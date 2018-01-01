WEATHER FORECAST Monday Sept 24th

Monday

Sunny this afternoon. Max Temps 15 to 18 C. 20 in Valais. 0 at 2400 meters, rising to 3400 meters during the day. Moderate N-NW winds. On the Plateau, moderate Bise winds, strong around Lake Leman and over ridges of the Jura.



Tomorrow Tuesday

Sunny. Moderate Bise winds will blow on the Plateau, sometimes strong around Lake Leman and in the Jura. Highs 14 to 17 C. up to 18 in Valais.



Wednesday

Sunny. Milder in the mountains. Max Temps 17 to 20 on the Plain

Thursday

Sunny. Highs 20 to 23 C.



Friday

Sunny. Highs 19 to 22 C.



At the weekendâ€¦



Saturday: Sunny. Bise Winds on the Plateau, and maybe some morning stratus.



Sunday: Sunny. Maybe some stratus on the Plain in the morning.





Thatâ€™s the weather on this Monday, September 24th.



SOS! Our DAB+ transmission fees come due again on October 1st. thatâ€™s one week from today. 16,500 CHF must be paid in advance for the fourth quarter of 2018.

If we fail to pay, our DAB+ broadcasting contract will get cancelled, eliminating RADIO 74 from broadcasting in Switzerland. This is a serious threat, and weâ€™re asking every RADIO 74 listener to make a donation this week.

There are several ways to donateâ€¦

1) A virement (transfer) from your account to Home and Family Life Switzerland.

2) Make a cash donation using a BV (bulletin de versement).

3) Donate on the home page of the RADIO 74 website.

4) Weâ€™ll even drive to your door to pick up donations.

This is urgent and weâ€™re counting on your support to keep RADIO 74 on the air in Switzerland.