News About France... Wednesday, Sept 26th

Macron, Trump seek common ground on ‘topics of divergence’

Issued on 25-09-2018



France's President Emmanuel Macron shakes hands with U.S. President Donald Trump as they hold a bilateral meeting on the sidelines of the 73rd United Nations General Assembly in New York, U.S., September 24, 2018.REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Emmanuel Macron and Donald Trump sought common ground Monday night on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly on the topics of divergence between France and the United States, according to the Élysée Palace.

For nearly an hour, the two leaders discussed major international issues, including Syria and Iran, as well as trade disputes.

"We had very good (bilateral) experiences, sometimes worse, but they were very good at 99 percent," said Donald Trump at the start of the meeting at a major hotel in Manhattan.

Surrounded by Vice President Mike Pence and other diplomats, the two men shook hands twice in front of the cameras, but without the same warmth as during their first meeting.

"We are here to get results," said Emmanuel Macron, citing the topics of common interest including security, the fight against terrorism and the Middle East.

The two leaders "reaffirmed their commitment to coordinate closely on major issues," said the White House.

A person close to the president said, "there are differences of opinion" between Washington and Paris on certain subjects, "but more on the approach and the method than on the objectives". He added that there are no new areas of conflict.

Donald Trump has also expressed interest in coming to France to celebrate the centenary of the end of the First World War on November 11. If he comes, he could take part in the Forum for Peace, to which Paris has invited over one hundred leaders.

Later Tuesday, Donald Trump and Emmanuel Macron spoke to the United Nations General Assembly, which this week brings together some 130 heads of state and government. The French president's speech was focused on inequalities, one of the root causes of global divides, and the crisis of multilateralism, according to the Élysée Palace.

Father of boy saved by Malian migrant in Paris 'Spiderman' drama faces court

Issued on 25-09-2018



When a Malian illegal immigrant rescued a child dangling from a Paris balcony, he was hailed worldwide as a hero -- but the little boy's father appeared in court Tuesday charged with negligence.

Mamoudou Gassama, the migrant nicknamed "Spiderman" after footage of his daring rescue went viral in May, has since been rewarded with French citizenship and a job in the fire service.

But the four-year-old's father, who has not been named, faces a potential criminal conviction, for leaving the child unattended in their 6th-floor apartment, popping out to buy groceries.

Paris prosecutor Francois Molins said at the time of the incident that the father also delayed his return because he wanted to play the popular Pokemon Go game on his phone.

The man's lawyer Romain Ruiz said prosecutors had taken "particularly reductive" elements of the story out of context, but added that the 37-year-old father admitted he had "done something really stupid".

"He is leaving his fate up to the court," Ruiz said.

He added that the father had left home "for between 30 minutes and an hour" and had taken "precautions" to keep the child safe in his absence.

The little boy clambered onto the balcony and appears to have fallen, before miraculously managing to grab the rail of a balcony lower down.

Footage of the incident, filmed by a bystander below, shows him dangling over the edge, a neighbour on the adjoining balcony desperately trying to hold onto him.

Gassama, age 22, then scaled the building Spiderman-style and pulled him to safety.

In theory, parental negligence carries a maximum penalty of two years in prison under France's penal code, and a fine of up to 30,000 euros.

But such a sentence is thought unlikely in the case of this father, who has been allowed to keep custody of his son.

The boy's mother was away at the time of the May 26 incident on a trip to France's Reunion Island in the Indian Ocean.

Both parents were said at the time to be extremely shaken by the incident, and hugely grateful to Gassama.

France's ex-PM Manuel Valls declares candidacy for Barcelona mayor

Latest update : 2018-09-25

France's former prime minister Manuel Valls announced his candidacy for mayor of Barcelona on Tuesday, ending months of speculation over his intentions to enter the race.

Valls, who has dual French and Spanish citizenship, has made regular trips to the Catalonian capital throughout the summer.

On one of his most recent visits, he took part in an event to promote Anatomia del Proces, a book examining the challenges of Catalonian independence that he wrote the preface to. He has also joined the faculty at the city’s ESADE law school for the 2018-2019 academic calendar, as a professor of “Migratory Processes and Urban Geography”.

Valls’ growing presence in Barcelona – and his increasingly outspoken views against Catalonian independence – set rumors swirling that he would run in the next mayoral election in May 2019. After months of teasing his interest, Valls officially announced his intention to run on Tuesday.

“Say what you will. But only one thing matters to me, how I will be perceived in Barcelona,” Valls told French newspaper L’Express in early September.

Reports that Valls – who served as interior minister and then prime minister under former French president François Hollande – was seeking to reinvent his political career in Barcelona first emerged in April in the Spanish media.

He has watched his political fortunes steadily wane in France ever since resigning as prime minister to run in the country’s 2017 presidential election. After a strong start, he was forced to end his campaign after losing the left-wing primaries to fellow Socialist Benoît Hamon.

Valls, however, refused to endorse Hamon for the presidency. He instead gave his support to independent candidate Emmanuel Macron, who thanked Valls, but ruled out bringing him into his future government.

His presidential dreams dashed, Valls mounted a campaign to run in the country’s June 2017 parliamentary elections as a representative for the Essone region, just south of Paris. He quickly sought to join Macron’s Republic on the Move (La République en Marche or LREM) party, which was set to win a sweeping majority.

But he was left humiliated and party-less after LREM ruled that he did not “fit the criteria” to run under its banner. He was eventually allowed to campaign as a LREM “aligned” candidate, narrowly winning his circumscription by 139 votes.

After a year of bitter disappointment at home, Valls refocused his attention on Spain, wading into the debate on Catalonian independence. He confirmed that he was seriously “studying” the possibility of running for Barcelona mayor in an interview with Spanish television TVE.

“I implicated myself in this debate because I was born in Barcelona,” Valls said. “I want to give back to Catalonia and Spain everything they have given me.”

The same month, he also announced his separation from his wife of eight years, French violinist Anne Gravoin. He has since been photographed with Susana Gallardo, a Catalonia native and heiress to the Almirall pharmaceutical company. The pair recently appeared on the cover of Paris Match, prompting Valls to sue the magazine for invasion of privacy.

Valls will face an uphill battle in his run for Barcelona mayor. Despite being born there, he grew up in France and wasn’t naturalized as a Spanish citizen until he was age 20. He will have to convince voters that his campaign is more than a last-ditch attempt to save his political career – a point his rivals have already tried to exploit.

“He failed in France so he’s coming here,” incumbent Barcelona Mayor Ada Colau told French newspaper Le Parisien.

Frenchman jailed for slapping, insulting woman as new law takes effect

Latest update : 2018-09-25

A man has been fined 300 euros and jailed for three months for slapping a woman, calling her a "whore" and making lewd remarks aboard a bus, the first penalty levied under a new French law that aims to crack down on sexual harassment in public.

The prosecutor's office in the south Paris suburb of Evry said the incident occurred last Wednesday when the 30-year-old man, visibly drunk, boarded the bus and spotted a 21-year-old woman.

He slapped her on the buttocks, called her a "whore" and referred to the size of her breasts, comments which prompted the court on Friday to fine him 300 euros under the anti-harassment law passed last month.

He was also sentenced to three months in jail for physical abuse.

The woman managed to alert the driver who locked the bus's doors until the police arrived, enabling the offender's arrest.

The new law also allows for on-the-spot fines for behavior including comments on a woman's looks or clothing, catcalling, intrusive questions, unwanted following and "up-skirting" -- taking pictures under a woman's dress without her knowing.

Equality Minister Marlene Schiappa, who steered the law through parliament, hailed the decision and the driver's quick thinking.

Reported cases of sexual harassment and violence have surged this year, with nearly 28,000 complaints registered by police in the first seven months of 2018, up 23 percent from the period a year earlier, according to the interior ministry.

Other News in Brief…

25 September 2018





Brittany

A driver was arrested between Rennes and Redon in Brittany after taking a rather unusual approach to the highway code.

The drunk 32-year-old was picked up the local gendarmes for speeding... as well as driving with the bonnet of his car fully raised.

Southern France

According to health authorities in the French Alpes-Maritimes department, West Nile fever, which is a viral infection typically spread by mosquitoes, has been spreading around the Mediterranean. The disease is common in many southern states of the US, but has now spread to Southern France.

So far, 20 cases of the virus have been recorded in two months and the regional health authority (ARS) has advised everyone to protect themselves against mosquito bites, especially vulnerable people.

Normandy

Scallops are making headlines once again for an unexpected reason.

According to a new report, there have never been so many scallops in the English Channel, with a record number caught in the Baie de Seine off the Normandy coast this year.

The total usable amount of shells is at an all-time high, reaching almost 63,600 tons, far ahead of the 2017 level (nearly 48,600 tons) and more than twice the previous record of 2012.

