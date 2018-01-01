WEATHER FORECAST Tuesday Oct 2nd

Tuesday, October 2nd

Becoming sunny today, before clouds returning this evening. But probably remaining dry. Max Temp. 14 C. 0 at 2800 meters. Strong to gale force northerly winds in the mountains, weakening today. Moderate Bise winds on the plateau.

Wednesday

Mostly Cloudy north of the Alps with some rare rain drops. Some sunrays around Lake Leman. Quite sunny in the Alps. Highs 16 on the Plain. Up to 19 in Valais.



Thursday

Sunny skies. But stratus on the Plateau up to about 1300 meters, dissipating during the afternoon. Moderate Bise winds on the Plateau. 17 C. up to 21 in Valais.



Friday

Sunny ! But stratus on the Plateau up to about 1000 meters elevation, probably dissipating by afternoon. Max Temp 18 C. 21 in Valais.



Saturday

Sunny at first, then clouds arriving from the west. Some rain by evening. 20 C.



Sunday

Probably cloudy with some rain. Cooler.



Monday

Hopefully sunny.





