WEATHER FORECAST Monday Oct 8th

Monday
Patches of Stratus clouds this morning on the Plateau up to about 1000 to 1200 meters, dissipating by mid-day. Max Temps 19 on the Plateau, 22 in Valais. 0 at 3400 meters. Weak to Moderate Easterly winds in the mountains. Light Bise on the Plateau.

Tomorrow Tuesday
Sunny ! Some morning gray on the Plateau. Cloudier in Simplon. 19 C. 23 in Valais.

Wednesday
Mostly Sunny ! Some grey on the Plateau. Becorming cloudy by end of the day. Light rain overnight into Thursday. Max Temps 19 C. 23 in Valais.

Thursday
Partly Sunny. Perhaps a few rain drops. 18 C. 23 in Valais

Friday
Sunny ! But morning gray on the Plateau. Cloudier over the Valaisanne Alps and in Simplon. With some rain.

 
