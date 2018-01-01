TECHNICAL DIFFICULTIES - FM 88.8

Attention, listeners around Lake Leman!

We apologize for the weak FM signal today. After being off the air much of Monday, due to work by ERDF, the French electricity company, on power lines near our main transmitter at Crozet on the Jura, our main FM transmitter on 88.8 FM is not operating at full power. We are diligently working on this problem, but itâ€™s too early to predict when things can be normalized. Meanwhile, you can listen on DAB+ or on internet.



We thank you for your patience and prayers.