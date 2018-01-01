WEATHER FORECAST Monday Oct 8th

Monday

Patches of Stratus clouds this morning on the Plateau up to about 1000 to 1200 meters, dissipating by mid-day. Max Temps 19 on the Plateau, 22 in Valais. 0 at 3400 meters. Weak to Moderate Easterly winds in the mountains. Light Bise on the Plateau.

Tomorrow Tuesday

Sunny ! Some morning gray on the Plateau. Cloudier in Simplon. 19 C. 23 in Valais.

Wednesday

Mostly Sunny ! Some grey on the Plateau. Becorming cloudy by end of the day. Light rain overnight into Thursday. Max Temps 19 C. 23 in Valais.

Thursday

Partly Sunny. Perhaps a few rain drops. 18 C. 23 in Valais

Friday

Sunny ! But morning gray on the Plateau. Cloudier over the Valaisanne Alps and in Simplon. With some rain.