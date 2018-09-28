News About France… Monday, October 1st

Syria tells US, French and Turkish 'occupying forces' to withdraw immediately

THE LOCAL This e-mail address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it @thelocalfrance 30 September 2018





Syria's foreign minister on Saturday denounced US, French and Turkish forces operating in his country as "occupying forces" and demanded that they leave immediately.

Addressing the UN General Assembly, Foreign Minister Walid al-Moualem also called on Syrian refugees to come home, even though the country's war is now in its eighth year.

Moualem, who also serves as deputy prime minister, said the foreign forces were on Syrian soil illegally, under the pretext of fighting terrorism, and "will be dealt with accordingly."

"They must withdraw immediately and without any conditions," he told the assembly.

Moualem insisted that the "war on terror is almost over" in Syria, where more than 360,000 people have died since 2011, with millions more uprooted from their homes.

He said Damascus would continue "fighting this sacred battle until we purge all Syrian territories" of both terror groups and "any illegal foreign presence."

The United States has some 2,000 troops in Syria, mainly training and advising both Kurdish forces and Syrian Arabs opposed to President Bashar al-Assad.

France has more than 1,000 troops on the ground in the war-wracked country.

Scaring refugees

On the issue of refugees, Moualem said the conditions were fine for them to return, and he blamed "some western countries" for "spreading irrational fears" that prompted refugees to stay away.

"We have called upon the international community and humanitarian organizations to facilitate these returns," he said. "They are politicizing what should be a purely humanitarian issue."

The United States and the European Union have warned that there will be no reconstruction aid for Syria until there is a political agreement between Assad and the opposition to end the war.

UN diplomats say a recent agreement between Russia and Turkey to set up a buffer zone in the last major rebel stronghold of Idlib has created an opportunity to press ahead with political talks. The Russian-Turkish deal averted a large-scale assault by Russian-backed Syrian forces on the province, where three million people live.

Moualem however stressed that the agreement had "clear deadlines" and expressed hope that military action will target jihadists including fighters from the Al-Qaeda-linked Nusra Front, who "will be eradicated."

UN envoy Staffan de Mistura is hoping to soon convene the first meetings of a new committee comprised of government and opposition members to draft a post-war constitution for Syria and pave the way to elections.

Moualem laid out conditions for the Syrian government's participation in the committee, saying the panel's work should be restricted "to reviewing the articles of the current constitution," and warned against interference.

__________________________

France promises aid as Indonesia quake toll tops 800

By RFI Issued on 30-09-2018 Modified 30-09-2018 to 10:24

France has promised aid to Indonesia after Friday's earthquake and tsunami on the island of Sulawesi. The death toll rose to well over 800 on Sunday and is expected to rise, with three French nationals, one Malaysian and one South Korean among the missing.

French president Macron expressed his "sadness and solidarity" with Indonesia and the victims of the 7.5-magnitude quake.

France sent a military transport plane to deliver aid when the Indonesian island of Lombok was hit by an earthquake in August.

Affected area larger than thought

The national disaster agency said on Sunday that so far, almost all the deaths had been recorded in Palu, two days after waves 1.5 meters high slammed into the city of 350,000.

Eleven deaths had been recorded in the region of Donggala to the north of Palu, it said.

Hundreds more have been injured and thousands of homes and buildings have been destroyed.

The area affected was larger than previously believed, according to catastrophe agency spokesperson Sutopo Purwo Nugroho, and the number of casualties was increasing as news arrived from remote areas.

Relief effort

Some government planes carrying relief supplies managed to land at the main airport in the city of Palu, although officials said it would likely remain closed to most commercial flights for days.

A response team of six sent by the Save the Children NGO's Indonesian partner had to arrive by sea on a navy ship from Makassar, 800 kilometers to the south, because of the damage to the local airport and roads, spokesperson Selena Patta told RFI.

Besides assessing needs for food and hygiene, the team will also provide pyschological support for children who have lost family members in the disaster, she said.

The government is flying in six field kitchens capable of producing a total of 36,000 rice plates a day and thousands of mattresses, blankets and ready to eat meals.

Search-and-rescue teams

Indonesian president Joko Widodo said the military has been called in to help search-and-rescue teams get to victims and find bodies.

Many Palu residents are still sleeping outside for fear of more aftershocks.

Hospitals were overwhelmed by the influx of those injured, with many people being treated in the open air. There were widespread power blackouts.

There were also reports of looting in supermarkets and petrol stations in the city as residents waited for desperately needed aid to arrive.

_____________________________

French official warns of hard Brexit chaos at Channel ports

By RFI Issued on 29-09-2018 Modified 29-09-2018 to 17:16

France needs a crisis plan in case the UK leaves the European Union with no deal, the top official in the area covering French Channel ports has warned the government. Long queues are likely at the border as travelers' visas are examined and health checks on food exports and imports carried out, according to a study sent to Interior Minister Gérard Collomb.

As Britain's ruling Conservative Party prepares for a deeply divisive annual conference, opening in Birmingham on Sunday, concerns over a hard Brexit are mounting on the other side of the Channel.

In a study whose contents are revealed in Le Monde newspaper, the top French government representative in the Hauts-de-France department, Michel Lalande, warns that hundreds of jobs will have to be created to handle formalities at the border and queues of vehicles and people could "affect the handling of public order in the long term".

Some 32 million people and 4.2 million heavy goods vehicles pass through the Channel ports of Calais and Dunkirk and the Eurostar rail station in Lille every year.

If there is no Brexit deal, passport controls for people and customs checks for goods are set to become more complicated and time-consuming, overwhelming officials unless their number is greatly increased over a short space of time.

Officials are drawing up a "specific plan for crisis management, in order to limit the effects of new procedures", Lalande tells the minister.

Given that Britain opted out of the Schengen no-borders agreement, passports are already checked at the border but the procedure will become more complicated if no agreement is reached, since British citizens will require visas to visit the European Union and EU citizens will need them to go to the UK.

That will mean travelers leaving vehicles, including coaches and lorries, and will probably mean border posts are overwhelmed, Lalande warns, adding that the length of time for passport control will double, leading to congestion at the Channel ports and in Lille.

Some 250 extra police will be needed, the study says, pointing out that they are unlikely to be available by 29 March, when Brexit should take effect.

Transporting goods will also become more complicated.

Animal and vegetable products will have to undergo sanitary and phytosanitary controls in approved premises, which will take 18-24 months to build, according to the study.

Up to 970,000 shipments could need checking every year, requiring 195 new jobs to be created, it estimates.

Companies that are not used to exporting outside Europe will need to be informed of their rights and duties and contact established with the customs service.

Public Accounts Minister Gérald Darmanin has promised the creation of 700 customs officials' jobs over the course of the next four years and the government will appoint a Brexit coordinator in the next few days.

Toyota to pause production

Meanwhile in Britain, the UK boss of Toyota, Marvin Cooke, warned that production will stop for a time at the company's Burnaston plant in the event of a no-deal Brexit.

The plant, which employs 2,500 staff, produced nearly 150,000 cars last year, 90 percent for export to the European Union.

It relies on components from the EU for its "just-in-time" production of the Auris and the Avensis models.

"My view is that if Britain crashes out of the EU at the end of March we will see production stop in our factory," Cooke told the BBC, although he could not say whether it would be for how long.

Jaguar Land Rover said in July that it would cut costs in Britain in the event of a hard Brexit and in September BMW warned that it would close the factory where it makes the Mini for four weeks.

_____________________________

French PIP breast implants: an ongoing global health scandal

FRANCE 24 Text by Catherine BENNETT Latest update : 2018-09-29

It’s been eight years since the French authorities first drew attention to a French company selling faulty, and potentially dangerous, breast implants.

The implants, manufactured by French company Poly Implant Prothèse (PIP), were made with cheap, unapproved silicone designed for use in mattresses. Hundreds of thousands of women all over the world were affected – and all are still waiting for compensation.

In 2010, the French medicine and healthcare watchdog Afssaps withdrew the PIP implants from the market, after surgeons reported a higher-than-usual rate of rupture. The same day, Poly Implant Prothèse was placed into compulsory liquidation.

What followed was a drawn-out health scandal that took years to skewer those responsible. Jean-Claude Mas, the founder of PIP was only condemned for fraud six years later. He launched an appeal, which was eventually rejected by France’s highest court in September this year, and he will be serving a sentence of four years in jail and forced to pay a fine of €75,000.

While this was a French affair, PIP exported 80 percent of its production overseas. So around 400,000 foreign women have borne the brunt of a global health scandal that originated in France.

Forty women contacted FRANCE 24 to share their experiences of living with PIP implants. For some, the struggle was not over – they still had the implants in and could not afford to have them taken out. For others, they had had the implants removed, and were waiting on compensation. Others had suffered – and continue to suffer – long-term health complications that they think are caused by the implants, and have been waiting years to see any damages payment from the companies concerned.

Carly Ahlen, a British woman, was one of the first women to have PIP implants. She had them put in in 2000, when she was 24 years old. It was only years later, when she was working in Greece at a charity she had founded, that she saw a news report about the scandal in 2012 – the year that the UK government released a public report about the risks of the implants.

“I was devastated but I didn’t know what to do,” she told FRANCE 24. “I contacted my surgeon and he told me not to worry. I didn’t want to leave my work so decided to wait and see”.

Two years later, by which point she was living back in the UK, her implants had badly ruptured and were leaking industrial-grade silicone into her body. She rushed to hospital after one breast had flushed red and swelled to three times its normal size.

'Mental, as well as physical, anguish'

The UK government, like the French and German governments, had announced that the national health service would remove PIP implants free of charge, but it would not replace them. For many women, this wasn’t enough. One woman FRANCE 24 spoke to mentioned the “mental, as well as physical, anguish” of not having the implants replaced and being forced to live with the scars or deformities left from the operation – as though it were “a punishment for our ‘vanity’”.

For Ahlen, this wasn’t an option. She didn’t want the cost for an operation she had originally chosen to be borne by the public health service, and acknowledges that she was fortunate enough to be able to pay to go private.

But Ahlen has continued to suffer health problems after she had them removed, with her right lung collapsing four times – although doctors have not definitively drawn a link between that and the PIP implants.

“It’s had a huge impact on my life. My breasts are damaged from the implants. I have indents in them – it’s horrid, like a horror movie. That’s my confidence, my health, my social life affected all because I trusted a doctor to put implants inside me when I was young and naïve.”

Financial burden

For other women, the financial cost of having them removed was prohibitive. Olivia Nolan, an Irish woman who had them put in in Ireland in 2004, discovered that she had PIP implants when one of her breasts began to hurt. She had to wait six years before she had enough money to pay for an operation to have them removed – and went to Prague to do it, because it was the cheapest option. She says the Irish government offered no support for women who had the implants.

“It’s hard to get the money when you have four kids and a house to run,” she said. “I felt selfish. My kids needed stuff and I was saving for cosmetic surgery. But it was like having a ticking bomb inside your body. You don’t know what is going to happen.”

'No evidence the implants cause harm'

Women who have had the PIP implants think that there have not been enough studies into the long-term health risks. The women FRANCE 24 spoke to, reported a number of different symptoms and illnesses: numbness, pain, fatigue, a lowered immune system, chronic bacterial infections, endocrine disorders and auto-immune disorders. Several women also mentioned their fears about breastfeeding, and what toxicity, if any, may have been passed on to their children.

Dr Kefah Mokbel, a lead consultant breast surgeon at the London Breast Institute of the Princess Grace Hospital in the UK, co-authored a 2015 study into the ramifications of the PIP implants. The study states PIP implants are more likely to rupture than other types of implants, which can cause painful side effects, but there is no lasting damage.

Reached by telephone, Dr Mokbel told FRANCE 24, “The overall impression is that there’s really no scientific evidence that the PIP implants cause much harm. The industrial silicone should not have been used, of course, but we did not find that it causes much harm to the body at this concentration.”

Paperwork in French

The case goes on. Back in November 2013, TÜV Rheinland, the German safety certifier that approved the silicone gel used in the implants, was ordered by a French court to pay damages to the women. That decision was reversed in July 2015. This year, it goes back to the courts. Paris’s Court of Cassation will make a decision on the initial claim brought against TÜV Rheinland on 10 October – which will have a knock-on effect on subsequent claims brought by thousands of women across the world.

Many of these women are stuck in bureaucratic limbo, wading their way through the complex legalese of what is essentially a French court case. Olivier Aumaître, a Paris-based lawyer, is representing over 13,000 women from different countries. Aumaître has called the case “the biggest class action in the world”.

Over the past few weeks, a large number of UK-based plaintiffs received an alarming stack of court papers from TÜV Rheinland, all in French, and some with no accompanying translation. Lost in paperwork like this, these women created Facebook groups, on which they support each other and share valuable information.

Without one of these groups, Catalina Colmenares would be totally in the dark about how to seek justice. Colmenares is Polish, but had her implants put in in Costa Rica in 2008, where she lived. By the time the scandal came out, she had moved to Poland. She tried to contact the surgeon.

“Of course, he had disappeared off the face of the earth,” she said. “The Costa Rican authorities have done nothing. Support has been non-existent, so the Facebook groups are very helpful.”

Vidya Ernstsson, a Swedish woman whose implants ruptured and who suffers from ongoing health problems, agrees. “The struggle is too hard for me to deal with by myself, and with no help it’s impossible. The women are being cheated by the system.”

The story is the same all over the world. Guadalupe Grisales is Colombian and got the implants put in in 2006. After they ruptured, she had to have an emergency operation to take them out. She contacted the Latin American branch of Stanton Fisher, a financial claims firm, which put her in contact with the French lawyer. However, she cannot speak French or English, has no direct contact with Aumaître, and when she has questions Stanton Fisher directs her back to the Paris office.

Grisales launched her claim four years ago, and has yet to receive the small interim payment of €3000 TÜV was ordered to pay each woman. After the fees taken by Aumaître’s office, this sum is derisory. It is not even enough money to cover the cost of the initial implants, let alone their removal and replacement, or the scores of other medical appointments as a result. A typical breast augmentation operation costs upwards of €4,000. A removal and replacement can cost more than €7,000.

The October court case is just dealing with the first group of women to file a legal case. There are three other groups, who are all nervously waiting to see the outcome, and whether those who have already received the interim payment will be required to return it.

Olivia Nolan says it feels like the case has been forgotten. “Cosmetic surgeons have got away scot-free, simply by trading under new names. We need to shame these companies. This is the only bit of dignity we have left – exposing what they’ve done.”

___________________________

Peaceful Vegan movement being hijacked by radical animal rights activists



'Radical vegans' strike fear into the hearts of French butchers

The Local This e-mail address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it @thelocalfrance 28 September 2018





When the stone slabs crashed into her butcher's shop window last week, Elisabeth Cure became the latest victim of "radical vegans" who are trying to force a change in eating habits in traditionally meat-loving France.

The attack in a quiet town of Saint-Arnoult-en-Yvelines, 50 kilometres southwest of Paris, took place at 3:00 am, startling Cure as she slept above the store.

As in other similar incidents around France over the last year, her tormentors left a tell-tale tag scrawled on the shopfront: "End the Repression".

"That's how I knew it was radical vegans," she told AFP.

Incidents of vandalism and intimidation have reached such a level that the country's butchers' confederation, representing 18,000 businesses, sounded the alarm publicly in June and asked the government for protection.

"Since the start of the year, we've seen 17 butcher shop windows destroyed and dozens of acts of vandalism," Jean-Francois Guihard, head of the CFBCT confederation, told AFP.

"The state needs to take necessary steps," he said, characterizing the campaign against meat producers as a "form of terrorism".

Overnight on Thursday-Friday, an abattoir in the east of France was partly burned down, again raising suspicions that anti-meat campaigners could be responsible.

The heads of the cattle and pork associations, Interbev and Inaporc, issued a joint statement on Friday urging President Macron to intervene and even warning of a "civil war" over the issue.

Animal genocide?

Health scares, higher prices and growing awareness about animal rights have led to a gradual fall in meat consumption in France since the end of the 1990s, but most natives remain proudly carnivorous.

In the country that brought the world boeuf bourguignon, coq au vin and foie gras, vegetarianism and particularly veganism remain marginal, with most French children still fed meat four days a week at school.

But a small fringe of radical animal rights groups is determined to change attitudes by highlighting abuses and cruelty in the farming and meat industry.

Traditionally their campaigns have involved handing out leaflets or organising demonstrations, but in recent years they have turned to direct action, invading abattoirs or throwing fake blood over processing plants.

Although no groups have been blamed for the recent attacks on butcher shops, activist networks such as L214, 269 Life France or Boucherie Abolition are at the forefront of these more muscular tactics.

The latter group fights "for the abolition of the genocide called butchery," its spokeswoman Solveig Halloin told AFP. "Animal breeding should not be a career. The methods of rearing animals are violent and amount to persecution."

Halloin does not say whether her group is behind the attacks on butcher shops, but neither does she condemn the violence.

"The extremists in brutality are the butchers," she said.

Applying the word "genocide" to the slaughtering of animals -- the term is a specific legal crime applied to the killing of humans on account of their race or identity -- reflects the "speciest" beliefs of radical groups such as Boucherie Abolition.

So-called "speciests" reject the idea of an animal hierarchy that places humans at the top, arguing instead that all animals should be treated equally.

Veganism gains ground

Last Saturday, Boucherie Abolition and 269 Life France organized demonstrations in front of dozens of butchers' shops across France.

In Paris, Vincent Aubry and another campaigner carried around a young pig -- which are prized for their tenderness when roasted.

Aubry did not condemn the smashing of butchers' windows either and he said he was "prepared to go to prison if needed."

"Our only limit is violence against human beings," he said.

The risk of confrontation between those who depend on rearing and slaughtering animals for their living and those who are determined to stop what they consider to be mass killing appears to be rising.

The CFBCT confederation accuses the vegans of "wanting to impose on the immense majority of people their lifestyle, or even their ideology."

Marianne Celka, a researcher at the Paul-Valery University in Montpellier in southern France, sees "no chance of conciliation" between the two sides.

But she highlights how veganism is gaining ground in France, with some major supermarkets now stocking "100 percent vegan" products -- sometimes opposite their meat aisles.

________________________

Major French banks change overdraft fee rules

Connexion

Two major French banks have changed their rules on overdraft charges, ahead of the publication of a new report condemning “irregular practices” on overdraft fees.

La Banque Populaire and La Caisse d’Epargne (under umbrella group BCPE) have announced “an evolution and simplification” of their system for charging customers, saying that they were aware that the previous system was “causing misunderstandings”.

Previously, the system would charge customers €8 per transaction on any day that the account was overdrawn at the close of the day, including for any transactions made when the account was in credit.

In a press release, the BCPE confirmed that payments into the account would now be accounted for before any debits, and that credit transactions would be considered before the charging of any debit transaction fees.

This means it would be less likely for overdrawn customers to be unfairly charged. Le Crédit Mutuel said it would do the same.

The changes come ahead of the publication of a new report on the issue by consumer group 60 Millions de Consommateurs, and national family union L’Union Nationale des Associations Familiales (UNAF).

The report condemned the previous system after an enquiry found what it called “irregular practices” by banks.

___________________________

French town imposes €200 fine for dog droppings

Connexion

Dog owners who do not clean up their pets' droppings on the street could now be fined €200 per infraction in one commune in the Nouvelle-Aquitaine.

Mayor of Brive-la-Gaillarde, Frédérique Soulier, this week raised the fine for the act from €68 to €200 - the second rise this year after an increase from €35 to €68 in January.

The purpose of the fine is to “create a dissuasive effect” and encourage people to pick up their pets’ deposits, as well as to pay for the cost of cleaning the streets.

According to the mayor, the commune currently picks up 30 tons of dog mess per year.

Prevention and cleaning are said to cost €100,000 annually, including the distribution of special plastic bags to owners, as well as the picking up of mess, cleaning, and burning of remnants.

To date, 20 tickets for the new high-level fine have already been issued.

_____________________________

That’s News About France on this Monday, October 1st.

Reporting for RADIO 74 “The Answer”, I’m Ron Myers

_____________________________

Indonesia tsunami: Thousands feared dead after 10-foot-high waves slam into two cities on Sulawesi

The Telegraph•September 30, 2018

The death toll from a devastating 7.5 magnitude earthquake and tsunami that struck the Indonesian island of Sulawesi on Friday could rise to thousands, the country’s national disaster agency has warned.

More than 400 people were confirmed dead in the city of Palu, where preparations for a beach festival had been underway as a towering wave of at least ten feet high barreled into the coastline.

The terrifying moment was captured on a smartphone video that showed the wave crashing over and submerging one-story buildings and cars by the beach as bystanders screamed and ran for cover.

The casualty count “would be hundreds, if not thousands,” Sutopo Purwo Nugroho, a spokesman for the disaster agency told The Telegraph.

“Almost all the houses by the beach, shops, a hospital, hotels, have all fallen down. During the weekend they are all full of visitors,” he said.

The Head of the National Disaster Management Agency (BNPB), Willem Rampangilei, told reporters in Sulawesi late on Saturday the death toll from Palu had reached 420 people, according to news website Kompas.

"It's estimated that 10,000 refugees are scattered in 50 points in Palu city," he was quoted by Kompas as saying. "We are having difficulty deploying heavy equipment to find victims under the rubble of buildings because many of the roads leading to Palu city are damaged."

Amateur video footage showed trees, buildings and a communications tower being swept through a rural landscape. The landslide was caused by liquification of the soil, according BNPB's Nugroho.

In a terrible twist of fate, an estimated 1,000 people, many of whom remain unaccounted for, had arrived to attend a cultural festival, which was due to be inaugurated on the beachfront by the tourism minister.

“About 250 local security personnel were on standby..and the beach was already full with festival-goers when the earthquake struck. People tried to run away from the beach, but not so many survived. They were caught by the water,” said Mr Sutopo.

Sulawesi was hit by several earthquakes on Friday, including one of a 6.1 magnitude earlier in the day.

According to the US Geological Survey, the strongest of 7.5 struck at a depth of 10km, 56km northeast of the coastal town of Donggala. Initial reports suggest it triggered an underwater avalanche that caused the tsunami.

The Red Cross said staff and volunteers were heading to the affected areas.

"We're now getting limited communications about the destruction in Palu city, but we have heard nothing from Donggala and this is extremely worrying. There are more than 300,000 people living there," Red Cross said in a statement.

"This is already a tragedy, but it could get much worse."

With desperation rising on Sunday, looters were stealing items from a badly damaged shopping mall.

People were clambering over wreckage to reach goods while people were reportedly still trapped inside.

One eyewitness called Adam told the Kompas.com website that people had panicked and tried to flee after the first earthquake hit.

“After that, we saw water suddenly crashing, and finally there was a big panic. Not having time to escape, there was a bigger earthquake, and suddenly the water rose," he said.

Shocking images of destruction in Palu emerged quickly on social media, showing split roads, collapsed homes, mosques and supermarkets which had been crowded with shoppers before disaster struck.

The most tragic pictures revealed partially covered bodies, and the silhouette of a man carrying a dead child through the wreckage. Hundreds of injured are being treated outside and in makeshift tents in field hospitals.

But with communications and electricity down in much of Sulawesi, the full extent of the damage and loss of human lives remains unclear. Rescuers are still struggling to get to the stricken area, and have not yet been able to reach the worst-hit towns, including Donggala.

The military is deploying troops to both Palu and Donggala but rescue efforts have been hampered by severe damage to the control tower and runway at Palu airport.

In an act of selfless heroism, Anthonius Gunawan Agung, age 21, an air traffic controller, lost his life after refusing to leave the shaking tower because he was guiding an aircraft during take-off.

Anthonius Gunawan Agung Air Traffic Controller, died in the earthquake as he stayed in the tower to help a plane take off

As his colleagues ran out of the building Mr Agung calmly remained at his station to ensure the plane left safely.

According to Mr Sutopo, his last words were “Safe flight Batik Air, take care” as the plane soared into the sky, its passengers and crew unaware that they had narrowly escaped a major earthquake.

Mr Agung died on Saturday from injuries sustained after jumping from the four-storey tower as it collapsed.

Speaking afterwards to the local media, Captain Ricosetta Mafella, said he had been initially confused by the bumpy take-off as plane was shaking left and right, but he had assumed it was the result of an uneven runway.

“I was focussing on getting airborne, so I didn’t pay too much attention to the ground,” he said. As he ascended, Mr Mafella tried to contact air traffic control and was perplexed to receive no answer from Mr Agung.

From the air, he noticed unusual waves rolling into Palu, but it was only later that he discovered he had made a dramatic take-off at the start of an earthquake.

Palu's airport halted operations for 24 hours due to earthquake damage, according to AirNav, which oversees airline traffic in Indonesia.

_________________________

Hero air traffic controller dies helping last plane escape Indonesian earthquake and tsunami

RT - Published time: 29 Sep, 2018 17:37 Edited time: 30 Sep, 2018 08:55

A young Indonesian air traffic controller stayed on duty as the earthquake shook the building, to make sure one last aircraft escaped Friday’s deadly disaster. He was fatally injured fleeing afterwards.

Anthonius Gunawan Agung was the last person remaining in the air traffic control tower at Mutiara Sis Al Jufri Airport in Palu when the 7.7 quake hit the city on the Indonesian island of Sulawesi.

While his colleagues ran for their lives as the tower swayed violently from the shocks, Agung, age 21, remained steadfast to ensure that Batik Air Flight 6321 got off the ground, as deep fissures and cracks began to appear on the runway.

When the plane took off to safety, further trembling hit the tower. Fearing that he would be trapped beneath the rubble, Agung jumped the four stories off the tower, landing on the ground where he sustained a broken leg and internal injuries.

He was rushed to a nearby hospital where doctors decided to send him to a bigger one for better treatment. However, he died before the helicopter transporting him could reach its destination. He was just one month shy of his 22nd birthday.

Hundreds of tributes have since flooded in, with Agung given a hero’s farewell earlier Saturday as soldiers carried his body to be transported to the burial.