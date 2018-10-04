News About France… Friday, Oct 5th

France to sell off Paris airports and lottery

French lawmakers on Thursday gave a green light for the privatization of three Paris airports, part of President Emmanuel Macron's plan to fund innovation and pay down debt.

Opposition parties have cried foul over the government's plans to sell all or part of its stake in the operator of the Charles de Gaulle, Orly and Le Bourget airports, accusing it of selling off strategic assets.

But a bill allowing the state to give up its majority stake sailed through a near-empty National Assembly, with 39 voting in favor to seven against.

The French state owns 50.63 percent of the shares in Aeroports de Paris (ADP), one of the world's biggest airport operators in terms of passenger numbers.

Macron, a former investment banker, wants to invest the proceeds of the sale in an innovation fund -- a key campaign promise -- and reduce the public debt, which stood at 99 percent of gross domestic product (GDP) in the second quarter.

MPs also voted Thursday to privatize the lottery and scratch-cards monopoly Francaise des Jeux, on condition that the state retain a minimum 20-per-cent shareholding.

The government also plans to reduce the state's stake in energy group Engie.

Altogether the centrist government hopes to raise 10 billion euros, the bulk of which would go towards investment in artificial intelligence, automation and other new technologies.

"We want to change from a dividends approach to one of investing in the future," Economy Minister Bruno Le Maire told lawmakers Wednesday, adding that the state would award a 70-year concession to run the airports according to "strict terms, notably concerning tariffs."

'Clearance sale'

Opposition lawmakers on both the left and right have accused the government of selling off state jewels.

"It feels like a big clearance sale of the nation's assets," Philippe Gosselin of the rightwing Republicans said.

In the last 20 years, several leading French companies have fallen into private hands.

They include France Telecom, Air France, the bank Credit Lyonnais and the Saint-Nazaire shipyards in western France.

While the main aim of the new wave of asset sales is to free up funds to promote innovation, the government is also anxious to trim its borrowing needs.

The public debt amounted to 99 percent of GDP in the second quarter, compared with a first-quarter eurozone average of 86.8 percent.

EU members are supposed to respect a limit of 60 percent of GDP.

The Big Business of Radar Traps

The French State expects to rake in a record 1 Billion Euros next year thanks to its ever-growing battery of radar speed cameras, a rise of 12%, due in part to the 80 kph speed limit introduced this year, according to Les Echoes reports in its pages.

But this staggering figure doesn’t include the extra fees due in the event of unpaid or late paid fines; which will spike the amount to €1.23 billion.

That’s a 50% increase in fines collected above the 2016 level.

The controversial introduction of the 80 kph speed limit on secondary roads in July this year, is resulting (as predicted) in a major new revenue stream for the government.

Will the funds be used to improve roads and traffic safety? Not much. The extra funds are expected to go towards modernizing healthcare establishments.

By the end of 2019, there will be 4,700 radar speed cameras in France. The government is planning to add to the current number of fixed cameras, many new portable devices, for use especially in road construction areas, as well as introducing speed monitoring cars which can photograph you while moving.

Over 100 additional roads will also be fitted with deliberately-vague signage that does not make it 100% clear where the camera is located, to entrap drivers.

Last year, the government predicted that the average speed on French roads would be 77 kph, but has raised that number to 80.8 kph for this year.

The government predicts that speeds on autoroutes will rise by 4 kph this year compared to last year, and by 2 kph on roads limited to 110 kph.

French language police ban 'fake news' in favour of Gallic term

The English language term, “fake news”, has finally been given its official French translation by the country’s language body. But will it come into common use?

The new Gallic term - infox - combines the terms “infos” (an abbreviation of “informations” which means news) and “intox” which means disinformation or hoax.

The new word was published in the French government's official gazette, the Journal Officiel, on Thursday.

It was coined by the French language czars - officially known as the “Commission d’enrichissement de la Langue Française” (Commission to make the French Language richer) - which is affiliated with the Académie Française.

One of its roles is to invent French words, to replace the countless English ones that are currently being used by French speakers, and which horrify French language purists.

The commission came up with “infox” after months of deliberation, according to media reports. Other options considered but finally rejected included "information fallacieuse", "craque", "infaux", and "infausse".

Some recommendations from the Académie Française to replace Anglicisms have met with modest success, such as the word “courriel” to replace email.

But many others have met with derision and are rarely if ever heard or seen.

For example, “smartphone” to be replaced by "mobile multifonction.”

It has also recommended “l’accès sans fil à internet” for “wifi”, another unwieldy proposal that saw little success.

'Health scandal': The mystery of babies born without arms in rural France

Small parts of rural France have seen a high number of babies born without hands or arms, but why isn't France investigating what's been dubbed by some as a "health scandal".

Several reports are circulating in the French press about an unusually high number of babies born without hands, and in some cases without part of their forearms, in three specific areas of France.

13 babies were born without arms between 2007 and 2017 in three specific rural areas of the country that have come under the microscope.

Near the village of Druillat in the Ain department in eastern France, seven babies born were born without arms or hands between 2009 and 2014 all within 17 km of the village.

The number of cases in Ain is 58 times the normal amount, according to some scientists, who first picked up on the worrying trend in 2011.

Three years later, similar cases were flagged around the town of Mouzeil in the western Loire-Atlantique department where three children were born with the same birth defects between the years of 2007 and 2008.

And in 2015, Guidel, a town in Brittany was identified as a new area of concern after a doctor, and mother of one of the three babies born between 2011 and 2013 with the same medical problems, alerted the authorities.

Stats show that on average 150 babies are born each year around France with similar birth defects.

On Thursday, France's public health body, Santé Publique France admitted for the first time that the situations in Loire-Atlantique and Brittany reveal an excessive number of these kinds of cases. However they do not believe the evidence suggests there has been an excessive level of cases in Ain.

Do we know why it's happening?

In short, no. The phenomenon, which some have labelled a "health scandal", remains unexplained.

However Remera, a public body which looks into cases of malformation, conducted an investigation into the situation in the Ain department, interviewing the mothers to see if there were any factors linking them and their pregnancies.

After speaking to the parents, doctors dismissed genetics, as well drugs and drink as possible causes for the missing arms.

"We interviewed all the mothers with a very extensive questionnaire on their lifestyle. The only thing they have in common is that they all live in a very rural area," Emmanuelle Amar, director of Remera in the south east of France, said.

What is the most likely explanation?

The medical community in France is divided.

France's public health authority, Santé Publique France, which revealed the results of its own investigation on Thursday morning, has said "the statistical analysis does not highlight an excess of cases compared to the national average", referring directly to the cases in the Ain department.

"We have not identified a common exposure to the occurrence of these malformations," said the director of the health body, François Bourdillon.

The agency has also conducted similar investigations on the cases in Loire-Atlantique and in Brittany.

"For the Loire-Atlantique and Brittany, the investigation concludes that there has been an excess of cases however "no common exposure was identified for the clustered cases of these two regions," said Anne Gallay another of the directors at Santé Publique France.

"We listened to their parents and their grandparents, visited the places where they live. No environmental factors - pesticides, for example - could be questioned."

The organisation has described the situation as "tragic" for the people involved but for the moment suggests there is no explanation.

Previously the body had said that the cases were probably "down to chance".

owever on the other side of the argument, Remera has dismissed the likelihood of it being down to a chance occurrence as "more than infinitesimal".

According to doctors at Remera, the most likely cause behind this extraordinarily unusual situation is the agricultural industry, meaning pesticides.

Not least because at the same time as these cases took place among the human population in the Ain department, several calves were born without a tail and missing ribs in Chalamont, another village in the department.

"It is believed that this revolves around agriculture," said Amar who is anxious for the national health authorities to start their own investigations.

So, what happens now?

Santé Publique France has closed its investigation into the cases, it said on Thursday.

"The absence of a hypothesis of a possible common cause does not make it possible to hold further investigations," said the organisation.

Meanwhile, Remera has said that it can't go any further investigating on its own.

"We have the elements, the data on these cases, but we need to bring the scientists together. For example, an ecotoxicologist (someone specialising on the effects of toxic chemicals on biological organisms) must work on it, and determine which is the most appropriate study," said a spokesperson for Remera.

"We are definitely facing an excess of cases. We have the scientific and moral obligation to go further," director of Remera, Amar said.

What do the parents say?

Unsurprisingly, the parents of these children want answers.

Melinda Mostini (pictured with her son Leo above), one of the mothers concerned has questioned if "it could be environmental".

In her interview with FranceInfo, she mentioned "fertilizers, pesticides" and said "there may have been something that happened at this time in the town".

"I am outraged that no investigation has yet been launched," Céline Figueiredo, mother of Sacha, one of the babies born in Ain, said.

"We have the means in France to investigate the causes of these malformations. They must try to give us answers rather than cover up the case."

"We are impressed by Sacha. He never asks for help. But since he started at school, some of his friends have to ask him questions or make fun of him and he tells us he wants a hand.

"It is important for us to understand what may have happened during my pregnancy and to be able to answer him one day."

5th Republic poll: Mitterrand ‘best’ French President

Connexion

François Mitterrand has topped a list of the French public’s “best” French Presidents over the last 40 years, in a poll to mark the 60th anniversary of the Fifth Republic.

Socialist President Mitterrand - President from 1981 to 1995 - was voted “best President” of the past 40 years by 31% of people, beating Jacques Chirac at 26%, and Nicolas Sarkozy at 14%.

General Charles de Gaulle was exempt from the poll, as he typically comes out top of any kind of similar list.

Current President, Emmanuel Macron, came in second-to-last on the list (10%), ahead of François Hollande (4%), and just behind fourth-favorite, Valéry Giscard-d’Estaing (13%).

The Fifth Republic

The poll - by consulting firm Odoxa-Dentsu for news sources Le Figaro and France Info - also found that only around one in ten French people (11%) would describe themselves as “very attached to the Fifth Republic”.

Almost twice as many (20%) said they were “not very attached” to the current Republic, which was created by Charles de Gaulle on October 4, 1958.

The Fifth Republic installed the “semi-presidential” political system in France, sharing power between the Prime Minister as head of the government, and the President as head of state.

It also introduced the idea of “strong presidents” that were elected for seven-year terms. This has since been shortened to five years.

The Republican system

There have been five Republics since the creation of the system after the French Revolution. The First began in 1792 and lasted until 1804. The Second, from 1848 to 1852. The Third, from 1870 to 1940. The Fourth, from 1946-1958, and the Fifth until the present day.

New Republics tend to be created after a severe governmental, constitutional or social crisis - such as war, or total government collapse (as in the case of the Fourth Republic after the Second World War, which collapsed after the Algerian crisis of 1958).

A new Republic generally also coincides with a significant overhaul of the constitution, and the nation’s social and political institutions.

Forthcoming political reform

Mr Macron is not expected to usher in a Sixth Republic, but the government is planning significant “institutional reform” this winter, according to news source France Info.

The poll found that certain measures already have high levels of support, such as elected representatives being limited to just three consecutive terms (84% agree), and the concept of introducing proportional representation into legislative elections (65%).

Of the current political institutions, over half (53%) of French people felt that the Senate does “not play a useful role”, in contrast to the Assemblée Nationale, which 66% said was useful, and the role of the Prime Minister, which 64% said was useful.

Almost two thirds (62%) felt that a presidential election was “an especially strong democratic event”, but 59% said that the current French political system was “less efficient” than the parliamentary systems of Spain, Italy, Germany, and Britain.

Almost half (49%) said that the French senate and Presidential system makes it more difficult to create fundamental, long-term reform.

Almost two thirds (62%) said that it over-emphasizes the “personal power” of the President, which 71% felt would lead those in power to “go a bit mad”.

French News In Brief…

Farmers block roads in bid to stop the release of Slovenian bears into the Pyrenees

French farmers in the Pyrenees have "declared war" over the arrival of two Slovenian bears.

About 100 farmers, angry at losing their sheep and other livestock to the 40 bears currently roaming the mountain range, took up position late on Wednesday on the RN 134 route near Sarrance.

But their blockade may well have been in vain: on Thursday morning two helicopters, believed to be carrying the new bears, flew over their heads to delivery their cargo.

The two new animals are part of a 10-year "Bear Plan" to increase their numbers to some 50 sexually mature bears.

Some 40 brown bears currently live the range between France and Spain after France began importing them from Slovenia in 1996 after the native population had been hunted to near-extinction.





Animal rights activists attack butcher shops in Breton city

In the French city of Brest two butcher shops have become the latest to be attacked in a growing wave of vandalism carried out by animal rights activists.

The two shops were daubed with slogans including “Stop massacring animals.”

Incidents of vandalism and intimidation have reached such a level that the country's butchers' confederation, representing 18,000 businesses, sounded the alarm publicly in June and asked the government for protection.

"Since the start of the year, we've seen 17 butcher shop windows destroyed and dozens of acts of vandalism," said Jean-Francois Guihard, head of the CFBCT confederation.

Golfers volunteer to fix damage by rampaging wild boar in Atlantic resort

Golfers have turned out in their dozens on the French seaside resort of Olonne-sur-Mer to fix the damage wreaked by rampaging wild boar on the greens of their local course.

Around 1,000 square meters were damaged this week by the foraging animals. Some 40 golfers have turned out to help fix the greens and let play get back in swing.

And it's not just golfers who have a problem with wild boars in France right now. Farmers across the country have called on the government to take measures to compensate them as the animals tear up their fields and ruin their livelihoods.

Student accommodation crisis continues in Bordeaux

The student accommodation crisis in Bordeaux has led a local university teacher to publicly call on authorities to step in and resolve the issue.

“People of Bordeaux, open your eyes!” wrote Marc Carrey.

“I am sick of seeing my young students arrive in class exhausted because they have had to get up at 4 am (and commute as they live so far away),” he said.

Last month a student group pitched tents by a tram stop in Bordeaux and mockingly advertised them as accommodations to highlight the crisis.

Bordeaux University has sent an email to all its staff requesting that some of them offer lodgings to students.

China’s New National Social Credit System

By Pastor Hal Mayer on Oct 04, 2018 06:00 am

ABC.AU

What may sound like a dystopian vision of the future is already happening in China. And it’s making and breaking lives. The Communist Party calls it “social credit” and says it will be fully operational by 2020. Within years, an official Party outline claims, it will “allow the trustworthy to roam freely under heaven while making it hard for the discredited to take a single step.” Social credit is like a personal scorecard for each of China’s 1.4 billion citizens. In one pilot program already in place, each citizen has been assigned a score out of 800. In other programs it’s 900.

Those, like Dandan, with top “citizen scores” get VIP treatment at hotels and airports, cheap loans and a fast track to the best universities and jobs. Those at the bottom can be locked out of society, and banned from travel, or barred from getting credit or government jobs.

The system will be enforced by the latest in high-tech surveillance systems as China pushes to become the world leader in artificial intelligence. Surveillance cameras will be equipped with facial recognition, body scanning and geo-tracking to cast a constant gaze over every citizen. Smartphone apps will also be used to collect data and monitor online behavior on a day-to-day basis.

Then, big data from more traditional sources like government records, including educational and medical, state security assessments and financial records, will be fed into individual scores.

Trial social credit systems are now in various stages of development in at least a dozen cities across China. Several companies are working with the state to nationalize the system, co-ordinate and configure the technology, and finalize the algorithms that will determine the national citizen score.

It’s probably the largest social engineering project ever attempted, a way to control and coerce more than a billion people. If successful, it will be the world’s first digital dictatorship.

Dandan doesn’t object to the prospect of life under the state’s all-seeing surveillance network. The 36-year-old knows social credit is not a perfect system but believes it’s the best way to manage a complex country with the world’s biggest population.

“I think people in every country want a stable and safe society,” she says. “If, as our government says, every corner of public space is installed with cameras, I’ll feel safe.”

She’s also likely to benefit from the system. Dandan’s financial behavior will be an important measure for the national social credit score. Under an existing financial credit scheme called Sesame Credit, Dandan has a very high score of 770 out of 800 — she is very much the loyal Chinese citizen.

Thanks to her rating, Dandan is already able to partake in many of the rewards of China’s rapid development. An app on her phone gives access to special privileges like renting a car, hotel room or a house without a deposit.

But social credit will be affected by more than just internet browsing and shopping decisions. Who your friends and family are will affect your score. If your best friend or your dad says something negative about the government, you’ll lose points too.

Who you date and ultimately partner with will also affect social credit. Dandan married for love but she chose the right husband — Xiaojing Zhang is likely to have an even higher score than her. He’s a civil servant in the justice department, a loyal cadre to the party.

“We need a social credit system,” says Xiaojing. “In the Chinese nation, we hope we can help each other, love each other, and help everyone become prosperous. As President Xi said, we will be rich and democratic, cultural, harmonious and beautiful. It is Xi’s hope for the country’s future. It is also the hope of the whole Chinese nation.”

China has long been a surveillance state, so the citizenry is accustomed to the government taking a determining role in personal affairs. For many in China, privacy doesn’t have the same premium as it does in the West. The Chinese place a higher value on community good versus individual rights, so most feel that, if social credit will bring a safer, more secure, more stable society, then bring it on. But most don’t seem to comprehend the all-encompassing control social credit is likely to have, and there’s been no public debate about implementing the system inside China.

In private, there’s been some disquiet in the educated middle classes about the citizen score being the only criterion for character assessment. But that’s not going to stop the rollout. The Party is using the system to win back some of the control it lost when China opened up to the world in the 1980s and rapid development followed. It’s a way to silence dissent and ensure the Party’s absolute dominance.

Already, about 10 million people have been punished in the trial areas of social credit. Liu Hu is just one of them. Hu lost his social credit when he was charged with a speech crime and now finds himself locked out of society due to his low score.

In 2015, Hu lost a defamation case after he accused an official of extortion. He was made to publish an apology and pay a fine but when the court demanded an additional fee, he refused.

Last year, the 43-year-old found himself blacklisted as “dishonest” under a pilot social credit scheme. “There are a lot of people who are on the blacklist wrongly, but they can’t get off it,” says Hu. It’s destroyed his career and isolated him, and he now fears for his family’s future.

The social credit system has closed down his travel options and kept him under effective house arrest in his hometown of Chongqing. In an apartment above the streets of Chongqing city, Hu tries to use a phone app to book train tickets to Xi’an. The attempt is rejected.

“The app says it fails to make a booking and my access to high-speed rail is legally restricted,” he explains.

Hu’s social media accounts, where he published much of his investigative journalism, have also been shut down. Hu claims his combined Wechat and Weibo accounts had two million followers at their peak but are now censored.

Hu believes his blacklisting is political and has tried to appeal to authorities. So far he has been met with silence. Hu wants to warn the world of the nightmare of social credit.

Doing so could put his friends and family at risk of reprisals from the state, but Hu believes most Chinese don’t yet understand what’s to come under the digital totalitarian state.

“You can see from the Chinese people’s mental state,” says Hu. “Their eyes are blinded and their ears are blocked. They know little about the world and live in an illusion.”

Our Comment:

Imagine implementing this type of system in western countries. How quickly could the followers of God’s law be blacklisted, and prevented from buying and selling? Artificial intelligence is now upon us.

Prophetic Link:

“And that no man might buy or sell, save he that had the mark, or the name of the beast, or the number of his name.” Revelation 13:17.

________________________