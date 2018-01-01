EnglishFrançais
WEATHER FORECAST Thursday Sept 20th

Thursday, September 20th
Sunny and warm again today. Max Temp. 27 C. 0 at 3800 meters.
A few inoffensive cumulous clouds over the mountains, and some weak SW winds.

Tomorrow Friday
In the morning quite sunny and dry. Clouds arriving from the West during the afternoon, and a chance of showers by late afternoon or evening on the plain. An occasional thunderstorm possible. In Valais, probably sunny and dry all day. Max Temp 26 C. W winds strengthening in the mountains, sometimes will be felt on the plain.

Saturday
Cloudy with light rain over the northern half of Switzerland. Quite sunny elsewhere. Mostly sunny around Lake Leman and Valais. Cooler 21 C. Joran winds at times.

Sunday
Mostly Sunny, albeit some passing residual clouds in the morning in the North and East of the country. Max temp 25 C. Milder in the mountains.

Monday
Partly Sunny. Some showers possible. Max Temp around 20 C.

Tuesday and Wednesday
Probably quite sunny.

___________

That's the Weather on this Thursday, September 20th, from RADIO 74 "The Answer", to life's most significant questions.

 
