WEATHER FORECAST Wednesday Sept 26th

Wednesday

Sunny on the plain today. Fair weather in the mountains. Max Temps this afternoon 17 to 19 C. …up to 21 in Valais. 0 at 4500 meters. Weak winds.

Tomorrow Thursday and Friday

Fair weather. Max Temps around 22 C.

Saturday

Partly Sunny skies North of the Alps. Sunnier in Valais. Moderate Bise winds on the Plateau. Cooler. Highs 17 to 19 C.

Sunday

Sunny ! Highs 17 to 19 C.

Weather probably deteriorating Monday.

Chance of showers on Tuesday.

That’s the weather on this Wednesday, September 26th from RADIO 74 “The Answer”, to the most significant issues of our lives.

