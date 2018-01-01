Special Event this Saturday, Oct 6

At Clarens, Saturday, October 6th

Particularly if you live near the east end of Lake Leman, meet the RADIO 74 team! Come early (10:45) to hear a kid’s choral of five singing their hearts out for you, directed by RADIO 74 studio technician Ando. And Ron will speak of his greatest passion, the soon coming of Jesus Christ! (11:20). Focus on Health with Dr. Esther of “Journey to a Full Life” (14:00). Learn more about the Mission and Miracle of RADIO 74 (14h45). Get to know each other while talking about health, family, the Bible, whatever. Interesting for kids! Come and go as you like. Admision Free! French only. At Eglise Adventiste, Rue de Jaman 14, 1815 Clarens, Switzerland. Five minute walk from the train/bus station.