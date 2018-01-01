WEATHER FORECAST Monday Oct st

Monday, October 1st

Mostly Cloudy today. Some rain, light to intermittent on the plain, more intense along the Alps and PreAlps. The snow line lowering to about 1500 meters, locally lower where the precipitation is heavier. Max Temps 11 to 14 C. 0 at 1800 meters. Winds, moderate to strong Northerly in the mountains. Moderate Westerly winds on the Plateau, shifting to the N-NE Bise winds. Gusty Joran winds along the Jura.

Tomorrow Tuesday

Mostly Cloudy in the morning. Becoming sunny. Cloudier again by evening. Max Temp. 15 C. Moderate Bise Winds.

Wednesday

Sunny around Lake Leman and in Valais. Cloudier on the Plateau, in the Jura, Ajoie and in the PreAlps. Milder in the mountains. Max Temp 17 on the Plain. Bise winds on the Plateau.

Thursday and Friday

Sunny. Morning gray on the Plateau. Mild in the mountains.

High 18 C.



That’s the weather on this Monday, October 1st, from RADIO 74 “The Answer”.

Good news arrived on Friday! The deadline to pay our 4th quarter Swiss DAB+ transmissions fees has been delayed until October 28th. We are grateful! Just 14,000 CHF yet needed. Thank you for donating to listener sponsored RADIO 74. On line at www.radio74.org or call us and we’ll mail you a BV, a bulletin de versement so you can donate from the bank or the post. 022 501 78 65. We thank you!