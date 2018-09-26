News About France... Thursday, Sept 267h

Macron lambasts Trump’s ‘law of the most powerful’

By RFI Modified 26-09-2018 to 10:30 Edit by Ron Myers

French President Emmanuel Macron on Tuesday joined the vast chorus of Trump Bashers across the planet… which is summarily in vogue… admonishing world leaders to reject what he called "the law of the most powerful," rebuking President Trump's “America First” policy.

Macron didn’t refer to the US president by name, but his address to the UN General Assembly outlined his one world government, globalist position, that is in direct opposition to those of the US President, and the American people who elected him.

Macron said, quote, "Some have chosen the law of the most powerful, but it cannot protect any people," reaffirming his strong backing for multilateralism embodied in the United Nations.

Earlier at the UN podium, Mr. Trump vowed to "never surrender America's sovereignty to an unelected, unaccountable global bureaucracy", categorically rejecting "the ideology of globalism."

Macron pointed to growing economic inequality as one of the drivers of the crisis in the world order, with some 783 million people living under the threshold of poverty and 250 million children out of school.

Touching on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, the French president said there was no credible alternative to the two-state solution that President Trump has imperiled by recognizing Jerusalem as Israel's capital.

Macron also touched on global warming, and migration as global issues that "no one can tackle" alone.

There was even a warning that trade agreements could be contingent on membership in the Paris climate pact, in an effort to pressure the United States into acquiescing to the New World Order.

Addressing Iran

Defending the Iran nuclear deal, Macron urged dialogue with Tehran, again clashing with the US president who a few hours earlier called on world governments to isolate Iran.

"What will bring a real solution to the situation in Iran and what has already stabilized it? The law of the strongest? Pressure from only one side? No!" Macron said in his address.

"We know that Iran was on a nuclear military path but what stopped it? The 2015 Vienna accord," declared Mr. Macron.

Speaking at a press conference, Macron said Iran should be able to sell oil, to bring down prices, challenging Trump's intention to tighten the economic noose around Iran.

France and other European powers are setting up a way to allow businesses to keep doing business in Iran in hopes of avoiding sanctions by the United States.

The French president was due to hold talks later in the day with his Iranian counterpart Hassan Rouhani, who has refused to meet Trump.

Despite their vastly differing world views, Macron and Trump -- both political outsiders who defied the odds in winning power -- have forged an unlikely relationship.

After meeting with Macron on Monday, Trump said the two men have had "some very good experiences" but acknowledged, "on occasion not so good, but 99 percent very good."

And after Trump's latest espousal of his "America First" foreign policy, Macron again painted himself as an upholder of a more internationalist approach to diplomacy.



An historical perspective…



It was former President Charles De Gaulle who pulled France out of NATO’s integrated military structure in 1966 in the interest of recovering France’s full national sovereignty, and he closed down NATO headquarters in Paris.

From that time until former President Nicolas Sarkozy reversed De Gaulle’s decision, bringing France fully back into the NATO fold, an uneasy tension kept France and the US often at odds. Frequently, when the US and its allies made decisions, France would often act in opposition, often viewed as good for French business.

The spirit of North Atlantic cooperation dramatically improved under the Sarkozy and Hollande presidencies, but has weakened again since the election of Emmanuel Macron, a globalist, who is pressing for further European integration, leading to an eventual New World Order, a global system of unified governance. On the other hand, Mr. Trump, and the majority of Americans, would rather retain the present nationalist system, making use of United Nations offices primarily as a place for dialogue and peacemaking.



Given such diametrically opposite world views, Macron’s and Trump’s diplomatically correct public posturing, can be expected to occasionally erupt into bold polemic, over the course of their presidencies.

Father of boy saved in daring Paris 'Spiderman' rescue gets jail sentence

By RFI Issued on 26-09-2018 Modified 26-09-2018 to 10:56

The father of the little boy who was rescued dangling from a fourth-story Paris balcony by a Malian migrant dubbed Spiderman received a three-month suspended jail sentence Tuesday for leaving the child home alone.

Mamoudou Gassama was propelled to global stardom in May after footage of him scaling the facade of the apartment building with his bare hands to save the child went viral.

Gassama, who was living illegally in France at the time, was rewarded with French citizenship and a job in the fire service.

But the 37-year-old father found himself in hot water for having left the child unattended in their sixth-floor apartment while he went shopping. The boy was just four at the time.

Apart from receiving a three month suspended sentence, he was also ordered to take a parenting course.

The public prosecutor had asked for the father to be given a six-month suspended sentence, noting that had Gassama not sprung into action, the child "might now be dead".

The father told the court that after spending the day at the Disneyland theme park near Paris with his son on May 26, he decided to pop out for some provisions, leaving his son in front of the TV at his insistence.

Expressing remorse he said he had not realized that by leaving the sliding door to the balcony open the child was in grave danger.

He also admitted to being gone longer than he thought -- around an hour -- because he was playing the popular Pokemon Go game on his phone.

The child told the police he thought his father had gone back to Disneyland without him and he decided to follow.

Finding the apartment door locked, he climbed over the balcony and then appears to have fallen, before miraculously managing to grab the rail of a balcony on the fourth floor.

Footage of the incident, filmed by a bystander, shows him dangling in mid-air with a neighbour on the adjoining balcony desperately trying to hold onto him.

Gassama, age 22, then scaled the building Spiderman-style and pulled him to safety.

French court releases €1 million in subsidies seized from Le Pen party

FRANCE 24 Latest update : 2018-09-26

France's far-right National Rally on Wednesday won back half of the two million euros in public subsidies that had been withheld as part of an EU funding probe, in a boost for beleaguered party leader Marine Le Pen.

The Paris court of appeal ruled that the judges investigating the party, formerly known as the National Front, had been within their rights to seize the subsidies but reduced the amount to one million euros.

Le Pen reacted furiously to the June 28 cash freeze, calling it a "death sentence" for her cash-strapped party which has been struggling since losing last year’s presidential election to Emmanuel Macron.

Her lawyer Rodolphe Bosselut hailed the partial restoration of the RN's funding on Wednesday as a "first victory" and said he was considering another appeal to recover the rest of the money.

The judges had seized the subsidies as part of an investigation into claims that RN members of the European Parliament defrauded the EU of millions of euros in funding between 2009 and 2017.

Le Pen and 12 other people, as well as the party itself, are specifically accused of using funds available to members of the European Parliament towards parliamentary assistants to pay for France-based staff instead.

They deny the charges.

In confiscating the party's French subsidies, the judges said they wanted to ensure it could pay up, if ordered by a court to repay 7 million euros to the European Parliament.

Such subsidies are common in European countries, which see them as a way of ensuring a level playing field for political parties while limiting the risks of corruption or illegal funding.

Le Pen had presented the seizure of the funds as a politically-motivated attempt to ruin her party, and said that the political movement would be insolvent by September unless the decision was annulled.

In July, she launched an appeal for donations to help the National Rally pay salaries.

Le Pen's party has had a series of financial setbacks in recent years, with Le Pen claiming in November that it was the target of a "banking fatwa" after HSBC and Societe Generale closed her personal and party accounts.

In 2014, the then National Front took a nine-million-euro loan from a Russian bank because French banks would not make loans to it.

Officials asking for birth certificates for carte de sejour



Connexion

Bureaucratic problems are still reported with some applications for a carte de séjour

Connexion is hearing from people who are being told they must provide a birth certificate when applying for a carte de séjour – this is incorrect.

Due to prefectures asking for various pièces (documents to support an application) that are not officially required, the Interior Ministry sent a list to the prefectures and asked them to stick to it.

The only case in which birth certificates are mentioned are if you are not an EU citizen, but are applying for a residency card based on marriage to or a close family relationship with someone who is.

To avoid the problems, it may be best to take a birth certificate and a photocopy of it, when you go to submit your dossier. It can do no harm if you have one to hand in.

That does then, however invite the question of whether some officials may insist that a sworn translation is also needed into French and/or may object if it was issued less than three months ago…

Other News in Brief...



The Local This e-mail address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it @thelocalfrance 26 September 2018





Bridges at risk

There was some worrying news about the state of France's bridges.

A report by the Ministry of Transport revealed that of the country's 164 largest bridges, 23 are in need of urgent construction work.

The report, which was ordered after the tragic bridge collapse in Italy, in August, shows that only one of the bridges investigated, was classified as being "in good condition".

Among the bridges in the worst condition was the Echinghen viaduct in the Pas-de-Calais region, and the Caronte bridge in the Bouches-du-Rhône department.

A total of 21 bridges were classified as "constructions whose structure had altered and required non-urgent repair work, however most of the bridges were classified as having just "minor defects".

"This classification of bridge condition is a tool to indicate the level of repairs needed, and how urgent they are. It does not reflect a security risk," said the Transport Ministry.

Paris

The Paralyzed Association of France (APF) staged a demonstration in the French capital on Wednesday to demand more accessibility for disabled people on public transports.

Protesters covered up maps of the Paris Metro to show just how many stations were accessible to those in wheelchairs: only 9 out of 303. Basically most of Line 14, which is the newest Metro line.

That effectively means the Metro is out of bounds for many of the 1.3 million people with disabilities living in the greater Paris region of Ile-de-France, about 12 percent of the population.

Dordogne

Farmers in the Dordogne are furious over the devastation to their crops left by the high number of wild boars in the area... and the fact that the hunters aren't stopping them.

"The different groups of hunters are not working together, and we do not have the right to intervene," said one farmer whose field of corn had been destroyed by the animals.

Lyon

No doubt there are about to be some very angry motorists in the Lyon area.

From January the speed limit on the ring road around the city will drop from 90 km/h to 70 km/h in a bid to cut down on pollution.

"A lowering of the authorized speed makes it possible to considerably reduce the amount of pollutants of the air," said the president of the city, David Kimelfeld.

Lyon wants to reduce its greenhouse gas emissions by 20 percent by 2020.

Brittany

A motorist travelling around Brittany unwittingly helped save the lives of six burglars who were breaking into an old man's home.

The owner of the house that the burglar's were targeting had booby trapped his home with explosives, in order to protect himself from anyone breaking in.

The thieves were entering his house before being scared off by a passing motorist.

When the police arrived they discovered so many explosives that bomb disposal experts were called to the scene.

'Gastro' is back in Eastern France (and Brittany)

With the colder weather sicknesses have returned to Brittany with a vengeance. The western region has just passed the official epidemic threshold for gastroenteritis which is based on how many patients consult a doctor with symptoms such as acute diarrhea.

But Brittany is not the only region to have an epidemic of the runs. People in the Grand Est region are also suffering from the return of the stomach bug.

