are known to attack if you come within just a few meters of the nest.

If you do discover a nest, then make sure all motorized gardening equipment is turned off such as lawnmowers or leaf blowers, because this too could provoke the hornets to attack.

Then you should basically stay away from the nest, and give your local town hall a ring to alert them to its presence. If possible take photos of the nest from a safe distance to pass on to the town hall.

Most French town halls will take on the job of destroying Asian hornets nests which is not the case for wasps or European hornets. If you discover a wasps nest, you will have to organize and pay for it to be destroyed yourself.

Asian hornets are mostly black, with only the last segment of their bodies being yellowy/orange. They have yellowish legs, and are slightly smaller than European hornets. Their sting is no more powerful than a European hornet's, but are considered more aggressive, in that they can attack even if they are not themselves being threatened. One Asian hornet can also sting several times.

After the recent death in Normandy, French firefighters reminded the public not to try to destroy nests by themselves, and that most clothing will be useless to protect you against the stings.

In case of an attack by hornets you are advised to take shelter in an enclosed area where the insects cannot go, such as a car or a house. Hornets will pursue their victim for around 10 to 15 meters, firefighters say.

Other advice suggests you should avoid running if you see them because they can fly faster than you are able to run, and are also intrigued by running targets. Instead, crouch on the ground, stop moving and cover your head.

If you live in an area where the insect is active in large numbers, you might want to consider avoiding bright clothing, which they seem attracted to, and instead wearing brown or black. They are also excited by the smells of perfume, aftershave and alcohol.

If you are stung and begin to suffer a reaction including swelling of the tongue, throat, lips or eyes and vomiting, shivering or fever, then you should call 18 for the pompiers, or 15 for the ambulance service.

Not aliens, after all? Mysterious solar observatory closure triggered by FBI child porn probe

RT Published time: 20 Sep, 2018 00:19 Edited time: 20 Sep, 2018 01:05



Despite much speculation, the reason for the mysterious closure of New Mexico’s Sunspot Solar Observatory by the FBI earlier this month now appears to be about an ongoing child pornography investigation, court documents show.

The secret behind the 11-day closure of the Observatory was explained in newly unsealed FBI records, and its application for a search warrant. According to the court documents, the federal agents were investigating a janitor suspected of using the observatory’s WiFi network to download child pornography.

Aliens or solar flare? Questions remain as Sunspot Observatory partially reopens after FBI closure

Authorities launched an investigation after a tip-off from a source within the observatory, who stumbled on a computer with images described as “not good.” After narrowing the list of suspects, the FBI discovered that a personal laptop was used to access prohibited content via the internal network.

The suspect, however, has not yet been detained or charged with anything, even though his name was mentioned on the warrant, according to KTSM (TV).

The Sunspot Solar Observatory, located in the mountains of southern New Mexico, was abruptly shut down on September 6 without any public explanation by the Association of Universities for Research in Astronomy, which runs the facility. The staff of the observatory, a local post office, and those who live on the site were all evacuated. While it was later explained that the facility was shut due to “security concerns,” the vague explanation and cloud of secrecy surrounding the closure led social media users to speculate.

Many wondered if scientists at the astronomical observatory, designed for the study of the Sun, could have found signs of alien life. Others thought that the scientists might have discovered an imminent lethal solar flare. Some even suspected the state of a government cover-up, recalling how the Pentagon finally admitted last year to running a long-secret UFO investigation program, which allegedly ended in 2012.

U-turn on multiculturalism? Danish public broadcaster told to stress importance of Christianity

RT Published time: 20 Sep, 2018 02:47

New guidelines for the Danish public broadcaster DR have put an emphasis on its highlighting the roots in Christianity of the country’s society, instead of multiculturalism and integration, which DR had been promoting.

The new contract with the state broadcaster was published by the Danish Ministry of Culture on Tuesday. Apart from budget cuts, which could mean up to 400 jobs losses, the document signals a huge change in broadcaster’s programming.

The contract states that the DR must make it clear that Danish society is based on principles of “democracy and has its roots in Christianity.” Previous issues of the contract had stated the broadcaster should “work for the promotion of integration in Danish society.”

The vague “integration” reference has been dropped and now the broadcaster's mission is described as being to “promote a Denmark based on community, built on values of democracy, equality and free speech.”

Media policy in Denmark is established through political agreement, between the government and the parties in the Folketing (Parliament). The new agreement (Mediepolitisk aftale) will cover the period 2019-2023, and will have a mid-term assessment of its effectiveness.

Credit for the new wording in the contract with an emphasis on Christianity is being taken by the anti-immigration Danish People's Party (DF), which campaigned to highlight Danish culture in the new government media policy agreement.

“This is a tightening-up we have had put in relative to the previous wording, which only obliged DR to particularly recognize Christian cultural legacy. We felt that was too weak. That's why we demanded this specification, which makes it clear that DR must present Christian cultural heritage to a greater degree,” DF's representative, Morten Marinus, told Politiken on Tuesday.

While welcomed by the anti-immigrant political establishment, the wording of the new agreement was slammed by the traditional parties. “The DF influence is clear and I think it is an incorrect prioritization of conservative values. It's another step towards a political agenda that does not want to integrate people,” Jacob Mark, media spokesperson with the Socialist People's Party, told Politiken.

“This is alarming because the wording is exclusionary in a diverse society like Denmark,” Marianne Jelved, media spokesperson with the Social Liberal (Radikale Venstre) party, added. “Danish society is built on Christian values, but also just as much on free speech and diversity.”

Denmark, which has an office of the Minister for Ecclesiastical Affairs, is predominantly Evangelical Lutheran, with over 75 percent of the population belonging to the Church of Denmark (Dansk Folkekirke), which is the official state religion. Islam constitutes the largest minority religion in the Nordic country, and has been growing in recent years following the influx of refugees and migrants into Europe.

Some 306,000 Muslims (about 5.3 percent of the population) were living in Denmark as of October 1, 2017. In 2015, approximately 263,800 Muslims resided in the Scandinavian kingdom, before Germany's 'Open Door' refugee policy flooded the country with newcomers, The recent increase in the number of migrants has dramatically affected the socio-economic landscape of the country with a population of roughly 5.7 million people.