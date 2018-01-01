EnglishFrançais
WEATHER FORECAST Wednesday Sept 26th

Wednesday
Sunny on the plain today. Fair weather in the mountains. Max Temps this afternoon 17 to 19 C. …up to 21 in Valais. 0 at 4500 meters. Weak winds.

Tomorrow Thursday and Friday
Fair weather. Max Temps around 22 C.

Saturday
Partly Sunny skies North of the Alps. Sunnier in Valais. Moderate Bise winds on the Plateau. Cooler. Highs 17 to 19 C.

Sunday
Sunny ! Highs 17 to 19 C.

Weather probably deteriorating Monday.

Chance of showers on Tuesday.

That’s the weather on this Wednesday, September 26th from RADIO 74 “The Answer”, to the most significant issues of our lives.

_________________________

RADIO 74 is listener supported. We depend on donations from you our listeners in order to maintain this exceptional radio service.

A crisis is looming. 16,500 CHF must be paid by no later than this Monday, October 1st, to avoid RADIO 74’s contract to broadcast in Switzerland being cancelled. Listeners have not yet sent enough money to pay this obligation.

Thank you for making a generous donation today.

Find complete information about RADIO 74 and how to donate here at our website: www.radio74.org

The RADIO 74 team thank you!

 
