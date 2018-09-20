News About France… Friday, Sept 21st

Le Pen rejects psychiatric assessment order



By RFI Modified 20-09-2018 to 18:41 Edited by Ron Myers

A French judge ordered France's far-right leader Marine Le Pen to undergo psychiatric assessment, for publishing graphic tweets of Islamic State violence. Le Pen has said she would not go. In a rare move, even her staunch opponent Jean-Luc Mélenchon condemned the court order.

National Rally leader Marine Le Pen expressed outrage Thursday after being ordered to undergo psychiatric tests for tweeting pictures of atrocities committed by the Islamic State group.

Le Pen shared the gruesome images in December 2015, a few weeks after IS jihadists killed 130 people in attacks in Paris, so that people could understand the hideous and heinous crimes being committed by Jihadists, but it sparked condemnation from some circles in France.

The 50-year-old leader of the National Rally, who lost in the runoff of the presidential elections in 2017, was stripped of her parliamentary immunity because of the images, and charged with circulating violent messages that can be viewed by minors.

On Thursday, she tweeted copies of a court order requiring her to undergo a psychiatric evaluation.

Dated September 11, it calls for the tests to be carried out "as soon as possible" to establish whether Le Pen "is capable of understanding remarks and answering questions".

"It's crazy," Le Pen said in exasperation of the judge, herself a trained lawyer.

"I thought I had been through it all: well, no! For having condemned Daesh (IS) horrors in tweets, the 'justice system' is putting me through psychiatric tests! Just how far will they go?" she asked, repeating her view that it was part of a government plot to discredit her.

Speaking to reporters in the halls of the National Assembly, Le Pen said she felt "persecuted" by the state and would defy the order.

Le Pen dares magistrate to force her to attend

"Of course I won't go and submit myself to this psychiatric evaluation," she declared, daring the investigating magistrate to "force" her.

Under French law there is no legal mechanism for forcing a person to comply with such an order.

The prosecutor's office in the Paris suburb of Nanterre, where the court is located, said such tests were routine in cases involving the dissemination of violent messages.

But there were howls of indignation from Le Pen's supporters and allies nonetheless, and even some on the left.

Rightwinger Nicolas Dupont-Aignan questioned whether the French justice system was inspired by the Soviet Union, where political opponents were thrown in psychiatric hospitals.

"Next step the gulag?" he asked in a tweet.

Even some of Le Pen's opponents expressed misgivings about the tests.

Jean-Luc Melenchon, the France Unbowed leader, who once called Le Pen "half-demented", tweeted his "total disagreement" with the court order.

"It's not these kind of methods that will drive back the far right," wrote Melenchon, a fierce critic of Macron, and who denounced the court order as a "political decision".

_____________________

Macron announces national museum for terror victims

Issued on 20-09-2018 Modified 20-09-2018 to 16:48

At an annual memorial ceremony for terror victims, President Macron announced Wednesday the creation of a special museum. He also promised better services for victims and their families.

President Macron attended a commemoration ceremony for terror victims at Paris' Invalides gardens Wednesday afternoon. The event was organized by the French Association of Terror Victims (AFVT) and the French Federation of Victims of Mass Attacks.

"I would like a Memorial Museum. Preparations for this must start immediately", said Macron to an audience that included victims' representatives, ministers, as well as French political figures Nicolas Sarkozy and Jean-Luc Mélanchon.

The French President also spoke of Sophie Pétronin, hostage in Mali, and efforts being made to obtain her release.

Macron announced the creation of a National Resource and Resilience Centre to improve facilities for terror victims, including French victims abroad.

The French president also announced the establishment of a National Day for Terror Victims, the date of which will be decided after talks with related associations.

Victims of several attacks commemorated

France has been on a constant terror alert since 2015, when several tragic attacks caused 246 deaths.

The ceremony on Wednesday also recalled earlier terror attacks, such as the Mumbai attacks in 2008 and the Nairobi attacks in 2013.

A commemoration speech was also given for RFI journalists Ghislaine Dupont and Claude Verlon who died in Mali in 2013.

_____________________________

Accused of sexual molestation, priest kills himself in church

By RFI Issued on 20-09-2018 Modified 20-09-2018 to 10:48

A 38-year-old French priest committed suicide in his church in Rouen, a northern French town, after being accused of molesting a young woman, local prosecutors and police sources said on Wednesday.

Jean-Baptiste Sèbe killed himself on Tuesday in the church north of Rouen amid allegations from a local mother that her grown-up daughter had been a victim of "indecent behavior and sexual assault," a police source said.

The initial complaint was made to the archbishop of Rouen, and "police were not notified prior to the suicide," the source added, stressing that investigators remained "very cautious at this stage."

Local prosecutor Etienne Thieffry confirmed that an investigation was underway into "the exact reasons for the suicide" at the Saint-Jean XXIII church.

A spokesman for the Rouen diocese, Eric de la Bourdonnaye, told the AFP news agency he could "neither confirm nor deny these reports."

The Catholic Church has been shaken by a string of pedophile scandals over the past 25 years.

It was rocked in August by a devastating US report on child sex abuse, which accused more than 300 "predator" priests, of abusing more than 1,000 minors, over seven decades in the state of Pennsylvania.

The most senior French Catholic cleric to be caught up in scandal is Cardinal Philippe Barbarin, who is to go on trial in January for allegedly covering up for a priest, accused of abusing boy scouts in the Lyon area in the 1980s.

_______________________________

French farmers furious as France announces more bears for the Pyrenees

The Local This e-mail address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it @thelocalfrance 20 September 2018





Dozens of farmers and lawmakers stormed out of a meeting Thursday with France's new environment minister after he confirmed that two more bears would soon be released into the Pyrenees mountains.

Some 40 brown bears currently roam the range between France and Spain after France began importing them from Slovenia in 1996 after the native population had been hunted to near-extinction.

The latest move to increase their numbers infuriated farmers who have long complained about the predators killing sheep and other livestock.

The addition of two more females was announced by former environment minister Nicolas Hulot last March as part of a 10-year "Bear Plan" to increase their numbers to some 50 sexually mature bears.

Opponents had been hoping that following Hulot's shock resignation last month -- he accused President Macron's government of insufficient action on green causes -- his successor might roll back the plan.

But Francois de Rugy, after meeting with around 60 farmers and lawmakers in the southwestern city of Pau, told journalists the bears would be released "by early October".

The news prompted most of the participants at the meeting to walk out shortly after it started.

"What good is talking if the decision has already been made? We left," said Etienne Serna, the mayor of Aramits who acts as spokesman for an anti-bear association.

Meanwhile, around 200 shepherds and farmers who had refused to meet with Rugy held a protest in Asasp-Arros, a neighboring village at the foot of the Pyrenees.

"Using all possible means, we will refuse the re-introduction of bears on our land, where they have no place," said Olivier Maurin, president of a local anti-bear group.

"And if we need weapons and rifles to make sure Francois de Rugy hears us, we'll use them," he said next to a teddy bear hanging from a noose with the words "Wanted: Dead or Toothless".

Police appeared to take the threat seriously, setting up roadblocks to the village and searching vehicles.

Environmental activists say the bears are necessary for ensuring the region's biodiversity, and point to recent elections of pro-bear mayors in several towns, despite the loss of hundreds of sheep and other livestock each year.

The government compensates farmers for any livestock deaths from bear attacks.

________________________

Five French rail stations and Paris airport at risk of major power outage

The Local - Ben McPartland This e-mail address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it @mcpben

20 September 2018





A report into a power cut at Montparnasse station that halted rail traffic for days at the height of the summer holidays has revealed that several other mainline stations around France and a Paris airport are also at risk of being hit by crippling outages.

The alarming news was announced by the head of RTE (Reseau de Transport d'electricité) which manages the electricity supply to France's transport network.

François Brottes was asked to appear before senators to explain the cause of the major power outage that hit Paris Montparnasse station at the end of July and left rail transport crippled for days and ruined the holiday plans for tens of thousands of people.

Unfortunately Brottes was unable to explain the exact cause of the outage at Montparnasse, which followed a fire at an electrical centre near the capital, but did reveal that five mainline rail stations in total are at risk of suffering similar fate, so too is Orly airport in Paris.

The five stations are Gare de Lyon in Paris which serves the south of France, Rennes as well as the two train stations in the city of Lyon: Part Dieu and Perrache.

The fifth station is of course Gare Montparnasse in Paris which faces a repeat of July's travel chaos.

Aeroports de Paris, which runs Orly airport confirmed to Le Parisien newspaper that studies were being carried out to look into providing the airport with a second source of power in case of a major outage.

Responding to the alarming news centrist senator Hervé Maurey said: "We can see that our transport infrastructure is on its last legs. Successive governments have neglected things."

_____________________________

Insects in Orangina: French public warned of hidden animal traces in everyday foods

The Local This e-mail address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it @thelocalfrance 20 September 2018

A leading European food watchdog has warned the French public to be aware of animal ingredients "gate crashing" everyday food and drink items, including traces of insects in Orangina, beef extracts in yoghurts and pork in sweets. In other words check the food labels on the packaging.

Next time you go to the French supermarket, you may want to take a very close look at what's inside the strawberry ice cream, tinned beans or Orangina you're about to buy.

Common items such as ice cream, fizzy drinks or even apples may contain traces of pork or beef, a leading European consumer watchdog has warned.

On Thursday, the food charity Foodwatch released the result of its study titled 'Hands off! Animals gatecrash these products' in which it accused food manufacturers of a lack of transparency over their food labelling and of misleading consumers.

It listed a dozen supermarket products containing these 'hidden' animal extracts.

The items singled out include the much-loved fizzy drink Orangina, which contains traces of insects, Yoplait's fruit yoghurt made with beef extracts , Carte d'Or ice cream also containing beef extracts, marshmallows with pork ingredients, tinned vegetables containing chicken stock and a tiramisu dessert with traces of pork.

The watchdog has accused food producers of concealing this fact by adding animal additives to products which the consumer would not expect to contain them, or by using names for animal-based additives which the consumer does not understand.

"The food industry knows full well when it uses food additives made with animal substances. We are also allowed to know so that we can choose freely what we want or what we don't want to consume," Foodwatch campaign manager Mégane Ghorbani said.

While some French brands, such as Bonduelle, which sells tinned vegetables, or Auchan supermarket's own brand use animal extracts in unexpected products, they label their products clearly, the watchdog said. But other brands are deliberately misleading.

Most ususpecting French parents for example probably don't know that when they are buying French school kids favourite 'le petit ourson' sweet - a teddy-bear shaped marchmallow covered in milk chocolate - that it contains traces of pork.

This goes for other sweets from the Haribo brand. The pork comes from the gelatine in the sweets, but only 'gelatine' is listed in the ingredients, which most people may not know is made from animals, the watchdog said.

Another example Foodwatch gives is the ingredient 'shellac', also called E904, which is made out the cochineal insect and is found in the wax added on apples to make them shiny.

"Consumers want to know if their products contain animal extracts as they are vegetarian, or by religious conviction. They have the right to know," Ghorbani told Franceinfo. "Things are not clear enough for the consumer. Sometimes marketing becomes more important that essential information they need to know," she added.

The organisation carried out a study in the French supermarket over several months. Here's the list of products containing 'hidden' animal extracts they came up with.

Dairy products and desserts:

Panier de Yoplait 0%, Framboise Fraise Cerise Mûre Yoplait: contains traces of beef from the gelatine



Nestlé Le Viennois Chocolat Lactalis (Nestlé Ultra Frais): contains traces of pork from the gelatine

Carrefour's own brand Tiramisu: contains traces of pork from the gelatine



Auchan's own brand 'Macaron aux Framboises': contains traces of beef from the gelatin

Ice-cream 'Façon Glacier, Fraise & Morceaux de meringue Carte d’Or': contains 'shellac', an additive made from cochineal insects.

Sweets:

'L’Authentique Petit Ourson Guimauve (Cémoi)': contains traces of pork

Haribo's 'Chamallows, L’Original': contains traces of pork and of coloring containing conchenille insect extracts

Drinks:

'Orangina rouge': contains E120 made from insects.

Wine: animal-based gelatine and fish glue, are used as clarifying agents in wine production, even when its organic. Because these ingredients are used in the making of the product, they don't have to be added to the list of ingredients.

Cheese, fruit and vegetables:

Système U's own brand cheese 'Comté A.O.P U bio': it contains the enzyme rennet, which is found in a calf's stomach.

Tinned mixed vegetables for the Bonduelle brand 'Flageolets extra-fins, oignons et carottes Cassegrain': contains chicken stock.

Apples: some apples, such as the Fuji variety, may be covered in wax which contains 'shellac' made from insects.

________________________

That’s News About France on this Friday, September 21st.

I’m Ron Myers reporting for RADIO 74 “The Answer”, wishing you a pleasant weekend.

_____________________

When does summer end and autumn start this year?

There are two different dates that mark the end of summer and the beginning of autumn.

These depend if you are referring to astronomical autumn or the meteorological autumn.

For meteorologists, summer ends on August 31, and autumn begins on September 1, running until November 30. Winter, beginning on Dec 1st.

But for astronomers, summer ends on September 22 in the northern hemisphere and autumn begins on Sunday, September 23.

So even though autumn already began 3 weeks ago for meteorologists, for astronomers autumn will begin at the moment of equinox, which will come early this Sunday morning, at 3:54.



What is equinox? On equinox, night and day are nearly exactly the same length – 12 hours – all over the world. "Equinox" is derived from Latin, meaning "equal night." However this isn't entirely true. In reality, equinoxes don't have exactly 12 hours of daylight.

On the equator, day and night stay approximately the same length all year round, but the day will always appear a little longer than 12 hours. Why?

At equinox, the geometric center of the sun is above the horizon for 12 hours, and you might think that the length of the day (hours of daylight) would be 12 hours too.

However, ‘sunrise’ is defined as the moment the upper edge of the sun's disk becomes visible above the horizon – not when the center of the sun is visible. In the same sense, ‘sunset’ refers to the moment the Sun's upper edge, not the center, disappears below the horizon. The time it takes for the sun to fully rise and set, which is several minutes, is added to the day and subtracted from the night, and therefore the equinox day lasts a little longer than 12 hours.

Refraction: Light Lingers

Another reason why the day is longer than 12 hours on an equinox, is that the Earth's atmosphere refracts sunlight.

This refraction, or bending of the light, causes the Sun’s upper edge to be visible from Earth several minutes before the edge actually reaches the horizon. The same thing happens at sunset, when you can see the sun for several minutes after it has actually dipped under the horizon. This causes every day on Earth – including the days of the equinoxes – to be at least 6 minutes longer than it would have been without this refraction.