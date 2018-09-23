News About France... Tuesday, Sept 25th

French government to put money in people's pockets through tax cuts

By RFI Issued on 24-09-2018 Modified 24-09-2018 to 15:09

The French government on Monday unveiled billions of euros in tax relief for businesses alongside further budget cuts, as President Macron struggles to deliver more jobs and higher growth as promised.

The former investment banker's poll ratings have dived in recent weeks, as growth has slowed despite a series of reforms presented as unavoidable shock treatment for getting France on solid financial footing.

Critics say most people have been left behind by Macron's policies so far, which have seen him raise taxes on retirees while cutting a wealth tax on top earners.

Pensions and welfare benefits will be shaved further in the 2019 budget -- Macron complained in June that France spends "a crazy amount of dough" on social programs.

And 4,100 more public sector jobs will be axed as Macron aims for a deficit of 2.8 percent of GDP, below the 3 percent limit set for EU members.

Higher taxes on fuel and cigarettes will also hit consumers next year.

But the government says the pillar of the 2019 budget will be a combined 20 billion euros of tax cuts for businesses and six billion euros in tax relief for households, including a gradual end to an annual housing tax.

"The long-term goal is to build a new French prosperity that will benefit all French people in all regions," Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said as he presented the budget in Paris.

But he acknowledged that results from Macron's reform drive so far "are unsatisfactory compared with our European neighbour, and we certainly don't intend to stop here".

"We're doing less well than our European partners on unemployment, growth, the deficit and debt," Le Maire said.

Ratings sink

Patience is wearing thin for many as unemployment has barely budged since Macron's election in May 2017, standing at 9.1 percent.

The 40-year-old centrist captured the presidency with a pledge to shake up an economy he says is held back by excessive regulations and rigid labour laws.

But growth has been slowing and is now widely expected to reach just 1.6 percent this year, and the government is forecasting an uptick to just 1.7 percent next year.

A poll released on Sunday found just 29 percent satisfied with Macron's leadership, while a separate survey last week said only 19 percent of French people held a positive view of his record.

______________________________

Interesting, isn’t it, how similar is Macron’s economic strategy to that of US President Donald Trump’s?

______________________________

French retailer Carrefour denies seeking Casino merger

By RFI Issued on 24-09-2018 Modified 24-09-2018 to 12:42

French supermarket giant Carrefour on Monday denied approaching rival Casino with a tentative offer for a tie-up, as the pair became the latest chains to be swept up in Europe's retail wars.

The development comes as behemoths like Carrefour -- which at the turn of the century was the world's second-biggest retailer but which has since lost ground to online competitors like Amazon and Costco -- struggle to retain their dominance.

In a statement released in English, supermarket chain Casino said Sunday it had been "has been contacted by Carrefour over the last few days with a view to a possible combination".

It said its board met to discuss the proposal, but that it rejected the bid outright.

Carrefour responded several hours later by issuing a statement that "denies having solicited Casino".

It also said it was "surprised that Casino's board of directors would have been submitted a merger proposal that does not exist", adding that it was considering legal action.

____________________________

French funfair king sparks outrage with anti-gay comments

FRANCE 24 Text by Emilie BOYER KING Latest update : 2018-09-24

French fairground legend Marcel Campion has been troublesome for Paris City Hall for decades. Now the 77-year-old, who vows to affect upcoming municipal elections, has caused sparks by calling city officials "homosexual perverts".

The funfair tycoon is not one to mince his words, especially against anyone who gets in his way. In a video released on Sunday by the Journal du Dimanche (JDD), Campion is seen making light of what he referred to as "gay perverts" and "good for nothing" City Hall officials, whom he believes have been trying to push him and his fairground empire out of Paris.

Nothing new. The outspoken Campion regularly vents against the Mairie de Paris over its attempts to regulate his iconic funfair, in the city’s picturesque Tuileries gardens. But now Campion is gearing up to fight Socialist Mayor Anne Hidalgo in the Paris municipal election in 2020. Sunday’s video dates from January, when Campion held a public meeting to introduce his movement, Paris Libéré (Paris Freed).

Journale de Dimanche released the video ahead of a meeting Thursday, when Campion – who does not want to be a candidate himself – will gather his troops once again to take the movement forward as the contest heats up.

'The city is governed by gays'

In the video, Campion mocks the mayor, her predecessor and other politicians.

“Were they Parisians? I don’t know. I knew Bertrand Delanoë (a former Paris mayor, who is gay); he was Tunisian. Now we have Anne Hidalgo, she’s from Madrid,” he said of the Spanish-born mayor. Campion is also heard saying that Green Party politicians are like "crap" and "worms to be squashed".

But most of his wrath is directed at Hidalgo’s deputy, Bruno Julliard, who announced his resignation last week.

“He’s the best one. He’s the one who rules over the city. Since he bats for the other team, he met Delanoë, and they made the madness together and then, just like that, he became first deputy mayor. And with Anne Hidalgo, he’s just great, because at the same time, he brought in all the gays of the planet. That means that the city is governed by gays.”

“I don’t have anything against gays,” he added. “Except those ones, they’re a bit perverted.”

Campion has since apologized, saying in a press release that the fact that Julliard was gay has nothing to do with his anti-funfair politics.

But it didn’t matter. The anti-homophobe lobby set off a flurry of reaction from most political circles.

Responding on Twitter, Julliard vowed to sue Campion.

“Homophobia must be fought relentlessly, because it oppresses, stigmatizes and kills each day, adding that Julliard will be prosecuted.

Other politicians joined in, calling for Campion to be sued.

Mayor Hidalgo vowed that “homophobia will never have a place in Paris. Legal action will be taken,” she said.

Campion holds a understandable grudge against the mayor that has intensified this year, ever since she ordered him to take down his70-metre-tall Ferris wheel from the Place de la Concorde in central Paris.

The iconic "Grande Roue", which was finally dismantled in July, has been a Paris fixture on and off – and more or less legally – for the past 25 years.

But last spring, Campion was placed under formal investigation over the conditions under which the Concorde Ferris wheel concession was awarded in 2015.

Adding insult to injury, this year Paris City Hall also banned Campion’s traditional Christmas market, which has taken place over the festive season on the Champs Elysées each year. Inexpensive Chinese trinkets sold were deemed by City Hall as too tacky for the City of Lights, which said it wanted to preserve the historic character of the famous Parisian avenue.

The market will move less than a mile away to grounds outside the Louvre and will join Campion’s funfair in the Tuileries gardens. This decision has been construed by some observers as a political move as the battle for the Mairie de Paris heats up. The Tuileries grounds belong to the state, led by Macron’s ruling centrist La République en marche (LREM) party, and not the Mairie de Paris led by Hidalgo from the left-wing Socialist Party.

An industrious teenager

Campion is used to fighting for his patch. Born into a family of fairground workers in 1940, Campion was only 3 years old when he lost his mother to a Nazi shell, and became a ward of the state. Like others in the Traveller community, his father had been deported from occupied France and imprisoned in Nazi Germany.

Reunited after the war, the young Campion helped his father working on the fairgrounds, but he ultimately left home at 14. As an industrious teenager, he saved enough money to buy a lottery business for his ailing father, and a French fry stand and fairground ride for himself.

He set up shop at 17, selling fries outside the Tuileries gardens. From a young age he became a leader among the funfair workers, and a spokesman at only 25 in their winning the fight to keep Paris’s Foire du Trône (at one end of the Bois de Vincennes) from migrating to the suburbs.

In 1983, Campion and his funfair fellows occupied the Champs de Mars, the garden in the shadow of the Eiffel Tower, to save the Fête à Neu-Neu funfair. He would win that battle too, obtaining negotiations with Paris mayor and future French president Jacques Chirac.

As he readies to fight a new political battle, Campion appears more feisty than ever.

“I’ll stop funfairs only when I’m a hundred years old,” he once told the press.



Whatever the outcome of the municipal elections two years from now, the funfair king is likely to remain a thorn in the side of Paris City hall for many years to come.

___________________________

Glyphosate, the issue poisoning Macron's government

FRANCE 24 Text by Ségolène ALLEMANDOU Latest update : 2018-09-23

President Macron made a campaign promise: to ban glyphosate, the weed killer sold by Monsanto under the Roundup brand. But last week, his party’s lawmakers rejected an amendment to do that, raising accusations they are beholden to the farm lobby.

The night of Friday, September 14 was a long one for the members of parliament who had gathered at the National Assembly for a second reading of the draft Agriculture and Food Law. It left an especially a bitter taste in the mouths of many of them, particularly that of François-Michel Lambert, a member of Macron’s LREM party who had just seen his amendment calling for a complete ban on the sale and use of glyphosate by 2021 voted down.

Many members of parliament are frustrated that they weren’t able to live up to the public’s expectations on outlawing glyphosate, at a time when the population is clearly hostile to the herbicide. More than eight out of ten people in France believe that the weed killer is a carcinogen and "potentially dangerous to health" and should be banned, according to a survey published in October 2017. "LREM has decided to listen to the 22% who think that the environment is not an emergency,” Lambert lamented.

________________________

Flights between France and the UK could be grounded in no-deal Brexit

The Local This e-mail address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it @thelocalfrance 24 September 2018

The British government has released a new set of Brexit "impact notices" on Monday, one of which warns that if there's a no-deal divorce with the EU then planes between the UK and France, plus other EU countries could be grounded, because EU licenses would not be valid.

That would mean airlines having to apply for "individual permissions" to operate between respective states.

"In order to ensure permissions were granted and flights continued, the UK’s preference would be to agree a basic arrangement or understanding on a multilateral basis between the UK and the EU.

"Alternatively, bilateral arrangements between the UK and an individual EU country could be put in place, specifying the conditions under which air services would be permitted. By definition any such agreement would be reciprocal in nature. The European Commission has previously acknowledged that a ‘bare bones’ agreement on air services, would be desirable in the event of the UK leaving with ‘no deal’.

____________________________

France to ban electric scooters from pavements

The Local This e-mail address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it @thelocalfrance 24 September 2018

France's transport minister has vowed to crackdown on those speedy electric scooters that are starting to make walking on the pavement in France hazardous.

Mme. Borne said she wants to introduce a new law that would force electric scooters off pedestrian pavements and onto roads and cycle paths.

Electric scooters have taken off in France in recent years particularly in big cities like Paris and Lyon.

While some riders will use the roads many stick to footpaths to avoid traffic lights and cars, but not without conflict with much slower moving pedestrians.

Some of the more powerful scooters can reach speeds of 40km/h.

But there is nothing in current French law that bans electric scooters from the pavements. But Borne has vowed to change that.

However the transport minister dismissed the idea of forcing electric scooter users to obtain a special kind of license which is the case for riders of certain mopeds.

_____________________________

France on bed bug alert after suspected Rentrée spread

Connexion

France is on bed bug alert after the insect has been found spreading across Île-de-France in particular, following the return from holidays earlier this month.

In Paris, specially-trained dogs are being used to sniff out bed bugs, as the insects are often too small - or too good at hiding - to be seen by humans.

The infestation is thought to have arrived in France following the summer holiday season, when many people will have travelled abroad to youth hostels, Airbnbs or hotels that may have been infested.

Holiday destinations have been described as “real hotbeds” for the bugs, due to many holidaymakers travelling around the world, bringing the bugs home with them, hidden in their baggage.

Bed bugs and their eggs can live in mattresses, including in the seams and in corners, where they are more difficult to see; but also live on humans, in clothes and in suitcases for a short while, making their spread across the world much easier.

One bed bug can lay up to 500 eggs in its life.

Humans usually only realize they have an infestation after waking up covered in tiny bites from the live bugs.

It may be possible to avoid bringing them home with you from holiday by ensuring that you check your suitcase for insects, and wash all of your luggage at a high temperature before going to bed.

Once infested, sometimes steaming the mattress and simply washing all sheets and towels is enough to get rid of the bugs, but more often it requires multiple treatments with insecticide to kill them completely.

Emilie Gaultier, a dog handler in Paris, has been inspecting apartments with her trained dog, Maggie.

One woman, Anne from Boulogne-Billancourt, said she had to treat her apartment twice with insecticide, and has had to move all of her family’s belongings elsewhere during the treatment.

She and her husband have been sleeping on a blow-up airbed in the meantime, and her children’s school bags and belongings are being kept in closed-off boxes with double-sided tape, to trap the bugs where they eventually die.

___________________________

That’s News About France on this Tuesday, September 25th.

I’m Ron Myers reporting for RADIO 74 “The Answer”.

___________________________

Has Science Found a Way to make Man Live Forever?

By Pastor Hal Mayer on Sep 24, 2018 06:00 am

Sunday Express. Many people hope to reverse the process of aging in a bid to remain healthier and live longer or ultimately to live forever. And now researchers have made a breakthrough.

As the body ages, it loses its ability to control how genes are regulated and they ultimately become more damaged until we ultimately die.

A gene is activated by signals from inside or outside the cell to make a molecular message known as RNA. The decision on which type of ‘message’ is created by a group of around 300 proteins is known as “splicing factors”.

However, as we get older the amount of splicing factors the proteins are able to make steadily decreases. Older cells are then ultimately less able to turn genes on and off to react to the environment, which makes us more vulnerable to diseases which ultimately kill us off.

However, researchers have found a way to turn splicing factors back on. Lorna Harries, Associate Professor in Molecular Genetics and Matt Whiteman, Professor of Experimental Therapeutics, both at University of Exeter, write for the Conversation: “In our new work, we showed that by treating old cells with a chemical that releases small amounts of hydrogen sulphide, we were able to increase levels of some splicing factors, and to rejuvenate old human cells.

“Hydrogen sulphide is a molecule that is found naturally in our bodies and has been shown to improve several features of age-related disease in animals. “But it can be toxic in large amounts, so we needed to find a way to deliver it directly to the part of the cell where it is needed.

“By using a ‘molecular postcode’ we have been able to deliver the molecule directly to the mitochondria, the structures that produce energy in cells, where we think it acts, allowing us to use tiny doses, which are less likely to cause side effects.”

Our Comment:

Scientists may look for a way to give men eternal life. But there is only one way to live forever, and that’s the way heaven approves. The antediluvians manipulated genetic structures and used their great knowledge and skill to defy the God of heaven.



God says, "the wages of sin is death, but the gift of God is eternal life through Jesus Christ our Lord." Romans 6:23.

Prophetic Links:

“As it was in the days of Noe, so shall it be also in the days of the Son of man.” Luke 17:26.



“But thou, O Daniel, shut up the words, and seal the book, even to the time of the end: many shall run to and fro, and knowledge shall be increased.” Daniel 12:4.

__________________________