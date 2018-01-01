WEATHER FORECAST Friday Sept 21st

Weekend Weather

Friday

Clouds arriving from the West. Some showers this evening or overnight.

Max Temp 26 C. 0 at 3600 meters. Moderate SW winds on the plain and in the mountains, shifting to NW on the plain this evening, with gusts of Joran.

Saturday

Sunny, though with frequent high clouds. Max Temp 21 C. 0 at 3000 meters.

Weak to moderate W winds. Bise on the Plateau and Jura.

Sunday

Quite sunny. Cloudier over the northern half of the country. Bright and sunny around Lake Leman and in Valais. Weather deteriorating from the West by evening. Some showers overnight into Monday. Max Temps 23 to 26 C. Milder in the mountains.

Monday

Showers subsiding. The snow line lowering to 2000 meters. Then sunnier with Bise winds. Strong N winds in the mountains. Cooler. Highs 15 to 19 C.

Tuesday and Wednesday

Probably Mostly Sunny. Max Temps. 14 and 18 C. Bise winds N of the Alps.

Thursday

Mostly Sunny. Bise winds on the Plateau.

Friday

Cloudier at times, but probabably no rain.

