CRITICAL DEADLINE - October 1st

Thanks for supporting RADIO 74!

Our fourth quarter Swiss DAB+ transmission fees, 16,500 CHF, come due on October 1st. If not paid on time, the operator will cancel our contract, permanently eliminating RADIO 74 from broadcasting in Switzerland. Few of these funds have arrived yet. We need your support at once!



RADIO 74 depends on community goodwill and the generous support of listeners. Over 80% of our bills get paid with funds sent in by listeners. The station can't survive without you. Overall, today, we're over 60,000 CHF in arrears, three months of our annual operating budget.



Thank you for donating today! It’s easy to do here at the RADIO 74 website. Use a major credit card via the PayPal system, on the left side of this page. Or click on the above tab “Financial Support” for other ways to donate depending on the country where you live. Many thanks!