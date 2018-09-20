News About France... Monday, Sept 24th

Macron's popularity hits record low in France

More than 70% of France's population is dissatisfied with President Emmanuel Macron's leadership, according to a major poll published Sunday. The fall comes after a scandal concerning Macron's ex-aide Alexandre Benalla, and the resignation of Environment Minister Nicolas Hulot.

The popularity of French President Emmanuel Macron has hit its lowest level since the start of his term, according to a major tracker poll published on Sunday, with just 29 percent of respondents satisfied with his leadership.

The poll by research group Ifop and published in the Journal du Dimanche showed an overall fall of five points in September compared with August, reflecting the 40-year-old's battle with a series of domestic and foreign setbacks.

The results of the widely watched Ifop poll are broadly in line with other surveys that have shown the approval ratings of the centrist falling sharply following a scandal involving a security aide in July.

A separate poll by the Kantar Sofres Onepoint group published on September 17 showed that only 19 percent of French people had a positive view of Macron's record, while another survey on September 11 showed only 29 percent thought he was a "good president."

Historical trend for newly-elected presidents

The results reinforce a longer-term trend of French voters turning quickly on their presidents soon after their election -- something suffered by Macron's predecessors Francois Hollande and Nicolas Sarkozy.

Was Macron's attitude too condescending?

But many analysts also believe Macron has made a series of political errors, including failing to address the scandals over the summer quickly enough and repeatedly creating negative headlines with harsh or condescending remarks.

His leadership style was again questioned last week when he told an unemployed gardener that he should look for a job in a restaurant or on a building site and implied he was not searching hard enough.

France's economy fails to kick off

Macron's biggest challenge remains the economy, however, with his pro-business reforms failing so far to produce a significant fall in unemployment or a major uptick in growth.

His government will unveil its draft budget for 2019 on Monday, which is set to see fresh efforts to rein in France's chronic overspending via cuts to the public sector payroll and caps on pensions.

The survey by Ifop published on Sunday was conducted between September 14-22 on 1,964 people.

Macron's approval rating of 29 percent includes 3.0 percent of people who declared themselves "very satisfied" and 26 percent who said they were "mostly satisfied."

Hollande had an inferior rating of 23 percent at the same time of his term and Sarkozy had a rating of 34 percent.

At a Salzburg summit on Thursday, French President Emmanuel Macron said Brexit campaigners who promised a bright future for the UK outside the EU were "liars".

French President Emmanuel Macron on Thursday mocked the British politicians he says falsely claimed Brexit would be easy and then resigned to avoid having to deliver on their promises.

Macron was speaking after an EU summit in Salzburg at which the 27 other European Union leaders warned Prime Minister Theresa May her plan for Britain's exit from the club needs more work before a key October summit.

"Brexit is a choice made by the British people and a choice that was pushed by certain people who predicted easy solutions," Macron said, referring to the Britain's June 2016 Brexit referendum campaign.

"So Brexit tells us something -- and it is with total respect for British sovereignty that I say this -- it shows us that those who told us that they could easily do without Europe, that everything would go well, that it's easy and would gain them a lot of money are liars," he told reporters.

"And what's more, they left the next day so they didn't have to handle it," he added.

Macron did not say who he was targeting with his "liars" remark, but Britain's former foreign secretary Boris Johnson and former Brexit negotiator David Davis -- who both campaigned strongly for Britain to leave the EU -- resigned in recent months during talks on the divorce deal.

Both have also turned against May's latest negotiating position, complicating her position as she tries to agree Brexit terms with Europe and hold her governing majority together in the British parliament.

Ex-President François Hollande said the Indian government imposed Reliance Industries as a trading partner for France's 8 billion-euro sale of Rafale fighter jets in 2016. Indian opposition accused PM Modi of "betrayal". Questions also surround Reliance financing a film by Hollande's partner Julie Gayet.

Former French president Francois Hollande on Friday fueled controversy over India's multi-billion dollar purchase of 36 Rafale fighter jets in 2016, reportedly saying France was given "no choice" on the Indian partner for manufacturer Dassault.

Did Modi bail out Reliance Group through preferential treatment?

His comments stoked debate on a subject which has gained significant traction in India in recent weeks, since the opposition Congress party accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of favoring private conglomerate Reliance Group over a public company in the aircraft deal.

India's opposition party alleges Modi gave preferential treatment to industrialist Anil Ambani, the billionaire chairman of Reliance Group, to the detriment of state-run Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL).

A decision by Dassault, say French and Indian officials

Officials in India and France say aircraft manufacturer Dassault had freely chosen to partner with Reliance, despite Ambani having no previous experience in the field of aeronautics.

"We did not have a say in that," Hollande told investigative website Mediapart. "It was the Indian government that proposed this service group (Reliance), and Dassault who negotiated with Ambani.

"We did not have a choice, we took the interlocutor who was given to us," added Hollande, who was president of France from 2012-2017.

Questions over Hollande's partner Julie Gayet's film financing

The former French leader denied any conflict of interest with Reliance Group, which partially financed a film by his girlfriend Julie Gayet in 2016.

"That is why, moreover, this group (Reliance) did not have to give me any thanks for anything. I could not even imagine that there was any connection to a film by Julie Gayet."

Contacted by AFP, France's embassy in New Delhi did not comment.

Did Dassault really have a choice?

India's defense ministry wrote on Twitter that neither the Indian nor French government "had any say in the commercial decision".

The French foreign ministry later issued a statement saying that "the sole obligations of the French government were to assure delivery and the quality of the equipment".

Paris was "in no way involved in the choice of Indian industrial partners," the ministry added.

For its part Dassault Aviation said in a statement Friday that the contract was "a government-to-government agreement".

Congress President Rahul Gandhi, who has led the opposition's focus on the deal, wrote: "Thanks to Francois Hollande, we now know he (Modi) personally delivered a deal worth billions of dollars to a bankrupt Anil Ambani."

"The PM has betrayed India. He has dishonored the blood of our soldiers," Gandhi added.

World's largest defence importer

Foreign manufacturers obtaining arms contracts in India are obliged to reinvest a portion of the sums collected in India.

Under the Rafale deal, France must spend amounts totaling around half the eight billion euros paid by the Indian government.

Dassault has invested more than 100 million euros in its joint venture with Reliance.

The French firm had spent years negotiating a deal for 126 fighter jets to be manufactured in India with HAL, but talks had stalled.

On taking office, Modi's government cancelled the negotiations and decided to directly purchase 36 Rafale fighter jets made in France.

India -- the world's largest defense importer -- has been investing tens of billions in updating its Soviet-era military hardware to counter long-standing territorial disputes with its nuclear-armed neighbour, including a strengthening China.

It intends to use compensations payments such as in the Rafale deal to create a local defence industry.

French President Emmanuel Macron announced honors on Friday for Algerians who fought alongside French troops in Algeria's war of independence, part of fresh moves to confront France's painful legacy in North Africa.

Macron is to grant national awards to more than 20 former fighters and people who have battled for recognition of the Algerians who fought for Paris in the country's brutal eight-year liberation war.

After a peace accord granted Algerian independence on March 18, 1962, only around 60,000 Algerian loyalists known as "harkis" were allowed into France. There, they suffered rampant discrimination and, in many cases, poverty.

The rest – between 55,000 and 75,000, according to historians – remained in Algeria, where many were massacred after being accused of being traitors.

Notifications published in the official journal on Friday showed that Macron would grant the Legion d'Honneur, the country's top honour, to six former fighters and the co-founder of an association that has fought for their rights.

Another 19 people are to be granted an Order of Merit, ahead of France's National Harki Day on September 25.

The National Harki Liaison Committee (CNLH) said the gesture came "a little late". "The Harkis are nearing the end of their lives. Today, the youngest is 80 years old," committee president Boaza Gasmi told France Info. "To be honest, our fight is for real recognition and real reparations. It's not awards that will relieve the Harkis' suffering."

A sensitive issue

The fate of the harkis in France and their descendants, who number hundreds of thousands, remains a highly sensitive issue in France, acting as a reminder of its colonial history.

Previous presidents of the left and right had taken cautious steps to acknowledge and face up to French wrongdoing in Algeria and after the war.

Rightwing leader Nicolas Sarkozy admitted in 2012 that France failed in its duty towards the Algerians who fought for France, saying the country "should have protected the harkis from history, it did not do so".

Macron has gone further than his predecessors in addressing France's past in Algeria.

Last year he sparked controversy on the campaign trail by declaring that France's colonization of Algeria was a "crime against humanity", leading to protests from some harki groups.

In July, a working group formed at Macron’s initiative urged the creation of a €40 million fund for reparations for Harkis and their children. But the sum is lower than groups like the CNLH hoped.

The Harki community called in early September for Macron to grant reparations commensurate with their suffering at the end of the Algerian war, recalling the support the community gave him in his 2017 presidential campaign and threatening to lodge complaints against France for crimes against humanity.

A few days later, the CNLH reiterated its determination to “go all the way” to plead their case before international tribunals should the government not satisfy their demands.

Last week Macron acknowledged that the French military instituted a "system" that facilitated torture as it sought to cling on to its 130-year rule in the country.

He made the announcement while admitting that the French state was responsible for the torture and death of mathematician Maurice Audin, a French Communist pro-independence activist who disappeared in Algiers in 1957.

The 1954-1962 Algerian war of independence sparked fears of a coup in France, with mutinous generals reluctant to relinquish the colony.

The conflict left at least 400,000 people dead.

Fountains were tinted black in several French towns Saturday during protests against plans by Total oil company to drill near a coral reef at the mouth of the Amazon in Brazil.

The protesters insist the plan threatens a "unique" natural habitat.

"The Amazon reef is not an oil well" and "Defend the Amazon reef," read banners held aloft by supporters of Greenpeace and environmental group ANV-Cop21 as they converged on some 30 towns including Paris, Rennes, Bordeaux, and Nancy.

At the stylish early nineteenth century Lions de Nubie fountain in Paris' La Villette district, some protesters daubed themselves with molasses, waded into the water and smeared the sticky black goo on the structure.

"It's no longer the age of oil but of transition" to cleaner forms of energy, Greenpeace campaigner Edina Ifticene told AFP.

The protests came as Total was preparing to unveil the findings of a new study into the planned project's impact to Brazilian authorities.

Greenpeace has documented the existence of coral in the target area.

In late May, Brazil's environmental agency Ibama urged Total to look deeper into the consequences of drilling, judging its initial study "insufficient."

"We have four months to respond. We are being asked to undertake extra studies and we shall do so," Total chairman Patrick Pouyanne said at the time, insisting the company would ensure the plan respects the environment.

At the same time, the company rejected as "non-existent" the risks highlighted by opponents.

Greenpeace says the coral reef, discovered in 2016 -- some three years after Total bought exploration blocks just a few kilometers away, is larger than first thought and extends into the area where Total wants to drill.

It is concerned of the effects of a potential oil spill on the ecosystem and nearby coastal mangrove.

"We have to stop this abuse. The oil firm should not drill near this ecosystem and near this mangrove which, if touched by an oil slick would be impossible to clean up," insisted Ifticene.

Almost half of olive oils sold in France do not conform to regulation, a new report has found, with many containing added vegetable oil, and falsely claiming to be “extra virgin” or “organic”.

A study into olive oil in France by consumer fraud office (DGCCRF), published on Friday, found widespread fraud among olive oil sellers on shelves across the country.

In 2016, almost half of all olive oils were not as they were described on their labels, the DGCCRF said.

In a press release, the office explained that of 139 samples of olive oil tested in 2016, “one in four were declared as ‘to watch out for’, and 67 (48%) were declared as not conforming to regulations”.

The most common issue was incorrect labelling, which gave the impression that the oils were of a higher quality than they really were.

The DGCCRF said, the majority are foreign olive oils with quality defects that have caused us to reclassify them into a lower quality level of product."

It added that “five oils that were analyzed had been falsified with the addition of sunflower oil or rapeseed oil”.

Of the oil producers tested, 17 were given legal warnings for “labelling errors”, 39 were handed injunctions for “not conforming to labelling laws”, and 71 were formally warned for “non-compliant labelling”.

Of these, some were also apprehended for making reference to “organic production methods” when this was not the case, e.g. pretending an oil was organic when it was not; and others were warned about falsely using the “logo for Appellation d’Origine Protégée (AOP)”.

A statement by the DGCCRF read: “The level of non-conformity is still at a very high level in the olive oil industry and has been for years."

It concluded that labelling and communication on the origins of olive oils and extra virgin olive oils should continue to be imposed by regulation and that its regular checks were “entirely justified”.

