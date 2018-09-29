News About France… Monday, Oct 8

Fuel spill feared as cargo ships collide off Corsica

The Local This e-mail address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it @thelocalfrance 7 October 2018





A cargo ship has rammed into another freight vessel near the French Mediterranean island of Corsica. The accident happened early Sunday causing a leak which officials say is most likely fuel.

The Ulysse, operated by the Tunisian operator CTN, struck the Cyprus-based CLS Virgina while it was anchored about 30 kilometers off the northern tip of the island at around 7:30 am, the regional naval authority said.

According to the CTN's published shipping schedule, the Ulysse was travelling from Genoa in Italy to the Tunisian port at Rades near Tunis.

The Virginia was not carrying any cargo at the time.

"The collision caused considerable damage, with an opening several meters long in the CLS Virginia's hull," the naval authority said, adding that the leaking liquid was spread over "several hundred meters".

Officials said they had not yet identified the liquid, but a source close to the inquiry said it was probably leaking "from one of the fuel tanks".

The cause of the accident was not yet known, though weather conditions are not thought to have been a factor.

The Tunisian ship "was maybe going too fast compared to its ability to react," the source told AFP.

No one was reported injured in the mishap.

______________________________

Thousands gather across Europe to back migrant rescue ship stuck in Marseille port

The Local This e-mail address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it @thelocalfrance 7 October 2018





A few thousand people attended rallies across Europe Sunday to show support for migrant rescue ship Aquarius, confined to port in the French city of Marseille after Panama revoked its registration.

Panama last month pulled the ship's flag following a request from the Italian government, meaning the Aquarius cannot legally set sail.

Attending the Marseille rally, French leftist champion, local lawmaker and leader of La France Insoumise Jean-Luc Melenchon insisted "Aquarius must have a flag -- and a French flag".

The boat's operators say it has rescued some 29,500 migrants to date and SOS Mediterranee president Francis Vallat said "the situation is more critical than ever".

Immigration remains a hot-button issue in the European Union following the 2015 migration crisis. There are deep divisions among member states over how to handle the continent's biggest influx since World War 2.

__________________________

France could renew anti-terror border controls

By RFI Issued on 06-10-2018 Modified 06-10-2018 to 11:22

France will renew for another six months the border controls it re-established with its neighbours on the night of the November 2015 Paris attacks, according reports by French news agency AFP.

France is a member of the European Union's Schengen passport-free zone and its beefed-up border controls with Belgium, Luxembourg, Germany, Switzerland, Italy and Spain had been due to end on October 30.

But, according to a document sent by Paris authorities to the European Union's Council of leaders, France still fears an active "terrorist threat" that it believes is reduced by identity checks.

"The year 2018 has already been marked by two attacks claimed by the Islamic State that have left five dead and 20 wounded," the letter said, adding that five planned attacks have been thwarted.

In practice, French land border controls with its EU partners are very light and many travelers pass without checks, but under its temporary order France retains the right to check passports and expel undesirables.

The French document, seen by AFP, warns that "terrorist cells" remain scattered across Europe and may be reinforced if some of the estimated "10,000 terrorists, including perhaps 400 French citizens or residents" flee the Russian and Turkish military pressure on the Syrian city of Idlib.

_______________________

Paris' airports not for sale to foreign powers - minister

By RFI Issued on 07-10-2018 Modified 07-10-2018 to 13:25

France would block any moves by a foreign power to gain control of ADP, the Paris the airports company whose possible privatization has been approved by the government, Finance Minster Bruno Le Maire said on Sunday and reported by the Reuters news agency.

“If a foreign power wanted to gain control of ADP, the response would be ‘No’,” Le Maire told a program hosted jointly by CNews TV, Europe 1 radio and Les Echos newspaper.

“The French state will have the last word regarding who might be ADP’s principal shareholder,” he added.

Earlier this month, France’s lower house of parliament approved plans for the possible privatization of ADP, lottery operator Francaise des Jeux and for a reduction of France’s stake in utility Engie.

Those privatization proposals form part of a broader strategy to raise cash to boost the economy and to finance technological innovations in France.

Shares in ADP, in which the French state has a stake of just over 50 percent, are up by around 20 percent so far in 2018.

____________________________

'Stop complaining, be more like de Gaulle' Macron tells French

FRANCE 24 Latest update : 2018-10-05

France's President Macron on Thursday urged the French to moan less, saying the country would be better off if they emulated wartime leader Charles de Gaulle.

Macron -- on a visit to the northeastern village of Colombey-les-Deux-Eglises, known as the home and burial place of the former president -- made his comments after speaking to a pensioner who complained he only had a small pension.

"The grandson of General Charles de Gaulle told me a little while ago" that his grandfather's rule was: "You can speak freely, the only thing we should not do is to complain."

"I think that the general had the right idea. The country would be different if everyone did the same," Macron said.

"We don't realize how lucky we are. We are seeing more and more elderly people in our country in good health," he added.

Reacting on Twitter, leader of France's far-right National Rally Marine Le Pen, wrote: "Those who complain don't do it just for the fun of it, but because they are the victims of non-stop tax rises and endemic insecurity."

Marcon's comments came a week after the government unveiled billions of euros in tax relief for businesses and households, alongside more budget cuts.

Pensions and welfare benefits will be shaved further in the 2019 budget -- Macron complained in June that France spends "a crazy amount of dough" on social programs.

In August, he also came under attack from the opposition after he described the French as "Gauls who are resistant to change" during a trip to Denmark.

Macron made the comments in an exchange with French expatriates in the Scandinavian country, which he admires for its economic model that mixes a strong social security system with rules allowing companies to easily fire workers.

_____________________________

Nigerian prostitution network dismantled in France

By RFI Issued on 06-10-2018 Modified 06-10-2018 to 15:12

French police say they have dismantled a Nigerian prostitution and trafficking network suspected of collecting and laundering tens of millions of euros across the country.

Thirty people of Nigerian nationality were arrested during two rounds of judicial police raids in June and September following a 15 month investigation.

Police identified suspects who collected cash from young Nigerian women prostituting themselves in different cities across France, officers said, estimating the network laundered between 30 and 50 million euros in the last three years.

"The collectors were moving money from Lille, Colmar, Strasbourg, Lyon, Nice, Marseille, Bordeaux, Nantes or Paris," said head of anti-trafficking agency OCTREH, Jean-Marc Droguet.

A hair salon and a grocery store in northern Paris were used as collection points for the money before it was handed over to carriers who concealed the cash in double-bottomed suitcases and left the country.

The carriers would sometimes pass through other European capitals and African countries to avoid suspicion, officers said, but the money was always destined for Nigeria.

"Everything was going back home," Droguet said.

Two Nigerian mafia gangs, the Supreme Eiye Confraternity (SEC) and Black Axe, were involved in the network, officers said.

Police have so far managed to recover just a fraction of the money: 200,000 euros in March and 250,000 euros in June.

______________________

French supermarket Casino to remove E171 from shelves

Connexion

Supermarket group Casino is to remove the additive titanium dioxide, or E171, from all of its products by the end of this year.

E171 is a whitening additive often used in toothpaste and other cosmetics, food products, and medicines. The additive, which is still legal to use, has been linked to cancer.

In a 2017 study, research group L'Institut National de la Recherche Agronomique (INRA) called for manufacturers to be alert to the risks.

Casino has now become the first supermarket to announce a zero-use policy from the end of 2018.

This move may cause a change to the look and feel of some products, and some may no longer be available.

Claire Luquet, director of Casino, said: “For example, in a toothpaste for children, the white color was not good [without E171], so we decided to no longer make the paste with white and blue stripes, and just have an entirely blue toothpaste.”

She continued: “We had a biscuit that had a soft milk filling, but the color was not attractive [without E171]. So we made the choice to simply remove the product [from our shelves].”

Many cosmetics use E171 for whitening purposes.

Casino is not the only brand to make the change.

Earlier this year, sweet manufacturers joined together to sign a charter that pledged to remove E171 from their products by 2021.

The government has also pledged to remove the additive from circulation. In May, Secretary of State, Brune Poirson, announced that the use of titanium dioxide nanoparticles would be outlawed “before the end of the year”.

But the confectionery brand Lutti - the second largest in France - acknowledged that this could cost companies dear.

______________________

That’s News About France on this Monday, October 8th.

I’m Ron Myers reporting for RADIO 74 “The Answer”.

_______________________

Time Berners-Le reveals his plan to upend the World Wide Web

With an ambitious decentralized platform, the father of the web hopes its game on for corporate tech giants like Facebook and Google.

https://www.fastcompany.com/90243936/exclusive-tim-berners-lee-tells-us-his-radical-new-plan-to-upend-the-world-wide-web



Fast Company - By Katrina Brooker - Sept. 29, 2018

Last week, Tim Berners-Lee, inventor of the World Wide Web, asked me to come and see a project he has been working on almost as long as the web itself. It’s a crisp autumn day in Boston, where Berners-Lee works out of an office above a boxing gym. After politely offering me a cup of coffee, he leads us into a sparse conference room. At one end of a long table is a battered laptop covered with stickers. Here, on this computer, he is working on a plan to radically alter how all of us live and work on the web.

“The intent is world domination,” Berners-Lee says with a wry smile. The British-born scientist is known for his dry sense of humor. But in this case, he is not joking.

Berners-Lee is launching Inrupt, a startup that he has been building, in stealth mode, for the past nine months. Backed by Glasswing Ventures, its mission is to turbocharge a broader movement afoot, among developers around the world, to decentralize the web and take back power from the forces that have profited from centralizing it. In other words, it’s game on for Facebook, Google, Amazon.

For years now, Berners-Lee and other internet activists have been dreaming of a digital utopia where individuals control their own data, and the internet remains free and open. But for Berners-Lee, the time for dreaming is over.

“We have to do it now,” he says, displaying an intensity and urgency that is uncharacteristic for this soft-spoken academic. “It’s a historical moment.” Ever since revelations emerged that Facebook had allowed people’s data to be misused by political operatives, Berners-Lee has felt an imperative to get this digital idyll into the real world. In a post published last weekend, Berners-Lee explains that he is taking a sabbatical from MIT to work full time on Inrupt. The company will be the first major commercial venture built off of Solid, a decentralized web platform he and others at MIT have spent years building.

A Netscape for today’s internet

If all goes as planned, Inrupt will be to Solid what Netscape once was for many first-time users of the web: an easy way in. And like with Netscape, Berners-Lee hopes Inrupt will be just the first of many companies to emerge from Solid.

“I have been imagining this for a very long time,” says Berners-Lee. He opens up his laptop and starts tapping at his keyboard. Watching the inventor of the web work at his computer feels like what it might have been like to watch Beethoven compose a symphony: It’s riveting but hard to fully grasp. “We are in the Solid world now,” he says, his eyes lit up with excitement. He pushes the laptop toward me so I too can see.

On his screen, there is a simple-looking web page with tabs across the top: Tim’s to-do list, his calendar, chats, address book. He built this app–one of the first on Solid–for his personal use. It is simple, spare. In fact, it’s so plain that, at first glance, it’s hard to see its significance. But to Berners-Lee, this is where the revolution begins. The app, using Solid’s decentralized technology, allows Berners-Lee to access all of his data seamlessly–his calendar, his music library, videos, chat, research. It’s like a mashup of Google Drive, Microsoft Outlook, Slack, Spotify, and WhatsApp.

The difference here is that, on Solid, all the information is under his control. Every bit of data he creates or adds on Solid exists within a Solid pod–which is an acronym for personal online data store. These pods are what give Solid users control over their applications and information on the web. Anyone using the platform will get a Solid identity and Solid pod. This is how people, Berners-Lee says, will take back the power of the web from corporations.

For example, one idea Berners-Lee is currently working on is a way to create a decentralized version of Alexa, Amazon’s increasingly ubiquitous digital assistant. He calls it Charlie. Unlike with Alexa, on Charlie people would own all their data. That means they could trust Charlie with, for example, health records, children’s school events, or financial records. That is the kind of machine Berners-Lee hopes will spring up all over Solid to flip the power dynamics of the web from corporation to individuals.

A new revolution for developers?

Berners-Lee believes Solid will resonate with the global community of developers, hackers, and internet activists who bristle over corporate and government control of the web. “Developers have always had a certain amount of revolutionary spirit,” he observes. Circumventing government spies or corporate overlords may be the initial lure of Solid, but the bigger draw will be something even more appealing to hackers: freedom. In the centralized web, data is kept in silos–controlled by the companies that build them, like Facebook and Google. In the decentralized web, there are no silos.

Starting this week, developers around the world will be able to start building their own decentralized apps with tools through the Inrupt site. Berners-Lee will spend this fall crisscrossing the globe, giving tutorials and presentations to developers about Solid and Inrupt.



(There will be a Solid tutorial at our Fast Company Innovation Festival on October 23.)

“What’s great about having a startup versus a research group is things get done,” he says. These days, instead of heading into his lab at MIT, Berners-Lee comes to the Inrupt offices, which are currently based out of Janeiro Digital, a company he has contracted to help work on Inrupt. For now, the company consists of Berners-Lee; his partner John Bruce, who built Resilient, a security platform bought by IBM; a handful of on-staff developers contracted to work on the project; and a community of volunteer coders.

Later this fall, Berners-Lee plans to start looking for more venture funding and grow his team. The aim, for now, is not to make billions of dollars. The man who gave the web away for free has never been motivated by money. Still, his plans could impact billion-dollar business models that profit off of control over data. It’s not likely that the big powers of the web will give up control without a fight.

When asked about this, Berners-Lee says flatly: “We are not talking to Facebook and Google about whether or not to introduce a complete change where all their business models are completely upended overnight. We are not asking their permission.”

Game on !