News About France… Tuesday, Oct 2nd

Charles Aznavour dies, aged 94

Issued on 01-10-2018 Modified 01-10-2018 to 17:27

Internationally renowned Franco-Armenian singer Charles Aznavour has died at the age of 94. He wrote over 1,300 songs, recorded over 1,400 in eight languages and sold more than 180 million records.

Aznavour, who had just returned from a concert tour of Japan, died in his home in Alpilles in south-eastern France on Monday.

He had to cancel several concerts last year after breaking his arm in a fall.

Born Shahnour Vaghinag Aznavourian in Paris in 1924, Aznavour became one of the world's most popular singers,

Aznavour's parents were ethnic-Armenian immigrants, his father, Micha, from Akhaliskhe in Georgia, his mother Knar Baghdasarian, from Izmir in Turkey.

He became Charles thanks to a midwife who could not spell his Armenian name.

Singing father, actress mother

The couple had been waiting for a visa to the US, but their son's birth ended that plan.

Micha worked in his father's restaurant in Paris, going on to open his own, Le Caucase, where he sang to nostalgic central European exiles.

That, and the fact that Knar was an actress, clearly set the boy on the path to a glittering showbiz career, which started at the age of nine, when he took the stage name Aznavour to perform at a Paris theatre.

At the age of 13 or 14 he met Maurice Chevalier, but modeled his performances on another French singing start, Charles Trenet, who he said he admired for singing songs that were happy but had depth.

Performing with Piaf

Chevalier was not the only famous performer to spot Aznavour's talent and after the war he became Edith Piaf's chauffeur, secretary and confidant.

His solo career failed to take off at first but he finally won an ecstatic reception in Casablanca, during a tour that took him to several other towns there.

That led to engagements at Paris's famous Moulin Rouge and then the Olympia concert hall.

His recording career really got going in the 1960s after he signed with the Barclay label and, despite his own penchant for ballads, he wrote songs for up-and-coming rockers Johnny Hallyday and Sylvie Vartan.

The 60s also saw his reputation take off in the US, where he played to a full house at New York's Carnegie Hall, performing some songs in English.

His reputation continued to grow in France and abroad in the following decades and in the 1990s he performed with classical musicians Luciano Pavarotti and Mstislav Rostropovich, also releasing a jazz album with guest artists including Dianne Reeves, Michel Petrucciani and Richard Galliano.

A poll by CNN and Time magazine named him Entertainer of the Century, ahead of Elvis Presley, Bob Dylan and other luminaries.

Charity, politics, tax

Aznavour was known for his charitable work, in particular after the 1988 Armenian earthquake.

President Serzh Sargsyan granted him Armenian nationality in 2008, dubbing him "a hero of the Armenian people".

His politics were on the right. He backed Valéry Giscard d'Estaing against Socialist François Mitterrand in the 1974 presidential election, performing at one of Giscard's election rallies.

But he was shocked when the far-right National Front's candidate, Jean-Marie Le Pen, reached the deciding round in the 2002 election, signing a petition condemning it, and calling on all the French people to sing the Marseillaise.

He had a few run-ins with the tax authorities, being fined and given a one-year suspended prison sentence for tax avoidance in 1979 and shifting funds abroad via a company in Luxembourg, according to press revelations in 2008.

Charles Aznavour was married three times, and had six children.

Paris (AFP) - They told him he was too ugly, too short and that he couldn't sing. But Charles Aznavour, who has died aged 94, became one of the greatest singer-songwriters of the 20th century.

He was dubbed France's Frank Sinatra, but unlike the American crooner, Aznavour wrote his own songs, often breaking taboos about marriage, homosexuality and men talking about their emotions.

With lyrics that talked of sex, depression and flagging libidos, he said what was then unsayable, in hits such as 1973's "What Makes a Man", about a gay transvestite.

Still performing to packed stadiums well into his 90s, Aznavour continued to write every day and push the boundaries, eulogising the smell of his Swedish wife's armpits in one song celebrating their 50 years of marriage.

"It's a kind of sickness I have, talking about things you're not supposed to talk about," he said.

"I started with homosexuality and I wanted to break every taboo."

"I felt strongly and I had to take a stand," he said.

Frenchman at centre of Nobel scandal jailed for rape in Sweden

Latest update : 2018-10-01

Jean-Claude Arnault, the Frenchman at the centre of a sexual assault scandal, that prompted several members of the prestigious Swedish Academy to quit, has been sentenced by a Swedish court to two years in jail for rape.

"The defendant is found guilty of rape committed during the night between the 5th and 6th of October 2011 and has been sentenced to imprisonment for two years," the Stockholm district court announced in its verdict on Monday, adding that the victim had been awarded compensation for damages.

The plaintiff, whose identity has not been disclosed, had accused Arnault of forcing her to have oral sex and intercourse in a Stockholm apartment in October 2011, and raping her in her sleep in December the same year.

Prior to the accusations, the 72-year-old Frenchman was a prominent figure in Sweden’s cultural life.

Married to Katarina Frostenson, a member of the Swedish Academy which has been selecting Nobel literature laureates since 1901, Arnault ran the Forum club in Stockholm, a key meeting place for the cultural elite and a popular spot among aspiring young authors hoping to make contact with publishers and writers.

In November 2017 – roughly a month after a string of explosive sexual accusations against Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein triggered the worldwide #MeToo movement – Swedish daily Dagens Nyheter published testimonies from a total of 18 women claiming to have either been raped, sexually assaulted or harassed by Arnault.

An internal investigation by the Academy later revealed that several members, as well as wives and daughters of members, had also experienced "unwanted intimacy" and "inappropriate" behavior from the accused.

The scandal led to two of the Academy’s 18 members, including its permanent secretary Sara Danius, to resign. Several others, including Arnault’s wife, are no longer taking part in the Academy’s work as a consequence of the row but have not formally resigned.

In May, the academy announced that it would not award a Nobel prize in literature this year.

Two soldiers killed during hike in French Alps

1 October 2018





Two soldiers aged 22 and 35 have died while out hiking in the French Alps.

Their bodies were found at the foot of the Dôme de Neige des Écrins in the Hautes-Alpes. They went hiking while off duty on Saturday afternoon. Rescue teams locating them at 4 am on Sunday morning.

The area was surrounded with cliffs, but the circumstances of their fall isn’t clear, a magistrate told the French press.

A friend of one of the two men who was worried when he did not see them return alerted the police shortly after 9 pm.

The search involved a police helicopter which helped locate the bodies, but it could not land due to the weather conditions at the time, and foot patrol rescue services were called out.

What changes about life in France from October 2018

1 October 2018





October signaled some changes to life in France. Here are a few…

Childcare benefits

The CMG childcare allowance, given to parents who use alternative types of childcare such as nannies or nanny shares, has increased by 30 percent for single parent households with children under the age of 6.

It went up a maximum of €250 monthly, with a total of 78,000 parents set to benefit from this new raise.

It is calculated based on the how many children you have, income and type of childcare used.

Gas prices

From October 1st, regulated gas prices will rose on average 3.25 percent.

For those who use gas for cooking, prices went up 1 percent and for households who use gas for heating, the price rose 3.3 percent. Those who use it for both will see an increase of 2 percent.

Gas prices have been rising steadily for the past 6 months. They went up by 0.9 percent in September and by 0.2 percent in August. Most of France’s gas is piped in from Russia.

Minimum wage

The minimum wage after tax has increased by €7.83 euros, or €1.188 monthly.

Unemployment contributions

Employees in the private sector will no longer have to pay unemployment contributions. This means that from now on, there will no longer be a line related to the "assurance chômage" on their pay slips.

This same contribution was already reduced in January from 2.40 percent to 0.95 percent, but it has now been scrapped altogether.

So for example, people earning the minimum wage (Smic) will see a €15 increase in their monthly wage and those earning €3,000 before tax will earn an extra €28.50 monthly.

Social benefits

The 'prime d'activité', an allowance handed out by the French Family Benefits Fund, the CAF, will increase by €20 this month.

This poverty allowance is given to people over the age of 18 who are unemployed or on low incomes, to help them find work, or boost their income.

The allowance is set to increase gradually until 2021 to €80 monthly.

Taxes

Council tax (taxe d'habitation in French), one of two property taxes in France, will decrease by 30 percent for 80 percent of households on their main residence.

The deadline for paying this local property tax is November 15th and November 20th if you are paying online.

The French president has pledged to scrap this tax on one’s main residence for everyone by 2021.

Petrol pumps

From October 12th, different types of fuel will be labelled slightly differently. For example, the unleaded fuel called 'sans-plomb 95-E10' will just be called E10.

New symbols will also be introduced. Circles, squares and diamonds will be used to help customers differentiate between petrol, diesel and gas more easily.

News In Brief

1 October 2018





News In Brief from the pages of The Local on line English language news…

Paris

More than water was sprayed from a water cannon used during the May 1st demonstrations in Paris.

A new report says it wasn’t just water protesters were lashed with, but a mixture of dried blood, crushed bone and powder made from cattle hoof.

This unpleasant mixture was found in at least one water cannon used to disperse demonstrators during the traditional May 1st demonstrations this past spring.

It sounds disgusting, with protesters unsurprisingly complaining of the smell, but police say the mixture "is not injurious to health".

Burgundy

Some 40 disgruntled employees at the General Electric factory in Burgundy on Monday morning blocked entrances to the site at 5 am. They were attempting to force management to hire more staff on permanent contracts to help with the increasing workload.

Dordogne

A group of hunters in the Dordogne found a man's corpse on Saturday in a forest near the town of Villefranche-de-Lonchat.

The body of the victim, who has not been identified, was found "mummified, curled up on itself, knees raised, on its back, hands raised, as if it had dropped," said a local newspaper.

Police have opened an investigation after saying there may have been foul play.

Burgundy

A group of thieves have robbed a French peage (toll booth).

Armed with an iron bar, a group of four or five thieves demolished one of the road barriers before stealing two boxes of money.

They managed to escape on the A36 motorway in the Doubs and so far remain at large.

French Alps

Residents of the French Alps village of Epierre where mildly shaken on Monday morning when an earthquake measuring only 2.7 on the Richter scale shook the area. Epierre is located about 30 km ESE of Chambery, and about 60 km west of the Italian boarder. No significant damage to buildings was reported.

2 Men Claim Christine Ford Mistook Them for Kavanaugh

Thursday, 27 September 2018 06:57 AM

Here’s the latest twist in the Judge Brett Kavanaugh confirmation hearing for a seat on the US Supreme Court.



Republicans on the Senate Judiciary Committee have spoken to two men who say Christine Blasey Ford may have mistaken them as the person who sexually assaulted her, when she was a high school student in the early 1980s, rather than Brett Kavanaugh.

Late Wednesday, they revealed that they'd conducted their first interview Monday with one man who thinks he, not Kavanaugh, had the encounter with Ford in 1982, reports Fox News. A second interview was conducted on Tuesday, they said.

Then on Wednesday, the Republicans said in the statement, they got a "more in-depth written statement from the man interviewed twice previously, who believes he, not Judge Kavanaugh, had the encounter in question with Dr. Ford."

Meanwhile, the GOP investigators said they also spoke on the phone with a second man, claiming that he was the one Ford remembered.



Class photographs of the men and Judge Kavanaugh show a resemblance.

Most US States have a statute of limitations on the prosecution of rape cases, at usually at no more than 10 years, and often requires having reported the even to police early on. Thus these men could feel safe admitting guilt so many years later, without fear of prosecution.



In any case, if Ford was actually seeking to prosecute Judge Kavanaugh in a court of law, she would have little chance of succeeding, given the lack of evidence, that fact that she waited so long to make her accusations public, and the statute of limitations.

