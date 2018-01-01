WEATHER FORECAST Friday Oct 5th

Friday, October 5th

Sunny today. Except morning stratus on the Plateau, up to about 900 meters. Max Temp 19 C. on the plain. 23 in Valais. 0 at 3800 meters. Weak S-SE winds in the mountains.Tomorrow Saturday

Mostly Sunny, with some passing clouds from the SE. Clouds arriving from the West during the afternoon, followed by some showers at night. 20 C. on the Plateau. 23 in Valais.



Sunday and Monday

Probably cloudy with some precipitation. The snow line near 2000 meters. Max temps around 17 on the plain. 20 in areas effected by Foehn winds.



Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday

Partly Sunny and generally dry. High around 17 C.



