WEATHER FORECAST Thursday Sept 27th

Thursday

A powerful High Pressure system covers Central Europe. It will temporarily weaken Friday, allowing a weak weather disturbance to pass.

Today Thursday

Sunny skies! Max Temps 20 to 22 C on the plain. 24 in Valais. 0 at 4500 meters. Weak winds.



Tomorrow Friday

Sunny ! Some clouds arriving by evening. Max Temps 21 to 24 C.



Saturday

Partly Sunny skies North of the Alps with some passing clouds, but quite sunny in Valais. Moderate Bise winds on the Plateau. Highs 16 to 19 C



Sunday

Sunny, following burn off of any morning fog patches. Highs 17 to 19 C.

Monday

Partly Sunny. Weather deteriorating at end of the day, following by some rain from the West. Max Temps 17 to 19 C.



Tuesday

Variable cloudiness. Expect some rain. The snow line dropping to about 1500 meters. Much cooler.



Wednesday

Variable weather with residual precipitation. Sunnier on the plain. Cool for the season.

___________

That’s the weather on this Thursday, September 27th, from RADIO 74 “The Answer”, dedicated to educational, family and health programming, embellished with relaxing beautiful music.

__________



