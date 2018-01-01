WEATHER FORECAST Tuesday Sept 25th

A powerful High Pressure system, presently over Ireland, will favorably influence our weather for several days.

The Harvest Moon shone brightly last night, and was completely full just before dawn this Tuesday morning. Skies should be clear enough across our region so you can enjoy the spectacle again tonight of this most romantic celestial body.

Today Tuesday

Sunny! Max Temps between 15 and 18 C. 20 in Valais. 0 at 3800 meters.

In the mountains, moderate NE-N winds. On the Plateau, weak to moderate Bise winds, strong at first around Lake Leman. Bise diminishing Tuesday night.

Tomorrow Wednesday

Sunny! Minimum Temps at dawn between 4 and 8 C. Max Temps 17 to 20. Much milder in the mountains.

Thursday

Sunny and warmer. Max Temps 20 to 23 C.

Friday

Mostly Sunny. Highs 19 to 22 C.

Saturday and Sunday

Continued sunny. Highs in the upper teens.

Monday

Maybe some showers.

That’s the weather on this Tuesday, September 25th, from RADIO 74 “The Answer”.



Six days and counting down to the deadline to pay our Swiss transmission fees. Next Monday, at the latest, RADIO 74 must pay 16,500 CHF for its 4th quarter Swiss DAB+ fees. If we do not meet the deadline, they will cancel our contract with little hope of recovery.



Few of the needed funds have arrived yet.



As a listener sponsored radio station, we must rely almost entirely on donations from you our listeners and friends.



We thank you for understanding and for sending a donation this week.



Find complete information, and donate, here on the RADIO 74 website.